Birmingham’s First Workforce Development High School Enrolling Students

Build UP Community School (BUCS), the nation’s first and only workforce development high school model that provides low-income youth career-ready skills through paid apprenticeships with industry-aligned academic coursework, is currently enrolling 9th-10th grade students.

The enrollment deadline is September 9, giving families time they need to make the decision that works best for their scholars.

Located at 222 6th Avenue SW in the Titusville community, Build UP is a private school that serves students from Ensley, Titusville and other parts of Birmingham. It is an alternative approach to learning and establishing a prosperous future for students and their community leading them to become educated, credentialed, and empowered civic leaders, professionals, tradesmen, homeowners and landlords.

BUCS is designed to graduate students with not just a high school diploma but also an associate’s degree and job certifications over the course of six years. After graduating from Build UP Community School, students attend a two-year-institution and achieve an associate’s degree or a job credential. They are encouraged to acquire a job making at least $40,000 a year or start their own business.

Following those years of learning over the course of approximately six years students are eligible for a zero interest mortgage on a home through Build UP. This approach to learning and empowering directly addresses the issues of poverty and urban blight and allows students to contribute to community restoration and neighborhood revitalization.

For more information on enrollment contact Anthony Beckett, Dean of Culture at anthony@buildup.work or 410-207-3822. Enrollment is available here or at Student Registration (jupitered.com).

