11 of the Best Breakfast Places to Try in Birmingham

By Lauren Perry
bhamnow.com
Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next.
- Big Bad Breakfast
Looking for the perfect stack of pancakes? Check out Big Bad Breakfast for a stack of fluffy ones. These pancakes are the perfect combination of light and fluffy and can be paired with your choice of meat. If you are a pancake lover, these are a must try and also can be found on our list of mouth-watering pancakes in Birmingham.
- Address: 5361 US-280, Birmingham, AL 35242 | 1926 29th Ave S., Homewood, AL 35209
- Hours: Daily, 7AM-2:30PM
- Website | Hwy 280 – Facebook | Homewood – Facebook | Instagram
- FIVE Birmingham
FIVE Birmingham is a hip restaurant known for its simple five item brunch menu. Plus, this restaurant only uses local ingredients. It’s the perfect spot to try out if big menus overwhelm you.
- Address: 744 29th Street S., Birmingham, AL 35233
- Hours: Saturday-Sunday | 10AM-3PM
- Website | Facebook | Instagram
- Roots & Revelry
Turn breakfast into an adventure at Roots & Revelry. Located on the second floor of the historic Thomas Jefferson Tower, the food and the views are amazing. Roots & Revelry is an experience you don’t want to miss. Take a group this holiday season and enjoy the views of downtown Birmingham while enjoying breakfast.
- Address: 1623 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203
- Hours: Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. -3 p.m. | Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Website | Facebook | Instagram
- Birmingham Breadworks
Looking for a fresh, flaky croissant to start your morning off right? Birmingham Breadworks is home to some of the best morning pastries in Birmingham. They work hard to craft fresh baked goods that you can’t find anywhere else. Plus, their locally handcrafted bread is absolutely delicious. Also, check out additional go-to spots for breakfast similar to Birmingham Breadworks to try.
- Location: 2808 University Blvd #2806, Birmingham, AL 35233
- Hours: Monday-Saturday | 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Website | Facebook | Instagram
- Frothy Monkey
I tried the Avo Toast at the recently opened Frothy Monkey downtown—it was loaded with fresh avocado and roasted vegetables. The homemade bread had a perfect texture that was cakey and thick but crisp on the edges. Paired with a cup of coffee, Frothy Monkey is the perfect spot to grab breakfast.
- Location: 2320 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203
- Hours: Daily, 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Website | Facebook | Instagram
- The Essential
Enjoy a nice breakfast at The Essential located downtown on Morris Avenue. With their menu you will be able to find a breakfast item for everyone. They have all the morning goods from eggs to breakfast sandwiches to French toast and so much more. The Essential is a morning must!
- Location: 2018 Morris Ave, Birmingham, AL 35203
- Hours: Wednesday-Friday 11 a.m. -10 p.m. | Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; 5 p.m.-10 p.m. | Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Website | Facebook | Instagram
- Hero Doughnuts
Looking for a sweet treat for breakfast. Hero Doughnuts is a go-to spot, they have all the doughnut flavors you can imagine and more. My favorite is they have the best seasonal flavors to keep you in the spirit of the holidays. Hero Doughnuts may be know for their delicious doughnuts, but they also have other options from cinnamon rolls, kolaches, breakfast sandwiches and much more.
- Location:(Homewood) 3027 Central Ave, Homewood, AL 35209 + (Railroad Park) 1701 1st Ave S Suite 135, Birmingham, AL 35233 + (Trussville) 314 Main St, Trussville, AL 35173
- Hours: Daily, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Website | Facebook | Instagram
- Flying Biscuit Café
The Flying Biscuit Café is one of the fun breakfast places that serves breakfast all day in Birmingham. The unique menu offers pancake tacos stuffed with all the breakfast essentials from eggs to bacon to cheese. My favorite pick from the menu is the stuffed French toast breakfast. It is a must try if you love a thick French toast with all the sugary toppings like sweet cream cheese and raspberry sauce.
- Location: 3419 Colonnade Pkwy #100, Birmingham, AL 35243
- Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-2 p.m. | Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Website | Facebook | Instagram
- The Alabama Biscuit Co.
We love warm biscuits in the south and Alabama Biscuit Co. has some of the best ones. Order a plain biscuit with jam or get crazy and dress it up with all the toppings from goat cheese, pecans, honey and much more. Biscuit lovers, this is the place for you.
- Location: 4133 White Oak Dr, Birmingham, AL 35243
- Hours: Monday-Saturday 7 a.m.-2 p.m. | Sunday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Website | Facebook | Instagram
- The YARD Birmingham
Nestled within the Elyton Hotel, grab a delicious bite at The Yard. They have an extensive breakfast and brunch menu with options for everyone including a spicy fried chicken biscuit. The is one of the great breakfast places in Birmingham to check out if you are celebrating big. The Elyton Hotel in Birmingham is a must see!
- Location: 1928 1st Ave N. ,Birmingham, AL 35203
- Hours: Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. -9 p.m. | Sunday 7 a.m.-1 p.m., 4:30-9 p.m.
- Website | Facebook | Instagram
- Ruby Sunshine
With cajun roots, Ruby Sunshine is one of the ultimate breakfast places for brunch. With beignets and seafood on their menu, like a crawfish and grits cake, you’ll feel like you’re dining in New Orleans. Plus, they have an extensive cocktail menu to pair with your delicious breakfast choice—we’ll cheers to that.
- Address: 1017 Oxmoor Rd., Birmingham, AL 35209 | 5243 US-280, Birmingham, AL 35242
- Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. -2 p.m. | Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Website | Facebook | Instagram