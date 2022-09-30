HBCU Football Preview: Tuskegee U. to Face Legendary HBCU Coach on Sat.

By Donald Hunt

Special to the Times

Tuskegee University is on a roll. The Golden Tigers have won their last two games against West Alabama and Allen University respectively. Tuskegee University (2-2) will travel to Clark Atlanta (1-3) on Saturday, Oct. 1 with some momentum and hopes of winning its third consecutive game. The kickoff is for 5 p.m.

In addition, the Golden Tigers will be going up against legendary football coach Willie Slater, who spent 16 years at Tuskegee University where his teams won seven Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) titles and a HBCU national championship in 2007 with a perfect 12-0 record, before moving on to become the head football coach at Clark Atlanta. Slater also posted 123-47 overall record with the Golden Tigers.

Tuskegee University head coach Reginald Ruffin has received some good contributions on both sides of the football. The Golden Tigers leading rusher is running back Donte Edwards who has given the team a consistent ground attack. Edwards has 53 carries for 170 yards and wide receiver Keynon Webb has 10 receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown.

On defense, lineman Jeremy Dees has done a great job of playing the run with 18 total and 11 solo tackles. Linebacker Vincent Hill has made a lot of plays on the defensive end with 19 total and eight solo tackles.

If Tuskegee University can pick up another win this week, they could climb the ladder in the conference standings.

In other SIAC action, Miles College will face Albany State on the road Saturday, Oct. 1. The kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Albany State (3-1) is a real powerhouse team in the conference. The Golden Rams only loss was to FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) Division I opponent Florida A&M.

The Golden Bears (1-3) are coming off an impressive 34-14 victory over Central State. Golden Bears head coach Sam Shade leaned on his defense to get the team their first win. Linebacker Austin Brundidge continues to be a major player on defense. He leads the team in tackles with 27 total and 12 solo.

Miles College will need a strong defensive effort to slow down Albany State. The Golden Bears could use some turnovers to help them get the upper hand in this contest.

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Texas Southern (1-3) will entertain Alabama State (2-2) on Saturday, Oct. 1. The kickoff will be at 6 p.m.

Hornets running back Jacory Merritt could be a player to watch. Merritt is Alabama State’s leading rusher with 230 yards. Alabama State should try to utilize his running ability to get the offense moving against Texas Southern.

Alabama A&M (0-4) is still looking for its first win. AAMU will host Bethune-Cookman (1-2) on Saturday, Oct. 1. The kickoff will be at 2 p.m. The Bulldogs’ offense is led by quarterback Xavier Lankford, wide receiver Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim and running back Gary Quarles.

SWAC Standings

SWAC East Conference Overall

Jackson State 2-0 4-0

Bethune-Cookman 1-0 1-2

Florida A&M 1-1 2-2

Alabama State 0-1 2-2

Alabama A&M 0-1 0-4

Mississippi Valley State 0-1 0-4

SWAC West Conference Overall

Prairie View A&M 2-0 2-2

Alcorn State 1-0 2-2

Texas Southern 1-1 1-3

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0-1 2-2

Southern 0-1 1-2

Grambling Stat 0-1 1-3

SWAC Schedule Saturday, Oct. 1

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M 2 p.m. Huntsville, Al

Mississippi Valley State at Florida A&M 5 p.m. Tallahassee, Fla.

Prairie View A&M at Grambling State 6 p.m. Dallas,TX

Alabama State at Texas Southern 6 p.m. Houston, TX

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern 6 p.m. Baton Rouge, La.

SIAC Standings

SIAC East Conference Overall

Benedict College 2-0 4-0

Savannah State 2-1 2-2

Fort Valley State 1-0 4-0

Albany State 1-0 3-1

Clark Atlanta 0-2 1-3

Allen University 0-2 0-3

Edward Waters 0-2 0-4

Morehouse 0-1 0-4

SIAC West Conference Overall

Lane College 2-0 2-2

Miles College 1-0 1-3

Tuskegee University 1-0 2-2

Kentucky State 0-1 0-4

Central State 0-1 1-3

SIAC Schedule Saturday, Oct. 1

Miles College at Albany State 2 p.m. Albany, Ga.

Benedict College at Fort Valley State 2 p.m. Fort Valley, Ga.

Lane College at Tennessee State 1 p.m. Nashville, TN

Morehouse at Edward Waters 2 p.m. Jacksonville, Fla.

Tuskegee University at Clark Atlanta 5 p.m. Atlanta, Ga.

Central State at Allen University 6 p.m. Blythewood, S.C.

Kentucky State at Savannah State 6 p.m. Savannah, Ga.

Game of the Week

Tuskegee University at Clark Atlanta 5 p.m. Atlanta, Ga.

