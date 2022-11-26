Birmingham-Area Holiday Light Displays and Tree Lightings

By William Thornton | wthornton@al.com

The holiday light display at Regions Tower in downtown Birmingham is back for another season.

A fixture of the Magic City skyline, the tradition began more than four decades ago and is the result of several months of work.

A Christmas tree, a stocking and wreath adorn the sides of the building, involving about 2,500 windows from the fifth floor to the top of the building. Workers install gel “sleeves” over the white lights in the windows, with the sleeves colored red, green or white according to the design.

The tradition started more than 40 years ago when the building was shared by the former First National Bank of Birmingham and Sonat – Southern Natural Gas, according to Regions.

An executive of Southern Natural Gas company made a holiday trip to Houston and saw a building that had a similar ‘curtain wall’ design with a Christmas design.

He returned to Birmingham with an idea of recreating the effect here.

At various times in the 1990s, the building also carried different displays for the Regions Tradition golf tournament, the 1996 Summer Olympics, and a patriotic display during the Gulf War in 1991.

Holiday Traditions

An annual holiday tradition, Bham Now has compiled once again a list of Birmingham area Christmas tree lightings and holiday parades this November and December.

Birmingham Christmas Tree Lighting Block Party – November 27

In front of City Hall on Short 20th Street North at Linn Park. There will be vendors, food trucks, free concerts and a lighting of the Christmas tree. Begins at 4 p.m.

Bessemer Christmas Tree Lighting (Nov. 27) & Parade (Dec. 10)

The Bessemer Annual Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Sunday, November 27, 2022 starting at 5 p.m. at Debardeleben Park, 1623 2nd Avenue North, in Historic Downtown Bessemer.

Bessemer’s Annual Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022, starting at 2 p.m. in Historic Downtown Bessemer. The Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce is organizing the event. The theme for this year’s parade is “Oh Christmas Tree.”

Trussville Caroling and Tree Lighting (Nov. 27) & Parade (Dec. 10)

Community Caroling and Tree Lighting Ceremony in historical downtown Trussville on Sunday, November 27 at 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Gather on the mall where there will be Christmas carols, hot chocolate, cookies and other Christmas activities.

The Trussville Parade begins at 3 p.m. at the Mall – route info.

Vestavia Hills Tree Lighting Festival (Nov. 29) & Parade (Dec. 11)

The Christmas Tree Lighting will be held at the Vestavia City Hall beginning at 6 p.m.

The Vestavia Hills Holiday Parade is set for December 11, 2 p.m. at Liberty Park. Details.

Hueytown Christmas Tree Lighting (Nov. 29) & Parade (Dec. 10)

Both events are organized by the Hueytown Chamber. The tree lighting is at the New City Park, 104 Forest Road beginning at 6 p.m. Over 100 entries are expected at the parade on the 10th, which begins at 10 a.m. at the high school.

Hoover Christmas Tree Lighting – November 29

The annual ceremony begins at 5 p.m. at city hall. Santa will arrive on a firetruck – Details

Center Point Annual Holiday Tree Lighting – November 29

To be held at Center Point Civitan Park -the event begins at 5 p.m. with the lighting at 7 p.m.

Pinson Christmas Parade – December 1

According to the Trussville Tribune the theme of the Pinson Parade this year is “Ugly Christmas Sweater”. Check the City of Pinson website for start times.

Gardendale Christmas Parade – December 1

This year’s theme is a “Very Vintage Christmas” – the parade begins at 6:00. Here is a link of the – route

Montevallo Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting – December 1

Montevallo Chamber of Commerce presents “Montevallo Christmas Parade” on Thursday December 1, 2022 at 6 p.m. The Tree Lighting begins in downtown at 5:30 p.m.

Graysville Christmas Tree Lighting (Dec. 2) & Parade (Dec. 3)

The city Christmas Tree lighting event begins at 6 p.m. on December 2. The parade is organized by the Graysville Chamber of Commerce, which begins downtown at 10 a.m.

Hoover – Bluff Park Christmas Parade – December 3

The Women’s Kickball and Whiffle Ball Leagues have organized a parade in the Bluff Park neighborhood. The event begins at 9 a.m. – Details

Alabaster 2022 Christmas Parade – December 3

The parade begins at 10 a.m. – this year’s theme is “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Helena – Christmas Parade – December 3

The 51st Annual Christmas Parade will be held in Helena’s historic downtown. The event begins at 1 p.m. and this year’s theme is “Christmas Dreams.”

Mountain Brook Holiday Parade – December 4

Sponsored by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, this year’s parade begins at 3 p.m. on December 4. The parade will circle around Mountain Brook Village.

Homewood Lighting of the Christmas Star and Parade – December 6

A tradition like no other in the Birmingham Metro Area – the city lights the historic Homewood Christmas Star. Organized by the Homewood Chamber of Commerce festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.

Gardendale Rocket Around the Christmas Tree Trail – Dec. 6 – Jan. 2, 2023

This is a uniquely Gardendale month long event. If you are looking for a fun evening with the family visit the trail this holiday season.

Leeds Christmas Parade – December 9

Led by the Leeds Chamber of Commerce the parade begins at 7:00PM downtown. This year there will be a pre-event organized by Leeds Main Street called Mistletoe on Main beginning at 4 p.m..

Pelham Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting – December 10

Last year’s inaugural event is back in 2022. The event begins at 5 p.m. at the Pelham Civic Center.

