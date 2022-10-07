Birmingham-area Breast Cancer Awareness Month Events to Support

Compiled by Nicole S. Daniel

Boobs & Bubbly Breast Cancer Awareness Event

Saturday, October 8, 3 p.m.– 5:30 p.m.

Hillcrest Manor Wedding and Event Venue

1730 Hillcrest Road Northeast Center Point, AL 35215

Coffee & a Walk (meet at the Forge house for fellowship, exercise and coffee)

Thursday, October 6, 9 a.m.

Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center

1321 19th Street South

Birmingham, AL 35205

CahabaQue for Breast Cancer Research

Sunday, October 9

12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Cahaba Brewing

4500 5th Ave South, Building C, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Real Men Wear Pink: A Breast Cancer Awareness Event

Sunday, October 9, 3 p.m.

Bessemer Civic Center 1130 9th Avenue

Southwest Bessemer, AL 35022

Morning Pages (breast cancer journaling support group)

Monday, October 10, 9 a.m.

Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center

1321 19th Street South

Birmingham, AL 35205

Coffee Conversation: Ask the Expert – Breast Oncology

Monday, October 10, 10 a.m.

Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center

1321 19th Street South

Birmingham, AL 35205

Pilates: Stretch & Stability

Tuesday, October 11, 6 p.m.

Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center

1321 19th Street South

Birmingham, AL 35205

Haute Pink Fashion Show 2022

Wednesday, October 12, 6:30 p.m.- 9 p.m.

The Fennec

1630 2nd Avenue South

Birmingham, AL 35233

Coffee & a Walk (meet at the Forge house for fellowship, exercise and coffee)

Thursday, October 13, 9 a.m.

Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center

1321 19th Street South

Birmingham, AL 35205

Young Breast Cancer Survivors Support Group

Thursday, October 13, 6 p.m.

Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center

1321 19th Street South

Birmingham, AL 35205

A Walk for Breast Cancer

Saturday, October 15, 9 a.m.

Martin Luther King Jr Park and Rec

508 Forest Road Hueytown, AL 35023

Free Zumba for Breast Cancer Awareness

Saturday, October 15, 11:30 a.m.

Riverchase Galleria (Food Court) 2000 Galleria Circle

Hoover, AL 35244

Calera Goes Pink Golf Tournament

Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m.

Timberline Golf Club

300 Timberline Trail, Calera, AL 35040

Morning Pages (breast cancer journaling support group)

Monday October 17, 9 a.m.

Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center

1321 19th Street South

Birmingham, AL 35205

Metastatic Breast Cancer Support Group

Wednesday, October 19, 1 p.m.

Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center

1321 19th Street South

Birmingham, AL 35205

Coffee & a Walk (meet at the Forge house for fellowship, exercise and coffee)

Thursdays October 20, 9 a.m.

Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center

1321 19th Street South

Birmingham, AL 35205

#WeStepTogether Brest Cancer Truck Signing

Thursday, October 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Bruno Cancer Center, St. Vincent Birmingham

2728 10th Ave Birmingham, AL

The Write Treatment: Creative Writing Circle for Hope & Healing

Thursday, October 20, 5:30 p.m.

Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center

1321 19th Street South

Birmingham, AL 35205

5th Annual Pink Up the Pace 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run presented by Vulcan Materials

Pink Up The Pace 5K & Fun Run

Sunday, October 23, 2 p.m. -5 p.m.

Crestline Field at Crestline Elementary School

49 Vine St, Birmingham, AL 3521

Mandala Art As A Healing Practice With Dr. Sharon Cook

Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center

In-Person

Sunday, October 23, 2 p.m.

Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center

1321 19th Street South

Birmingham, AL 35205

Morning Pages (breast cancer journaling support group)

Monday, October 24, 9 a.m.

Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center

1321 19th Street South

Birmingham, AL 35205

Coffee & a Walk (meet at the Forge house for fellowship, exercise and coffee)

Thursday, October 27, 9 a.m.

Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center

1321 19th Street South

Birmingham, AL 35205

Morning Pages (breast cancer journaling support group)

Monday, October 31, 9 a.m.

Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center

1321 19th Street South

Birmingham, AL 35205

