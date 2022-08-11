People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU





TODAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!



**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.



**LIVE KARAOKE SHOWCASE hosted by LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, every Thursday at Ruth’s Place in Irondale, 2404 Derby Way. DJ MOSE STOVALL is on crowd control.



**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.



**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.



**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.



**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.



**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.



**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington Jr., Blvd.





FRIDAY…



**FRIDAY NIGHTS AT THE CORNER PARTY at the RotRoad Beverage Trailer, 7 – 11 p.m. at Etheridge Senior Carwash, 1600 3rd Avenue Birmingham, AL 35203. (Every other Friday.)



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**SAXOPHONIST PATRICK LAMB at Perfect Note.



**THE CORDUROY BLUE, SURFWAX, and BOSS RUSH at The Nick.



**FREE HOOKAH FRIDAYS at Blu Onyx, 10 p.m.



**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.



**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.





SATURDAY…



**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.



**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.



**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!



**SOLD OUT SATURDAYS at the Blu Onyx Every Saturday.



**CIROC SATURDAYS at Blu Onyx.



**DRAG NIGHT LUBE WRESTLING at The Nick.



**SOUL BROTHERS with DAVID AND KERRY MARSHALL at Perfect Note.





SUNDAY…



**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.



**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.



**FOODIES, BEATZ, VIBEZ, 2-9 p.m. at 604 Bar & Lounge at 604 9th St. No.



**MICHAEL’S RESTAURANT SOUL FOOD SUNDAY EVENT.



**SUNDAY FUNDAY TUNES with ANNA HOPE at The Nick.



**2 SEXY SUNDAY at the Blu Onyx, 8- 12 p.m.



**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**BACK TO THE 80’S PARTY at Perfect Note.





MONDAY…



**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.



**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND with Special Guest: RACHEL COLE & THE DOVER BROTHERS at The Nick.





TUESDAY…



**TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS at Red Mountain Park.



**INDUSTRY NIGHT TUESDAY at Blu Onyx, 8 p.m.



**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.



**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.



**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.



**FAT TUESDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**KARAOKE at The Nick.



**THE DRIVER ERA at Iron City.





WEDNESDAY…



**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.



**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.



**OPEN BAR WEDNESDAY, 8 p.m. at Blu Onyx.



**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.



**VANGELISM at The Nick.





NEXT THURSDAY…



**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.



**KARAJOKIE at the Perfect Note.





NEXT FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**TRIBUTE TO ARETHA FRANKLIN with R&B DIVA DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.



**SISTER SANDOZ, EMBR & NOBODY’S DARLINGS at The Nick.



**LOCAL NATIVES at Iron City.







NEWS TO USE…



FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS…



**OUR OWN YVONNE LOWERY KENNEDY – Our own Yvonne has gone to be with her father Rev. Joseph Lowery (from Huntsville) and her mother Evelyn Gibson Lowery (from Memphis). The family and friends will truly miss her and all that she has done for UAB, girls/young ladies, Tennessee State University, Alabama history, this community and so very much more. She will be missed and remembered for all that she has done. Praying for the family and friends.



**FOR TUGGLE STUDENTS – The Stair Birmingham organization is looking for persons to partner with Tuggle students and volunteer to help with reading on Tuesdays or Thursdays, 3:15 – 4:30 p.m. Help them learn to creatively solve problems by taking 2 hours a week to make a difference in a student’s literacy journey. For more: go to stairbirmingham.org/tutor.



**HARLEM IN THE HAM, August 16, Tuesday, 6- 9 p.m. at the Saferoom. Join UAB MHRC YP Board for the monthly mixer.





IN AUGUST…



**FRIDAY NIGHTS AT THE CORNER PARTY at the RotRoad Beverage Trailer, 7 – 11 p.m. at Etheridge Senior Carwash, 1600 3rd Avenue Birmingham, AL 35203, this Friday, August 26, Sept 9 and 23rd. Pull up for your cocktails, frozen margaritas, infused fruit bowls and more. Bid Daddy providing food and D Jay Dirty Red bringing the vibes. Grab a spades partner and let’s go.



