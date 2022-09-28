MAX Transit Looking to Hire Operators, $1,200 Bonus Included

bjcta.org

Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority is hiring operators for the MAX and Birmingham Xpress (BX) transit lines and will hold on-site interviews beginning Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, October 14 at the BJCTA Intermodal facility.

A $1,200 sign-on bonus is available to new operators with conditions that apply.

“BJCTA, like many other transit organizations is impacted by the National Drivers Shortage,” said CEO Charlotte Shaw. “We are currently working to increase Operators. In the meantime, fixed route riders may experience a delay in service due to increased demand.”

BJCTA is looking to hire CDL, Non-CDL, full-time, and part-time operators. Competitive benefits are provided including tuition reimbursement, medical, dental, and vision insurance, and paid time off. For more information visit maxtransit.org.

