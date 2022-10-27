How AAMU-ASU Matchup in Sat.’s 81st Magic City Classic

By Donald Hunt

For The Birmingham Times

It’s not just another game on the schedule. It can determine a successful season. It’s for HBCU football bragging rights in the state of Alabama. It’s the 81st annual Magic City Classic featuring Alabama A&M versus Alabama State on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Legion Field in Birmingham. The kickoff for this legendary classic between these two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will be at 2:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M (3-1, 3-4) is coming into this classic on a three-game winning streak with victories over Bethune-Cookman, Grambling State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff respectively. The Bulldogs have been able to move the ball on offense quite well over the last three games, averaging 35.3 points.

A&M has been successful thanks to a strong running game led by running back Donovan Eaglin, the team’s leading rusher. Eaglin has for 526 yards on 92 carries and tallying 5.7 yards a carry. He has also scored five touchdowns this season.

Alabama State (2-2, 4-3) has won two of its last three games. ASU recently posted a 24-9 win over Mississippi Valley State and appear to be bringing some momentum into this Classic.

Alabama State has been solid on the defensive end this season. The Hornets have the third best defense in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) giving up just 19.0 points a game.

The Hornets’ top players are linebacker Colton Adams, defensive backs Irshaad Davis and Keenan Isaac. Adams leads the SWAC with 81 total tackles. Davis has 49 total stops while Isaac has been great against the pass which includes a pair two interceptions.

The game culminates a week of fun, festivities, fashion and food in the Magic City.

In the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), Tuskegee University continues to roll right along. The Golden Tigers are now on a six-game winning streak following a 35-31 win over Lane College last week. Tuskegee University (5-0, 6-2) will visit Kentucky State on Saturday, Oct. 29. The kickoff is set for 1 p.m. The Golden Tigers are in first place in the SIAC West.

SWAC Schedule Saturday, Oct. 29

Southern at Jackson State 1 p.m. Jackson, Miss.

Bethune-Cookman at Prairie View A&M 2 p.m. Prairie View, TX

Lincoln University CA at Texas Southern 2 p.m. Houston, TX

Alcorn State at Grambling State 2:30 p.m. Grambling, La.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M 4 p.m. Tallahassee, Fla.

Alabama State at Alabama A&M 2:30 p.m. Birmingham, AL

SIAC Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 27

Edward Waters at Miles College 6 p.m. Fairfield, AL

Saturday, Oct. 29

Fort Valley State at Savannah State 6 p.m. Macon, Ga.

Central State at Lane College 1 p.m. Jackson, TN

Tuskegee University at Kentucky State 1 p.m. Frankfort, KY

Morehouse at Albany State 2 p.m. Albany, Ga.

Clark Atlanta at Benedict College 3 p.m. Columbia, S.C.

Game of the Week: Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M 2:30 p.m. Birmingham, AL