**SAND MOUNTAIN SOUL is tomorrow/Friday with live funk rock music, food and more. Check out THE COMMODORES & WAR THE BAND. (For more, go to: Sand Mountain Amphitheater in Albertville, Alabama.)



PEABO BRYSON and JEFFREY OSBORNE, Friday, 7:30 p.m. at the BJCC Concert Hall.



**PARTY GRAS BOTTLES & BEADS WEEKEND, this weekend, in Chattanooga, Tenn. For more go to goyollo.com.



**SUMMER FUNK AND R&B FEST, Saturday, in Columbus, Ga. with THE WHISPERS, DRU HILL, MONTELL JORDAN, JON B, CHERRELLE, LEVELLE, NEXT, THE MARY JANE GIRLS, ALEXANDER O’NEAL and BRICK at the Golden Park, 100 4th Street.



**MONTHLY MOSS ROCK MEDICINAL PLANT WALK, 10 a.m. at Moss Rock Preserve Boulder Fields, this Saturday, then again September 10 and in October.



**MAKING YOUR OWN HERBAL MEDICINE at Petals From The Past, This Saturday, 10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.



**GRACING OUR SENIORS – FREE LUNCH, Monday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Greater Grace Church, 1945 Center Point Parkway with Cheryl Lane, Eternity Sitters and More, LLC.



**CREATING A SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY, August 18, noon with D.J. MANUEL showing us how to create a social media strategy to increase traffic and save time by the Birmingham Metro Black Chamber of Commerce, a Virtual Meeting.



**ENSLEY RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL – Pneuma Gallery with support from Renew Birmingham announces the 4th ANNUAL ENSLEY RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL on Saturday, August 20, 3- 8 p.m. The event is FREE to Ensley residents with a cost for non-Ensley residents. This community, family friendly festival will have a pop-up market of local businesses, food trucks, community organizations with resources and some vendors will include Aww Shucks, Lemonade Junkeez, Magic City T-Shirt Company, Soul Sistah 3.0, Birmingham Barons and more. National recording R&B artist VIVIAN GREEN will perform with opening performances by our own JOSHUA DAVID, DRU TONEY and ASHLEY SANKEY. DJ SHAY will be the festival disc jockey and will be hosted by CLARISSA KENTY. Gates open at 3 p.m. at the Field of Hope located at 1601 Avenue K. Seating is a first-come, first-serve. Bring your lawn chairs.



**APPLE, PEAR & BUNCH GRAPE WALKING TOUR, August 20th, 10:30 a.m. at Petals From the Past in Jemison.



**SOUL OF SOMANYA AFRICAN BEADS TRUNK SHOW – Head to Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Birmingham on August 20, 9 a.m. through August 21, 5 p.m. for a trunk show of African beads and wire wrapping classes in Pelham, Ala.



**TITUSVILLE DAY, August 20, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at Memorial Park with food, music, vendors and more.



**UA WELCOME BACK PARTY – Midtown Village in Tuscaloosa welcomes students back with a party, live music, pop-ups, a meet and greet with Big AL and much more on August 20, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. on the village green. Music will be by Midnight Steel Music, Elevated Entertainment photo booth, BlackTap Society, GoRings permanent jewelry, Brassy Hat Collection, Wild Honey Flower Truck, Get Artsy with Riley P and more.



**LUNCH AND LEARN – HOW? THE PHILOSOPHY AND PSYCHOLOGY OF NAZI PROPAGANDA, Thursday, August 25, noon – 1 p.m. by the Siegler Fellow and Samford philosophy major, Gracie Van Orden.



**END OF SUMMER CIGARS & SUNDRESS PARTY, August 28, 2 – 7 p.m. at the FOP Lodge on 1st Avenue across from the East Lake Park sponsored by JRTA.





