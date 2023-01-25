January 19, 2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-903214

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MOORING TAX ASSET GROUP, LLC; RICHARD GREGORY COX; CLARKE COX; ESTATE OF NORMA JEAN WILLIAMS COX; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on October 24, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 6, Block 50, according to the survey of Smithfield, as recorded in Map Book 1, page 149, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2022028798 as follows: LOT 6 BLK 50 SMITHFIELD (NORTH)

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-34-1-027-005.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 23, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:00 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2022-903880

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MELISSA JOHNSON, DRYXELL JOHNSON, DAVID B. KELLEY, PAMELA S. KELLEY, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 28, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 517 22nd Street SW Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-08-4-012-010-002

Legal Description: LOTS 3A, ACCORDING TO THE RESURVEY OF LOTS 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 OF GEORGE E. HAMILTON, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 129, PAGE 51, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 10, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2022-903739

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: PAULETTA COX (deceased); VIRGINIA COX; MARY ELIZABETH HUGHINS; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 29, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 5313 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Tax Parcel ID No.: 23-00-21-2-013-004.000

Legal Description: LOT 8, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF BOX, EDMONDSON, AND ROBINSON’S ADDITION TO WOODLAWN, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 19, IN THE OFFICE OF JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA. LESS AND EXCEPT THAT PORTION OF SUBJECT PROPERTY WHICH WAS CONVEYED TO THE STATE OF ALABAMA BY DEED RECORDED IN REAL VOLUME 373, PAGE 615, WHICH IS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THE NORTH 7 FEET OF LOT 8, ACCORDING TO THE BOX, EDMONDSON, AND ROBINSON SURVEY, THE MAP OR PLAT OF WHICH IS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 19, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 10, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

CASE NO. CV-2022-903886

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: NOBLE L. GLOVER (DECEASED), MARGARET E. GLOVER (DECEASED), GLORIA JEAN GLOVER, GEORGE D, DUNCAN, HILDA C. DUNCAN, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

TAKE NOTICE that on December 28, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 508 11th Street SW, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-04-4-015-025.000

Legal Description: NORTHWEST 47.5 FEET OF SOUTHEAST 95 FEET OF LOTS 2, 3, AND 4 OF BLOCK 12 ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF WEST END LAND AND IMPROVEMENT CO. AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 1, PAGE 38 AND 39 IN THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OFFICE OF JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA. Also known as: NW 47.5 FT OF THE SE 95 FT OF LOTS 2 THRU 4 BLK 12 EXC SWLY 10 FT FOR ALLEY WEST END LD & IMP CO 1/38.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 10, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgement of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Attorney Jameria Johnson Moore, Sperling & Moore Law Office at (205) 868-3016.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR PY 2023 (JULY 1, 2023 – JUNE 30, 2024)

ACTION PLAN-ONE YEAR USE OF FUNDS DEVELOPMENT

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

Notice is hereby given that the Community Development Department of Birmingham is preparing for its Program Year (PY) 2023 (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024) application cycle and Public Hearings for its 2020-2024 Consolidated Housing and Community Development Action Plan in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD’s) formula programs: Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Act (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) and Housing Opportunities for Persons With Aids (HOPWA).

The initial Public Hearings for the 2023 Action Plan outlines the City’s objectives and priorities for spending approximately $9.6 million of PY 2023 funds. Public Hearings will be held in a virtual format on January 30, 2023 and February 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. and in-person at Birmingham City Hall’s Council Chambers, Third Floor on January 30, 2023 and February 1, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. The links to participate in the virtual public hearings are available on the City’s website-Community Development Department webpage at www.birminghamal.gov/community-development. Please note that all proposals MUST be received in the Community Development Department no later than March 1, 2023, 4:00 p.m. to be considered in the development of the City’s Final PY 2023 Action Plan One Year Use of Funds submission.

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

IFB No. B23005

LEGAL SERVICES

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Darryl, Interim Procurement Manager

Telephone: (205)521-0611

E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE IFB DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

NONE SCHEDULED

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Thursday February 2, January 20, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Thursday, February 16, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

IFB No. B23006

VACANT UNIT PREPARATION

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Kozette Todd, Program Analyst Telephone: (205)521-0762

E-mail: ktodd@habd.net

TDD/TTY: 800-545-1833 Ext. 415

HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-PROPOSAL CONFERENCE

January 18, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

January 20, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

PROPOSAL SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Monday, January 30, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

NOTICE PUBLIC HEARING

Housing Authority of the Birmingham District Draft 2023 Annual Plan

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District has updated our 2024 Annual Plan and it is available for review and public comments on January 13, 2023 for 45 days.

