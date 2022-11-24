3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area

Selah Vetter

Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City.

On Tap Sports Café | Hoover

On Tap Sports Café recently shut its doors after being a popular spot to fill up while shopping in the Riverchase Galleria for a decade, according to the Birmingham Business Journal. Craving one of their juicy burgers or sizzling hot wings? Don’t worry—this restaurant still has locations open in Fultondale, Inverness and Vestavia Hills.

Location: 3340 Galleria Cir, Birmingham, AL 35244

Contact: Website | Facebook | Instagram

EATS Highland | Highland Park

We hope to see the doors of this gluten-free restaurant with Latin dishes and homestyle American fare open again soon. EATS on Highland is temporarily closed due to inflation and rising food costs.

Even though the restaurant may be closed, they are still cooking for the community. EATS on Highland recently took orders for Thanksgiving meals and are now planning how they can continue making delicious food.

Location: 2608 Highland Ave, Birmingham, AL 35205

Contact: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Underground Vegan

Vegan lovers, this is a tough farewell. Underground Vegan—a restaurant with a menu of plant-based foods—is closing its brick-and-mortar store in Five Points South. However, we’ll still be able to munch on their Philly fries and chicken tenders as they plan to continue serving scrumptious bites from their food truck.

“We appreciate all the love and support we have been shown here and are working on some other amazing things. Stay tuned for the food truck locations throughout the city.”

Khalilah Sowell, Owner, Underground Vegan

Location: 2012 Magnolia Ave S r3, Birmingham, AL 35205

Contact: Website | Facebook | Instagram