FOR FOOTBALL LOVERS…



**ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY HORNETS play the HOWARD BISONS on August 27 at the Center PARC Stadium in Atlanta for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off. This is an ESPN event.





FOR MOTORSPORTS LOVERS…



**DRIVE OF A LIFETIME LAPS FOR CHARITY – Drive of a Lifetime! Talladega Superspeedway Track Laps for Charity is back this Saturday. Experience the 2.66-mile, 33-Degree Banking, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. CDT. This event will raise funds for “A League of Our Own – Oxford.” “Track Laps for Charity,” will benefit “A League of Our Own – Oxford,” an organization that gives mentally and physically disabled children the chance to play baseball. In addition, the track has introduced a new ‘Track Laps + Race Ticket Package.’ For just $100, not only will guests (one vehicle) get to take two laps around NASCAR’s Most Competitive venue (33-degrees of banking in turns) but will also receive two tickets to the YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race, which is set for Sunday, Oct. 2. Pre-registration is highly recommended for Saturday’s event at https://www.nascarfoundation.org/talladegagives. As part of the Talladega Garage Experience Open House, families will get a sneak peek at the 140,000 SF area, complete with Kids Zone and Game Zone, the unique 35,000 square foot “BIG BILL’s” covered Open Air Social Club, and Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane. Attendees will be able to take their photograph beside Talladega Superspeedway’s Official Chevrolet Camaro Pace Car and the traditional Vulcan Trophy (miniature version of the colossal Vulcan statue – www.visitvulcan.com – that is awarded to each NASCAR Cup Series winner at ’Dega. Both will be placed in Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane where Ross Chastain celebrated after he captured the GEICO 500 in April. Guests at Saturday’s ‘Track Laps For Charity’ event will see how race fans who will be attending the YellaWood 500 will be immersed into the sport of NASCAR by being able to be up-close to NASCAR’s top drivers and teams via a fan walkway under the same roof as the NASCAR Cup Series garage bays. The YellaWood 500 will culminate a tripleheader NASCAR Playoffs weekend, Oct. 1-2. For race weekend (which also includes the Saturday, Oct. 1 Sparks 300 and Chevy Silverado 250) ticket information, log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com.





AT THE BJCC…



**LEGION FC MATCHES IN AUGUST – This Saturday- San Diego Loyal FC, August 17 – Detroit City FC and August 28 – New York Red Bulls II.



**39th ANNUAL DEER EXPO is this weekend.



**JURASSIC QUEST is August 19 – 21.



**PAW PATROL LIVE! The GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE is August 20-21.



**PEABO BRYSON AND JEFFREY OSBORNE LIVE IN CONCERT at the BJCC Concert Hall is August 26.





IN SEPTEMBER…



**WINE & WELLNESS POPUP, September 11, 2- 7 p.m. with food trucks, food vendors and more at E’s Legacy Smart Venue, 1910 Third Avenue North in Bessemer. Call (205) 475-1146 for more.



**FARM TOUR AND HERB WALK at Walden FARMacy, 290 Porter Rd, SE, Bessemer, on September 18 and in October.





FOR MUSIC LOVERS…



**FANTASIA WITH BABY FACE, Friday, at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.



**REGGAE WEEKEND ON DAUPHIN ISLAND, this Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. in Green Park, 302 Lemoyne Drive, in Dauphin Island, Ala. with Caribbean Food specials, tropical drinks, music by CULTURE DRED and VIBE IRIE .



**LARI JOHNSON Performing Live, doors open at 8 p.m. at Eighty Eight, 2012 MAGNOLIA AVENUE.



**MASON MUSIC FEST, Saturday, at Avondale Brewing Co. with DREW HOLCOMB AND THE NEIGHBORS, The BROOK AND THE BLUFF, GATLIN LADY LEGS and more. This will be fun for the whole family with food trucks, yard games, educational classes and things that kids will enjoy. The proceeds go to music lessons for kids in the Greater Birmingham area.



