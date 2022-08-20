Health Care Facility Could Be Coming to Riverchase Galleria

By Selah Vetter

The city of Hoover announced redevelopment plans to turn Riverchase Galleria into a mixed-use space, including a health care facility.

The Riverchase Galleria and Patton Creek Shopping Center are both set for redevelopment, which is part of a six-year development plan for Hoover. Overall, the goal is to make it easy for shoppers by including different businesses in one spot, including:

–Food

–Residential dwellings

–Retail

This redevelopment plan will also help bring businesses to empty spaces within these shopping centers.

Shopping at Riverchase Galleria is about to become healthy. As part of this plan, the city hopes to open a new health care facility in the mall. The whole idea behind this is to use empty space in the mall with hopes of the health care facility.

“We wanted an industry that, frankly, is not going away. Health care, too, is changing. You’re seeing more pushouts for surgical centers instead of hospitals,” Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato told the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ). “The focus on health care facilities is not a new trend in the commercial real estate industry, but it is one that can help malls navigate the marketplace post COVID-19.

You’re seeing stores go out of business and you’re seeing stores come in. I think it’s important to keep reimagining, keep generating opportunities for our mall.”

No set plans have been announced for the development in Patton Creek. We do know that the City of Hoover is looking to create more mixed-use space at this shopping center as well, so we can be on the lookout for a variety of businesses and potential residential development.

