Birmingham Xpress, Alabama’s First Bus Rapid Transit, to Begin Sept. 22

The Birmingham Xpress, Alabama’s first bus rapid transit system, will begin service next week, Thursday, September 22. The service, which provides rail-like efficiency with the flexibility of a bus, will provide fast and reliable service connecting neighborhoods from east and west.

There are 32 stops between the Woodlawn Transit Center near Woodlawn High School and the CrossPlex Transit Center across Avenue W near the CrossPlex. The system will connect riders to health care, education, work, entertainment, retail, restaurants, and other public transit connections.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at the CrossPlex Transit Center located at 4802 Avenue W. Upon conclusion of the approximately 30-minute event, Birmingham Xpress transit service will begin.

Birmingham Xpress hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be no Sunday service. Service will be complimentary for the first 30 days.

For more information, including a map of the Birmingham Xpress route, please go to www.maxtransit.org/bx.

