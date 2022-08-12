Regions Field Named One of the Country’s Top Minor League Parks

The Birmingham Times

StadiumTalk.com website has listed Regions Field in downtown Birmingham as one of best minor league parks in the nation.

Here’s what the site had to say about Regions Field, home of the Birmingham Barons an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox (Double-A), which opened in 2013 with a capacity of 8,500:

“Less than six years old, Regions Field is among the newest parks in the minors, but it was designed to reflect the town’s industrial past by incorporating brick and steel into its facade.

“It also is among the most family-friendly parks in the minors, featuring a Youth Sports Zone housing a mini Wiffle ball field, a family fun park and batting cages.

“The “Switchyard on 14th,” opened in 2017, offers food, beverage and outdoor game space. For adults, “The Barstream” includes 20 draft beers on tap and a full bar selection.”

In addition to Regions Field, Stadium Talk’s list of Best Minor League Baseball Parks included:

–First Tennessee Park — Nashville, Tennessee

–Lake Elsinore Diamond — Lake Elsinore, California

–Blue Wahoos Stadium — Pensacola, Florida

–ONEOK Field — Tulsa, Oklahoma

–Victory Field — Indianapolis, Indiana

–MGM Park — Biloxi, Mississippii

–Smokies Stadium — Kodak, Tennessee

–Parkview Field — Fort Wayne, Indiana

–Dunkin’ Donuts Park — Hartford, Connecticut

–Southwest University Park — El Paso, Texas

–Nat Bailey Stadium — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

–Huntington Park — Columbus, Ohio

–Jackie Robinson Ballpark — Daytona Beach, Florida

–Sahlen Field — Buffalo, New York

–AutoZone Park — Memphis, Tennessee

–Modern Woodmen Park — Davenport, Iowa

–Raley Field — Sacramento, California

–Louisville Slugger Field — Louisville, Kentucky

–FirstEnergy Stadium — Reading, Pennsylvania

–Fifth Third Field — Toledo, Ohio

–Ogren Park at Allegiance Field — Missoula, Montana

–Whataburger Field — Corpus Christi, Texas

–MCU Park — Brooklyn, New York

–Durham Bulls Athletic Park — Durham, North Carolina

–TicketReturn.com Field — Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

–Richmond County Bank Ballpark — Staten Island, New York

–McCormick Field — Asheville, North Carolina

–BB&T Ballpark — Charlotte, North Carolina

–Riders Field (Formerly Known as Dr Pepper Park) — Frisco, Texas

