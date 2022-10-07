Birmingham-area Breast Cancer Awareness Month Events to Support

Compiled by Nicole S. Daniel
The Birmingham Times
Boobs & Bubbly Breast Cancer Awareness Event
Saturday, October 8, 3 p.m.– 5:30 p.m.
Hillcrest Manor Wedding and Event Venue
1730 Hillcrest Road Northeast Center Point, AL 35215
Coffee & a Walk (meet at the Forge house for fellowship, exercise and coffee)
Thursday, October 6, 9 a.m.
Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center
1321 19th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205
CahabaQue for Breast Cancer Research
Sunday, October 9
12 p.m.-4 p.m.
Cahaba Brewing
4500 5th Ave South, Building C, Birmingham, Alabama 35222
Real Men Wear Pink: A Breast Cancer Awareness Event
Sunday, October 9, 3 p.m.
Bessemer Civic Center 1130 9th Avenue
Southwest Bessemer, AL 35022
Morning Pages (breast cancer journaling support group)
Monday, October 10, 9 a.m.
Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center
1321 19th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Coffee Conversation: Ask the Expert – Breast Oncology
Monday, October 10, 10 a.m.
Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center
1321 19th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Tuesday, October 11, 6 p.m.
Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center
1321 19th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Wednesday, October 12, 6:30 p.m.- 9 p.m.
The Fennec
1630 2nd Avenue South
Birmingham, AL 35233
Coffee & a Walk (meet at the Forge house for fellowship, exercise and coffee)
Thursday, October 13, 9 a.m.
Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center
1321 19th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Young Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group
Thursday, October 13, 6 p.m.
Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center
1321 19th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Saturday, October 15, 9 a.m.
Martin Luther King Jr Park and Rec
508 Forest Road Hueytown, AL 35023
Free Zumba for Breast Cancer Awareness
Saturday, October 15, 11:30 a.m.
Riverchase Galleria (Food Court) 2000 Galleria Circle
Hoover, AL 35244
Calera Goes Pink Golf Tournament
Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m.
Timberline Golf Club
300 Timberline Trail, Calera, AL 35040
Morning Pages (breast cancer journaling support group)
Monday October 17, 9 a.m.
Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center
1321 19th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Metastatic Breast Cancer Support Group
Wednesday, October 19, 1 p.m.
Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center
1321 19th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Coffee & a Walk (meet at the Forge house for fellowship, exercise and coffee)
Thursdays October 20, 9 a.m.
Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center
1321 19th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205
#WeStepTogether Brest Cancer Truck Signing
Thursday, October 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bruno Cancer Center, St. Vincent Birmingham
2728 10th Ave Birmingham, AL
The Write Treatment: Creative Writing Circle for Hope & Healing
Thursday, October 20, 5:30 p.m.
Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center
1321 19th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205
5th Annual Pink Up the Pace 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run presented by Vulcan Materials
Pink Up The Pace 5K & Fun Run
Sunday, October 23, 2 p.m. -5 p.m.
Crestline Field at Crestline Elementary School
49 Vine St, Birmingham, AL 3521
Mandala Art As A Healing Practice With Dr. Sharon Cook
Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center
In-Person
Sunday, October 23, 2 p.m.
Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center
1321 19th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Morning Pages (breast cancer journaling support group)
Monday, October 24, 9 a.m.
Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center
1321 19th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Coffee & a Walk (meet at the Forge house for fellowship, exercise and coffee)
Thursday, October 27, 9 a.m.
Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center
1321 19th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Morning Pages (breast cancer journaling support group)
Monday, October 31, 9 a.m.
Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center
1321 19th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205