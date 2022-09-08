People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU



THE SOUTHEAST AND THE WORLD… AT YOUR FINGER TIPS!!



CELEBRATE SICKLE CELL DISEASE AWARENESS MONTH!!



TODAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.

**LOMBARDY AND SAM JOHNSTON at the Nick

**EVERY 3rd THURSDAY with YOUTH OPEN MIC, 6-8 p.m. at the Birmingham Public Library, 2100 Park Place for talented young spoken word poets. Snacks will be served.

**LIVE KARAOKE SHOWCASE hosted by LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, every Thursday at Ruth’s Place in Irondale, 2404 Derby Way. DJ MOSE STOVALL is on crowd control.

**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington Jr., Blvd.

**KARAOKE EVERY THURSDAY hosted by DJ SHAY at Eighty Eight on Magnolia Avenue.



FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**GUITARIST ADAM HAWLEY at Perfect Note.

**BOB FLEMING and THE CAMBRIA IRON COMPANY & DUANE BARTELS at The Nick.

**FREE HOOKAH FRIDAYS at Blu Onyx, 10 p.m.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

**FRIDAY NIGHTS AT THE CORNER PARTY at the RotRoad Beverage Trailer, 7 – 11 p.m. at Etheridge Senior Carwash, 1600 3rd Avenue Birmingham, AL 35203, Sept 9 and 23rd. Pull up for your cocktails, frozen margaritas, infused fruit bowls and more. Bid Daddy providing food and D Jay Dirty Red bringing the vibes. Grab a spades partner and let’s go.

**BOOMBOX at Iron City.



SATURDAY…



**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**SOLD OUT SATURDAYS at the Blu Onyx Every Saturday.

**CIROC SATURDAYS at Blu Onyx.



**GOOD DEEDS GONE with GAMBIT AND YANCEY & THE YAH YAHS at The Nick.

**DRUMMER PJ SPRAGGINES AND FRIENDS at Perfect Note.

**REGGAE, 8 p.m. at Bosses Private Lounge.



SUNDAY…



**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.

**FOODIES, BEATZ, VIBEZ, 2-9 p.m. at 604 Bar & Lounge at 604 9th St. No.

**MARVEL CITY FUN FAMILY FEST, 3-7 p.m. in Downtown Bessemer at 1stAvenue between 19th and 20th Street. FREE!

**SUNDAY FUNDAY TUNES with RAMBLIN’ RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**2 SEXY SUNDAY at the Blu Onyx, 8- 12 p.m.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**DRAG NIGHT at the Nick.



MONDAY…



**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.



TUESDAY…



**TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS at Red Mountain Park.

**INDUSTRY NIGHT TUESDAY at Blu Onyx, 8 p.m.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

**FAT TUESDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**SOLAR FAKE with MATTE BLVCK at The Nick.



WEDNESDAY…



**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**OPEN BAR WEDNESDAY, 8 p.m. at Blu Onyx.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**JERKIN’ WEDNESDAY, Every Wednesday at Bosses Private Lounge.

**JAMIE MCLEAN BAND at The Nick.

**MATT NATHANSON at Iron City.



NEXT THURSDAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.

**ANNIE DUKES with FORTUNE CHILD at the Nick.



NEXT FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LOVE with R&B DIVA DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

**THE LADIES OF with BILLIARDS at The Nick.

**THUNDERCAT at Iron City.



NEWS TO USE…



A ‘LITTLE’ INTERNATIONAL NEWS…BLACK HISTORY!



**SEPTEMBER IS AFRO-BOLIVIAN HERITAGE MONTH – Black History is a part of more countries than we can imagine. To name a few, there is Peru, China, and Russia. When we speak about Black history, we tend to exclude narratives from many countries across the diaspora, and by extension the Black communities in those countries. Here is a little about Blacks in BOLIVIA: Celebrate Afro-Bolivian Day on September 23rd. Afro-Bolivians are concentrated in the Los Yungas region of Bolivia, a narrow passage of forest situated on the eastern slope of the Andes Mountains. (Look for more global history about Blacks in countries around the world from Italy to South Korea. Know that Black people do have history.)



FOR BIRMINGHAM COMMUNITY LOVERS …



AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…



**FALL PLANT SALE is this Friday and Saturday. Member Priority Shopping is Friday with the Public Sale on Saturday.

**MUHAMMAD MOSQUE #69 BUSINESS MINISTRY RESOURCE DAY is Saturday, 1 p.m. at 521 Tuscaloosa Avenue with land bank information, formation of LLC, EIN assistance, great job and career resources, outstanding warrants review, suspended driver’s license assistance, nine ministries of business presentation and information. Call (504) 723-3976 for more information.

