UAB Names Daryl Green Next Chief of Police

The University of Alabama at Birmingham has named Daryl Green, Ph.D., as the associate vice president of Public Safety and chief of UAB Police following a national search. Green will begin his new role Aug. 1 following the retirement of Chief Anthony Purcell, who has served as the UAB Police chief for the last 15 years.

“We are excited to welcome Chief Green to UAB, where his extensive knowledge and experience in law enforcement will serve him and the UAB community well in Birmingham,” said UAB President Ray L. Watts “Chief Purcell and his talented team have built tremendous positive momentum in UAB Police and Public Safety, and I look forward to continuing to grow that momentum and enhance the safety of our more than 100-block education, research and clinical campus.”

Green has more than 25 years of law enforcement, military and emergency preparedness experience and comes to UAB from Michigan State University, where he served as the chief of Staff for the MSU Police and Public Safety after retiring as chief of the Lansing Police Department.

“UAB is a respected leader in public safety in the heart of Birmingham, and I look forward to joining the team in the next era of delivering on UAB’s high standard of safety,” Green said. “It will be an honor to support UAB’s students, faculty and staff, providing an environment in which their important, transformational work takes place, as well as serving the alums, patients, fans, patrons of the arts and other valued members of the UAB community.”

As chief of Police, Green was commended by the governor of Michigan and the City of Lansing for developing critical policies, training and transparency reforms in law enforcement.

At UAB, Green will manage and direct the department’s diverse team of 204 operational, law enforcement, security and emergency management personnel; oversee financial activities while building and strengthening an urban campus police and public security department that is collaborative and engaged throughout the entire organization; and be an active representative of the institution in the community and state.

Green graduated from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts degree and received his master’s degree from Michigan State University and a Ph.D. from Western Michigan University. Green is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Police Executive Research Forum, and the Michigan State University School of Staff and Command. Green is a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve in military intelligence with previous deployments in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Enduring Freedom.

