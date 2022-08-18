Birmingham’s Hudson K-8 Selected as a Verizon Innovative Learning School

The Birmingham Times
Representatives of the Birmingham Board of Education, Birmingham City Council and Bertram A. Hudson K-8 cut the ribbon on a new science lab on Wednesday, completed through a partnership with Verizon and education nonprofit Heart of America, which will give Hudson students access to educational technology, including augmented and virtual reality hardware, artificial intelligence, 3D printing and coding.
Verizon Innovative Learning program addresses barriers to digital inclusion by providing free technology, access and a next-gen technology infused curriculum that transforms the learning experience and enables students to develop the skills, knowledge, and capabilities needed to thrive in the digital world.
Supported by national non-profit partner, Digital Promise, Verizon Innovative Learning equips every student and teacher at select middle schools across America with a tablet and up to four-years of data that provides always available access. In addition to free technology and access, Verizon Innovative Learning schools receive extensive teacher training, support and the opportunity to engage in unique, immersive curricula leveraging cutting-edge technology in the classroom.
A third of lower income households with children don’t have access to high-speed internet at home. This inequality only furthers the homework gap and can put low income students at a learning disadvantage. By providing tablets and access, we help under-resourced students develop the tools and confidence they need to thrive in today’s digital economy. More specifically, Verizon Innovative Learning is igniting these students’ interest in STEM careers, providing them the opportunity to become lifelong learners, creators, and problem solvers.
The four main components of the program include:
–Always Available Access: Provides dedicated tablets and accessories for all students and teachers, each with 5GB of data monthly, year-round, and technical project management to support readiness and implementation.
–Professional Learning: Builds educator capacity through full-time, school-based Coach and blended in-person and virtual PD to ensure all teachers are supported and successful in supporting student learning with technology. The professional learning is focused on leveraging mobile technology to improve student learning and to create new and innovative learning opportunities for students, including out of school and around STEM.
–STEM Opportunities: Provides students with insight into STEM careers and brings STEM learning partnerships to schools, like Project Lead The Way (PLTW) and ST Math. Innovative labs in select schools provide students and teacher’s access to emerging technology such as Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR), Coding & Circuits, 3D Printing and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
–Research: Designed to determine if the program is changing teaching and learning, and in what ways. Surveys, interviews, site visits, and data are used to understand program impact.