**SIXTEENTH STREET BAPTIST CHURCH COMMEMORATES 1963 BOMBING – The commemoration of the bombing is next Thursday, September 15, 2022. The church will host its annual day of remembrance with a special guest speaker and community luncheon. KICK OFF is at 10 a.m. with a memorial service and inspirational message by DR. TONY EVANS, an American Christian pastor, speaker, author, and widely syndicated radio and television broadcaster in the United States. Evans serves as senior pastor to the more than 9,500-member Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas. RIBBON CUTTING is 11 a.m. at the 16th Street parsonage, honoring the completion of the restoration and re-purposing of the 1914 structure. An EXHIBITION will tell the stories of three men who helped to build Birmingham’s Black community in the late 1800s and early 1900s: WALLACE A. RAYFIELD, the second formally educated practicing African American architect in the United States and the designer of the church building and parsonage; WILLIAM PETTIFORD, founder of the Alabama Penny Savings Bank and former pastor of 16th Street church; and T. C. WINDHAM, the contractor for the building project and chairman of the church’s trustee board. A COMMUNITY LUNCHEON is at 12 Noon in the parking lot of the church at 6th Avenue North, concluding the day. “September 15 is a hallowed day,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “Four little girls lost their lives because of the hate that ruled in our city nearly sixty years ago. Today, as a Black man serving as the mayor, I stand in the light of their legacy in a new Birmingham – one of acceptance, equality and love.” The events are free and open to the public. For more, go to: 16thstreetbaptist.org.



**BCRI 30TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION – Don’t miss the commemoration of The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute’s grand opening on Friday, November 18th! Culminating a week of festivities, the celebration will feature a night of great conversations, performances, reflection and a one-night-only special exhibit highlighting thirty years of archival acquisitions and exquisite programs. Take part in the festivities as they present the 2022 Rev. Fred L. Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award and other honors.



**UAB NEW 2022-23 SEASON PLAYS – Here is a list of the 2022 and 2023 Plays for the coming season at UAB Department of Theatre: October 12-16 – A NEW BRAIN, November 9-12 and 16-`9 – SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, February 22-26 – ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD, March 6-10 – SANCTUARY CITY, and April 12-16 – INTO THE WOODS. Look for more soon.



**THE MAGIC OF KEVIN SPENCER – Two sensory-inclusive performances of “The Magic of Kevin Spencer,” a fun-filled show that combines storytelling, stage magic and audience participation, are set for Sunday, Sept. 18, at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The performances are presented by UAB Arts in Medicine. The first performance is at 2 p.m., with the second performance at 4 p.m., in UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center. The performances are free and open to the public, but registration for each attendee is required.



**SPACE ONE ELEVEN ARTS CENTER… – Upcoming Workshops and Classes … Here are September’s Master Artist Workshops – INTRODUCTION TO FSC WITH JURGEN TARRASCH on September 24, 2-5 p.m. and September 25, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Students will learn about this ancient art and will create their own piece. Students will become versed in the materials and process of creating frescos, including techniques of preparing layers of plaster, grinding pigments to create paint, and drawing preparatory drawings. Using the combination of these techniques and skills, students will then learn to apply the pigments to the wet plaster. Students will gain an understanding of the ancient art form and the implementation of this practice in contemporary art. CERAMICS: HANDBUILDING WITH JENNIFER FIELDS on September 27- October 25 and November 8, 6-8 p.m. with November 1 as optional Open studio. Learn or improve the foundation handbuilding techniques that have been used for thousands of years- pinch pots, coil building and slab construction. Over the course of six lessons you will experiment with these three different processes to create small bowls, sculptural figures, drinking vessels, and perhaps be inspired to create a project of your own design! We will also explore various surface textures and glazes to complete your pieces. This is an introduction to handbuilding with practical skills building, great for beginners or those who wish to enhance technique. No previous handbuilding or experience with clay is necessary.



IN SEPTEMBER….



IN SELMA…

**BLACK HERITAGE COUNCIL 2022 COMMUNITY PRESERVATION FORUM – The Alabama Historical Commission is hosting their Black Heritage Council Annual Community Preservation Forum on Friday and Saturday in Selma, Alabama. The theme: Building a Black Heritage Legacy: Preserving Our Churches, Schools, Communities and Cemeteries. The Selma Black Heritage Community Tour is Friday, 10 a.m. – Noon. The Community Preservation Forum is Saturday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church on Martin Luther King, Jr., Street. If interested, you must register to attend. For more info, contact: blackheritagecouncil@ahc.alabama.govor (334) 230-2691. Deadline is September 6.



FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…



AT RED MOUNTAIN PARK…



**TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS through September 13, 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.



FOR FOOD LOVERS…



**VEGAN BREWS N’ BBQ, TODAY, 4 p.m. at the Ghost Train Brewing Co.

**CCDN FOOD HUB WEDNESDAY, Every Wednesday of each month in Fountain Heights Old Sardis Baptist Church, 1240 4th Street North, 10 – noon. For more, go to www.communitycaredn.org.

