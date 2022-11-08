Poze Bazaar Foundation to host annual fashion benefit on Nov. 12

By Je’Don Holloway Talley

The Birmingham Times

On Saturday, November 12, the Poze Bazaar Foundation will host its annual fashion benefit at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex [BJCC] East Ballroom at 7:30 p.m.

This year’s theme, “The Golden Age of The Harlem Renaissance”, will celebrate and support Birmingham’s creative arts community and raise money for the organization’s scholarship and grant fund to benefit under-resourced youth and under-funded nonprofits.

Poze Bazaar’s first benefit was held in 2017, but this year’s show will be its first as a non-profit.

La’Vinnia ‘Vee Monet’ Holliday, founder of the non-profit Poze Foundation, said her goal is to be more than a gatekeeper in the fashion and art industry; her mission is to open doors and offer resources geared toward middle and high school students.

“I want students to have opportunities to present their creations, even when they’re in untraditional niches. I want visual artists to have a platform that they can look forward to showcase their work,” Holliday said.

She added that the shows are multi-faceted and include canvas and visual artists, musicians, actors, dancers, fashion designers, and writers; [it’s] about more than just fashion; it’s a collective coming together,” she said.

Holliday said she chose the Harlem Renaissance for this year’s fashion benefit theme to honor special guest, Brandice Daniels, whose company is called “Harlem Fashion Row”.

“When Brandice Daniels first moved to New York, she’s always loved fashion, and set out on her own path to create opportunities for other designers of color to connect them with the industry… and with her company being called ‘Harlem Fashion Row’, I thought it’d be cool to theme this show around the Harlem Renaissance, and that era’s jazz and cultural influence on fashion,” Holliday said.

VIP ticket holders can look forward to a pre-show VIP mixer/meet and greet with Daniels. Regular ticket holders will have access to the art exhibit, silent auction, the red carpet, and the fashion show presented by local designers, stylists, and boutiques.

“We’ll also have a live artist painting a new piece during the experience and selfie walls,” Holliday said.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.pozebazaar.org , and FB: @PozeBazaar; IG: @PozeBazaar; Email: info@pozebazarr.org;

