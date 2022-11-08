General Election 2022: What to Know in Alabama

The Birmingham Times

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 8). If you’re a registered voter in line by 7 p.m., stay in line. You’ll be allowed to vote.

A valid photo ID is required to vote. Learn more about those requirements here.

Find your sample ballot (by county) here.

Check your registration and find your polling place here.

Voters may vote for whomever they wish in the general election, regardless of which primary (if any) they participated in earlier this year.

Read overviews of the 10 proposed statewide constitutional amendments from the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama.

You can find more information and resources on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website and at VOTE411.org, a website by the League of Women Voters Education Fund.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

