Birmingham Lists the Streets Part of its $12 Million Paving Plan for 2023

The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday finalized its 2023 Street Paving schedule that will improve nearly 250 roads city wide and roughly 43 miles.

The resurfacing plan is part of an estimated $12 million investment that will go toward upgrading streets in Birmingham.

City Council President Wardine Alexander said improvements are scheduled to be made in all nine districts and will impact almost all of the 99 neighborhoods in the city.

“A lot of our streets have aged and so we had a five-year plan where we were already looking to improve streets and paving in different areas. So this $12 million is just for this segment of the five-year plan,” Alexander said.

The council’s vote marks the first step of the project. Now the city is in the bidding process for contractors to do the work. Alexander said construction should start sometime this summer or fall.

If you live in the city, here’s a preview of the paving list in your district.