**JUVENILE LIVE SUMMER JAM is August 20th at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street So.



**TASTE OF 4TH AVENUE JAZZ FESTIVAL will return to Birmingham’s Historic 4th Avenue Business District on Saturday, August 27 with music, art, food and vendors. It is FREE and open to the Public. For more go to: 4thavenuejazz.org.



**ALANIS MORISSETTE at the Oak Mountain Amphitheater, Friday September 16.







FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…



AT RED MOUNTAIN PARK…



**TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS through September 13, 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.



**RUFFNER MOUNTAIN CAREER OPPORTUNITY – If interested, get an APPRENTICE Application at Ruffner Mountain Center. If interested email Internal operations Manager at Jasmine@ruffnermountain.orgwith a resume, two references (one professional- and a cover letter explaining why you are interested in this position. Deadline is August 23, Include ‘Apprentice Application’ in the subject of your email. Preferred start date is before September 14.





AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…



**TUESDAY – MOUNT A STAGHORN FERN, 2:30 p.m.



**AUGUST 23 – HERB BUTTER, 11 a.m.





FOR FOOD LOVERS…



**DISTRICT 6 POP-UP FARMERS MARKET, Saturday, 1:30 – 3:30 pm. at Memorial Park, 524 6th Avenue South, monthly through October. For more, go to D6Bham.com.



**WATERMELON PICKIN’ WEEKEND – Make your way to Heflin, Ala. this weekend, for a weekend of watermelons such as Crimson Sweet, Sugar Baby, Yellow Sweet Gem, Black Diamond Florida Giant and Congo watermelon picking and Ambrosia cantaloupe. There will be live music, food trucks, games, farm animals and more. Plants are at 15% off during the event. (Look for more melons every weekend until after August at 895 County Road 8 in Heflin, AL 36264.)



**BOB SYKES BBQ TOUR AND DEMO is August 27, 9:30-10:45 a.m. at 1724 9th Avenue North, Bessemer, Al 35020.



**VEGAN BREWS N’ BBQ, September 8, 4 p.m. at the Ghost Train Brewing Co.



**CCDN FOOD HUBWEDNESDAY, Every Wednesday of each month in Fountain Heights Old Sardis Baptist Church, 1240 4th Street North, 10 – noon. For more, go to www.communitycaredn.org.





FOR MUSIC LOVERS…



**FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, EVERY 4th Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.



**AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It is a story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. It is the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time. Check it out if you are in Detroit through August 28 at the Detroit Opera House.



**BATTLE OF THE BLUES BAND – The Battle of the Blues Band is September 18 at Iron City. Doors open at 1 p.m. with the competition at 2 p.m. Time for all Blues musicians from around the state to enter the Magic City Blues Society – Battle of the Blues Bands. The winners of which will represent Birmingham and the Magic City Blues Society at the 32nd International Blues Challenge (IBC) in Memphis January 24-28, 2023 when more than 150 bands from around the world compete. The winners receive major sponsorship opportunities and will be booked for some of the most prestigious Blues festivals around the country. Many artists have used this competition to make the national Blues scene. Alabama has a legacy of great musicians so looking for the best Blues musicians in our region to compete. The competition will be held in one of Birmingham’s best live music venues on the big stage at Iron city. There will be two first place winners: one band and one solo/duo act. The MCBS will give a stipend to the winners to assist with the costs of attending the finals in Memphis. The winners will also be booked for a Magic City Blues Society gig. Additionally, all entrants will receive a video recording and photos of their performance. The main rules of the competition require bands to play a 20-minute set and the winning band to compete at the IBC in Memphis with the same members who play in this competition.





AT SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL…



**THE SUN RISES IN THE EAST at the Carver Theatre, August 27, 10 a.m. as a part of the 24th Annual Sidewalk Film Festival. The doc chronicles the birth, rise and legacy of The East, a pan-African cultural organization founded in 1969 by teens and young adults in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Look for more at SideWalk Film Festival.



**Filmmaker Happy Hour – Every 3rd Thursday with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects. Free.





AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH



…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …



**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.





Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.







