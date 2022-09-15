Sharpe-Jefferson: Finding Lasting, Positive Change

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

We’ve all been there or will be there at some point soon. It’s the place where we find ourselves assessing our lives in order to make lasting, positive change. And let’s just be honest from the start – there’s nothing pretty about this process for the most part. But it is necessary. And if you aren’t motivated to do this today, trust me, the day will come when you will be.

So perhaps early intervention will prevent future disappointment. But exactly what does this look like when assessing or reassessing key areas of our lives?

First, I’d suggest you examine your regular daily routine. Does it yield peace and a high level of productivity, or is the fruit along the line of frustration and constant missed (or near miss) targets? Second, what areas are you experiencing low, mediocre and/or high levels of success and why? And third, what’s your ideal of living your best life? And I mean this question runs the full gamut pertaining to your health (physical and mental well-being), finances, family, work, recreation and play.

It wouldn’t hurt to write down these items either. In fact, I’ll give you a formula I use whenever I’m at the place of major decision and major change. I write consistently for several days. My personal journal becomes, in those moments, my very best friend.

Here’s the thing about writing in my journal – it doesn’t judge me, annoy me or even attempt to guide me. It is simply the space that allows me to freely unload my thoughts or concerns in a non-judgmental way.

And once my thoughts, hesitations and honest questions are out in the open, I am then free to move forward and make good decisions without being weighed down by anxiousness that’s rooted in unexpressed feelings.

And I truly believe our hearts holds the answer to everything we need and desire. But the problem is that we don’t often take the time to listen. So, I journal for several days (normally up to 10) and what I find is that at the end of my journaling exercise, I have the answer I need or the clarity that’s needed to get to my answer.

Listen, I can understand how simplistic and possibly unrealistic my request seems. I get it.

We’re busy. We’re distracted. And our schedules are overbooked. So, it seems the last thing we have time to do is to truly examine our lives through journaling. But let me assure you – it is one of the most needful things.

Why don’t you give it a try?

Take my challenge to freely write about your life or any area that concerns you for 10 days – your hopes, fears and concerns in no particular order. Be brutally honest but also explore remedies to any challenges you face.

Here’s one thing I can assure you. Something meaningful will await you when you’re done. Know that I’m cheering for you and if you need me, I’m just an email away.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

