Here’s the lineup for the 2022 Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival

Shauna Stuart | sstuart@al.com

Plans are shaping up for the return of the Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival. Two months after announcing the return of the music and culture festival in Birmingham’s 4th Avenue Business District, organizers have released the lineup.

So far, five musical acts are set to take the stage at Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival: Logan the Ent1ertainer; vocalist and violinist Chelsey Green, The Official Clutch Band, Deirdre Gaddis, and saxophonist and composer Vann Burchfield. Radio host and musician Isis M. Jones will be the festival emcee and host.

Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival is set for Saturday, August 27. The day long music fest, which will run from 12 to 8 p.m., is free and open to the public.

Organizers have also released the lineup of food trucks and vendors for the day, including Bey Bey’s Italian Ice and The Recipe Food Truck and Catering.

The Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival is organized and managed by Urban Impact, Inc., a non-profit organization devoted to place-based economic development and the revitalization of Birmingham’s Civil Rights District. More information about the festival is available at 4thavenuejazz.org.