Housing Authority of the Birmingham District

1826 3rd Avenue, South

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) No. B23010

PAINT SUPPLIER

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst

Telephone: (205)521-0611

E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE IFB DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

NONE

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Friday, January 19, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Monday January 30, 2023, 1:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) No. B23008

AGENCY ON-CALL ELECTRICAL SERVICES

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Darryl Grayson, Procurement Analyst

Telephone: (205)521-0611

E-mail: dgrayson@habd.net

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE IFB DOCUMENTS ON THE EPROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

Monday January 23, 2023

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Thursday, January 26, 2023, 3:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Thursday February 2, 2023, 1:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF BESSEMER

THE CITY OF BESSEMER, ALABAMA HEREBY GIVES NOTICE

THAT IT WILL ACCEPT RESUMES FOR APPOINTMENT(S) TO

MUNICIPAL JUDGE

PLEASE SUBMIT RESUMES TO THE CITY COUNCIL’S OFFICE

C/O WANDA D. TAYLOR LOCATED ON THE FIRST FLOOR

OF CITY HALL, 1700 THIRD AVENUE NORTH,

BESSEMER, ALABAMA 35020.

The expiration date to submit resumes is on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

AND NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

FROM PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received at KPS Group, Inc., 60 14th Street South, Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35233 on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, by Andy Olds, Project Manager (aolds@kpsgroup.com). Three (3) paper copies and one pdf are required for pre-qualification approval.

JEFFERSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX BOARD OF EQUALIZATION RENOVATIONS

A. GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK:

Alterations to the 5th floor of an existing 3,000 square feet Office Suite Iocated in the Jefferson County Courthouse Annex at 730 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham, AL 35203. Work includes renovations to Lobby, Conference Room, Break Room, Toilet Room, and other Work indicated in the Contract Documents.

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR PREQUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy the bidder’s current Alabama contractor’s license is to be included in the pre-qualification submittal.

Only Prime General Contractors that have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder Pre-qualification Packages must be received by the Architect Project Manager no later than 2:00 PM local time on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request or email transmission to Andy Olds, Project Manager (aolds@kpsgroup.com).

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective Prime Contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification on Monday, February 6, 2023.

C. BIDS:

The Jefferson County Commission will receive sealed Proposals for this project until 2:00 PM Local Time on Thursday, March 2, 2022 at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Room 1, General Services, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203, after which time they will be opened in the Commission Chamber, Second Floor, Room 270.

No Bids will be accepted after the time stated for the receipt of Bids. This requirement will not be waived. The clock in the County Commission Chamber will be used to determine the correct time as determined by the Director of General Services, or her designated representative. At the time stated above, the Proposals will be opened and publicly read aloud.

All Bids must be on a lump-sum basis. Submit two identical copies of the Bid on the Proposal Form provided, without changes, in a sealed envelope bearing the Contractor’s name and current Alabama license number. Bids that do not bear the Contractor’s current license number will be returned without being opened.

Construction Contracts shall be awarded only to Contractors, licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, as required by Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama. Construction Contracts in excess of $50,000 shall be awarded only to Contractors licensed as required by the 1978 Code of Alabama, Title 34, Chapter 8 as amended. Bidders must be “responsible” in accordance with criteria in the Bid Documents and as stipulated by Title 39-2-3-(e) of the Code of Alabama.

A Bid Bond, executed by a Surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, payable to Jefferson County in the amount of 5% of the amount of the Bid, but not more than $10,000, must accompany the Bidder’s Proposal. Performance and Labor and Material Payment Bonds in the amount of 100% of the contract price will be required when the Contract is presented by the Contractor to the Owner.

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 2:00 PM Local Time on Thursday, February 9, 2023 in the Jefferson County Courthouse, Room 22, Ground Floor, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Because of the nature of this project, Prime General Contractor bidders who have been pre-approved must attend the Pre-bid Conference. If the number of bidders who attend the Pre-Bid Conference decreases so there is little or no competition, the Bid may be postponed at the discretion of the Owner.

Bid Documents (Drawings and Project Manual) will be open to public examination after 12:00 PM Local Time on Monday, February 6, 2023 at the AGC Internet Plan Room; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority; at the F.W. Dodge Company Plan Room in Birmingham; McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge, and Construction Market Data in Birmingham.

Bid Documents will be provided electronically to each pre-approved Prime General Contractor bidder. Pre-approved bidders wishing to receive two sets of paper documents may submit a deposit check of $200.00, made payable and delivered to KPS Group, Inc. The deposit check will be refunded in full upon return of the documents in good condition within ten days of the Bid date. Good condition is defined as documents that are properly bound, fully clear, legible, without tears, without defacing marks, notes of extraneous comments or sketches on front or back of any sheet. Additional sets of Bid Documents may be obtained at Alabama Graphics for the cost of printing and handling. Bids will only be accepted from pre-approved Prime General Contractor bidders who have confirmed receipt of electronic documents to the Architect.

