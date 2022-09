“I would tell myself, ‘Don’t give up, don’t give in, and don’t...

Robert Cheeks, 80, who was recently released from William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility near Bessemer after serving 37 years of a life sentence given to him in 1985 in accordance with Alabama’s “three strikes” law.

