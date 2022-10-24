Cooper Green Mercy Adds Portal to Help Patients Better Navigate Health Care

By Bob Shepard

UAB News

Cooper Green Mercy Health Services has added an online patient portal messaging system to help patients navigate the ins and outs of managing their health care. The portal helps knock down barriers to care and provides for rapid, secure communication between patients and their care providers.

The portal allows patients to send a private, secure message to their health care team and get a response within two business days. The portal also facilitates prescription renewals and lists upcoming appointments. Lab results and health record information is accessible to patients from the portal.

“An online patient portal provides an important, timely and safe link between a patient and their care team,” said Vicki Hale, manager of Quality and Patient Safety with Cooper Green. “Instead of waiting on their next appointment or sitting on hold trying to get a prescription refilled, patients are able to communicate with their providers with a single message. It makes it much easier for a patient to manage their health care and stay connected with their Cooper Green health care providers.”

The portal is open to all patients of Cooper Green Mercy Health Services. Patients can sign up by sending an email to patientportal@cgmhs.org.

Construction of Cooper Green’s new state-of-the-art medical clinic will begin in early 2023 on the site of the former Cooper Green parking deck. The five-story building will be 207,000 square feet with an overall estimated cost of $120 million. During construction, Cooper Green will continue to operate normally as an outpatient clinic at 1515 Sixth Ave. South. Urgent care is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and clinics are open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. To get connected with Cooper Green, call 205-930-3377.

Cooper Green Mercy Health Services, an affiliate of the UAB Health System, provides high-quality health care to all residents of Jefferson County, regardless of ability to pay. It is a full-service ambulatory care facility that includes primary and specialty care clinics; urgent care; physical, occupational and speech therapy; laboratory services; imaging; and pharmacy.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

