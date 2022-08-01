Here Are The Black Designers On The Upcoming NYFW Schedule

We’re a little over a month away from the next New York Fashion Week, and the CFDA, in partnership with IMG, has released the official schedule, which runs from September 9 to September 14. This season, designers will showcase their Spring/Summer 2023 collections, and according to the schedule, some of the designers that have historically hosted their fashion shows in Europe are migrating to NYFW – including Marni and Fendi. While the schedule is filled with immense talent, we’re most excited for all of the Black designers that will be presenting.
Ahead, discover when and which Black designers will be showing at NYFW.
No Sesso
The Los Angeles-based fashion house, helmed by designers Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph, will return to NYC to kick off the first day of NYFW with a fashion show on September 9. No Sesso previously hosted its FW22 fashion show in NYC earlier this year.
Fe Noel
Fe Noel, founded and designed by Felisha Noel, who is also a 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist, will return to NYFW and host a fashion show on September 9.
Todd Patrick
The luxury menswear brand based in Atlanta, Georgia, and operated by the co-founders Desyree Nicole and Gabriella Paulino will make its NYFW debut to showcase the latest collection at Men’s Day on September 9.
AnOnlyChild
The newly launched luxury brand, founded and led by Public School co-founder Maxwell Osborne, will be showing at NYFW for the second time on September 10 – last September AnOnlyChild made its runway show debut with an off-site fashion show in Mount Vernon, New York.
Victor Glemaud
Victor Glemaud, the king of knitwear, will return to NYFW to host the brand’s fashion show on September 10.
Sergio Hudson
Hudson’s eponymous label dedicated to designing glamorous womenswear to empower women and make them feel sexy has become a NYFW favorite – the brand will return this season to host a fashion show on September 10.
Studio 189
Who Decides War
The streetwear brand founded and designed by Ev Bravado and Téla D’Amore will be returning to NYFW to host a fashion show on September 11 – last September, the brand hosted its fashion show on the Intrepid, the decommissioned WWII aircraft carrier that was turned into a museum.
Connor McKnight
The eponymous label established by McKnight during the pandemic will be making its runway show debut at NYFW on September 11.
June79
Luxury menswear brand founded by Creative Director Shawn Pean will be hosting a fashion show on September 11 – Pean hosted the brand’s first runway show earlier this year at NYFW.
ASHYA
Dur Doux
Operated by mother-daughter duo Cynthia and Najla Burt, Dur Dox will be returning to NYFW to host a fashion show and showcase a new womenswear collection on September 12.
Laquan Smith
Smith will return to NYFW to host a fashion show on September 12. Last September, Smith made NYFW history by hosting the first fashion show on the top of the Empire State Building.
Black Boy Knits
The conceptual knitwear brand, founded and designed by 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist Jacques Agbobly, will be showcasing its new collection with a presentation available to view by appointment on September 12.
Sukeina
Omar Salaam’s ultra-luxury womenswear brand will return to NYFW by hosting a presentation on September 13.
Kenneth Nicholson
The eponymous label pushing the boundaries of menswear will return to NYFW and host a fashion show on September 14.
Theophilio
Led and designed by the 2021 CFDA Emerging Designer of the Year, Edvin Thompson, Theophilio will return to NYFW and host a fashion show on September 14.
Bed On Water
Founded and led by Creative Director Shanel Campbell. Bed On Water will host its NYFW presentation, available to view by appointment on September 14.