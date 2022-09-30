Here’s How Birmingham Can Help With Relief Efforts in Fla.

uss.salvationarmy.org

The Salvation Army is on the ground in Florida, working to assist with relief efforts and address needs of survivors and the communities of Florida.

The best way to support survivors is by making a financial contribution, which allows The Salvation Army to meet immediate and long-term needs. During emergency disasters, 100 percent of designated gifts are used to support specific relief efforts.

People may give through a variety of convenient and safe methods below:

Visit Give.HelpSalvationArmy.org

Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)

Text STORM to 51555

Response and deployment is as follows:

–Food, hydration, clean-up kits and hygiene supplies

–Spiritual and emotional care – prayer, support, and pastoral care

–Long-term recovery – restore social-service programs, implement long term recovery

Some 1 million evacuees are presently being served at SA Shelters/Centers of Hope in Florida that remain operational.

Warehouses in Tampa, FL and McDonough, GA are being prepped with food, water, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, and other supplies that will be needed. These items are enroute, along with response crews.

Crews from the Southern Territory are expected to stage and begin relief efforts on Saturday.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