**MONTHLY MOSS ROCK MEDICINAL PLANT WALK, 10 a.m. at Moss Rock Preserve Boulder Fields, this Saturday and in October.

**WINE & WELLNESS POPUP, Sunday, 2- 7 p.m. with food trucks, food vendors and more at E’s Legacy Smart Venue, 1910 Third Avenue North in Bessemer. Call (205) 475-1146 for more.

**FARM TOUR AND HERB WALK at Walden FARMacy, 290 Porter Rd, SE, Bessemer, on September 18 and in October.



FOR MUSIC LOVERS…



**FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, EVERY 4th Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**NEXT FRIDAY – GUITARIST KENNY WYANE SHEPHERD, 8 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center.

**NEXT FRIDAY – ALANIS MORISSETTE at the Oak Mountain Amphitheater.

**SEPTEMBER 18- BATTLE OF THE BLUES BAND – The Battle of the Blues Band is September 18, 1 p.m. at Iron City with the competition at 2 p.m. The winners will represent Birmingham and the Magic City Blues Society at the 32nd International Blues Challenge (IBC) in Memphis January 24-28, 2023 when more than 150 bands from around the world compete. The winners receive major sponsorship opportunities and will be booked for some of the most prestigious Blues festivals around the country. There will be two first place winners: one band and one solo/duo act. All entrants will receive a video recording and photos of their performance. The main rules of the competition require bands to play a 20-minute set and the winning band to compete at the IBC in Memphis with the same members who play in this competition.

**SEPTEMBER 28- MARY J. BLIGE featuring ELLA MAI and QUEEN NAIJA at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham.



IN HUNTSVILLE…FESTIVAL DAY…



**FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – 9th ANNUAL ALABAMA WOMEN IN JAZZ FESTIVAL at the Bob Harrison Center on Pulaski Pike NW. -FRIDAY-Festival KickOff, An Evening of Jazz and Wine Tasting After Work with NANCY PENDEGRAPH. – SATURDAY-Inspiration Music Pianist Vocalist Composer PHEBE JONES, Guest performer Smooth Jazz Flutist SHERRY REEVES, Jazz Ensemble with FLYING ON INSTRUMENTS and Classical Gospel Jazz with LYNNECE HENRY.



IN MONTGOMERY…MONTGOMERY SMOOTH JAZZ FEST…



**NEXT FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – The Fest 2022 is at the Riverwalk Amphitheater – FRIDAY-DRU HILL AND CHANTE MOORE performing. – SATURDAY-STEPHANIE MILLS, GERALD ALBRIGHT, PIECES OF A DREAM, BEN TANKARD, MICHAEL LINGTON, KEN FORD, Birmingham’s own KIM SCOTT and CINDY BRADLEY.



IN DOTHAN…WIREGRASS HERITAGE FESTIVAL…



SEPTEMBER 24 – The Festival is at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds. – RAHEEM DEVAUGHN, ADINA HOWARD, CLUB NOUVEAU, CALVIN RICHARDSON, CUPID, POKEY, BIG RO WILLIAMS, DJ TRUCKER.



IN MARION…WELCOME TO THE COUNTRY…



OCTOBER 22 – The Black Belt Reunion is at the Ralph Eagle Arena on Highway 14 East.



FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…



**ALABAMA STATE BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CREDIT & WEALTH TOUR 2022 – The ASBCC is hosting it Credit and Wealth Tour around the state. Speakers MAURICE SCOTT, Attorney and President of Credit 1 USA, ANTONIO SANKEY with ADS Wealth Management and JERRY MITCHELL with Alabama State Chamber of Commerce will be in AUBURN/OPELIKA on September 19 and in Mobile on September 27. The events are FREE but you must register at ASBCC-CREDITWEALTHTOUR-2022. Eventbrite.com. For more: wehelp@alblackcc.orgor Call (205) 895-1157.



FOR ART LOVERS…



**SOCIAL ON 7TH- An Art Exhibition, Sales and Reception on Saturday, 6-9 p.m. at the Ballard House. The event will showcase emerging and established local talent with a series of creative, cultural and historic, social gatherings that will highlight Birmingham’s Community spirit. Share the evening of art, music, tastes and drinks. Cost $20.



AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH …SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …



**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.



**NEXT FRIDAY…COMEDIAN EDDIE GRIFFIN.



MAGIC CITY CLASSIC WEEKEND…



**OCTOBER 28 – THE RETURN OF FRANKIE BEVERLY AND MAZE, also featuring REGINA BELLE, FREDDIE JACKSON, SHIRLEY MURDOCK and LENNY WILLIAMS.



**OCTOBER 29- MCC GAME, 2:30 p.m. at Legion Field.



Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