Executed construction contract to be received by the owner within 14 days of closing time for receipt of bids. No bid may be withdrawn after the owner receives the construction contract for a period of 70 days. Only Bids submitted by pre-approved bidders licensed as required by applicable state and local laws and bearing the license number of the Contractor will be considered.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids; to waive formalities and technicalities, and to proceed in its own best interests.

PY 2023 ACTION PLAN

(July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024)

ONE YEAR USE OF FUNDS SUMMARY AND 30-DAY COMMENT PERIOD

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

The City of Birmingham’s Community Development Department is preparing for its Program Year (PY) 2023 application cycle and Public Hearing for its PY 2023 Action Plan in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD’s) formula programs: Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA).

The purpose of these programs is to coordinate effective neighborhood and community development strategies. Specific goals seek to benefit low and moderate-income persons, prevent or eliminate blight, provide decent affordable housing, or meeting an urgent community development need. Priority will be given to neighborhood revitalization, economic/workforce development, and homelessness prevention projects. Potential projects include, but are not limited to the following: increasing the availability of affordable housing, homebuyer counseling, economic development initiatives, youth educational and recreational opportunities, preventing homelessness and increasing access to quality public and private facilities. These projects must primarily benefit low and moderate-income persons and communities.

The initial Public Hearings for the PY 2023 Action Plan outlines the City’s objectives and priorities for spending approximately $9.6 million of PY 2023 funds. Public Hearings will be held in a virtual format on January 30, 2023 and February 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. and in-person at Birmingham City Hall’s Council Chambers, Third Floor on January 30, 2023 and February 1, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. The link to participate in the virtual public hearings will be made available on the City’s website-Community Development Department webpage at www.birminghamal.gov/community-development by January 17th.

The PY 2023 Action Plan will be developed after considering citizen comments and proposals received at the Public Hearings conducted virtually by the City’s Community Development Department on January 30, 2023, and February 1, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and from the timely receipt of written comments and proposals received in the Community Development Department on or before March 2, 2023 at 4:00 pm.

You may send completed proposals (email preferred) and comments to the attention of:

Dr. Meghan Venable-Thomas, Director

Community Development Department

710 North 20th Street

Room 1000 – City Hall

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov

At these public hearings, the application will be discussed in detail and potential applicants will have the opportunity to ask specific questions about proposed activities, funding priorities and process. Applications will be available on the City of Birmingham’s website at www.birminghamal.gov/community-development beginning February 2, 2023.

Persons needing special assistance (such as translated materials or an application) or a reasonable accommodation to provide comments, please contact the City of Birmingham at housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov or Ms. Wendy Hicks at (205) 254-2309. Please include, “Request”, in the e-mail subject line.

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, January 27, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Jeff Orr at jeorr@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

Highlands South Tower

Electrical Feed Repair

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H235002

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the replacement of an existing 1000A electrical feeder at the UAB Highlands South Tower. The scope of work includes electrical, and minor architectural modifications. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $50,000 and $100,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to limit disturbances and coordinate shutdowns. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type healthcare projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with coordinating shutdowns and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, January 27, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and jeorr@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about February 03, 2023.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning February 03, 2023:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2816 6th Avenue South

Birmingham, AL 35233

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

Email: sheywood@ghafari.com

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is February 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Jeff Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on February 21, 2023 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on February 08, 2023 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

NOTICE OF COURT ACTION

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF W.N.R.

Case No.: JU-2022-000166.01

PUBLICATION ORDER

IN THIS CAUSE it is made to appear to the Court by the Affidavit of Petitioner, Brianna Linder, that the whereabouts of the above-named child’s mother, Ashley Carin Ketchum, are unknown and that said mother has avoided service.

It further appears that service cannot be made because said Mother’s residence is unknown to affiant, and that this child was abandoned by the parents in this State.

It is, therefore, ORDERED that service by publication be made in The Wetumpka Herald, a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Wetumpka, Alabama, County of Elmore, and any other newspaper as may be required under Ala. Code, 1975 § 12-15-318, for four (4) consecutive weeks requiring Ashley Carin Ketchum to appear for the Termination of Parental Rights hearing and plead to, answer, and demur to the petition in the this cause before the 9th day of March 2023 at 8:30 a.m., Elmore County Judicial Complex, Wetumpka, Alabama.

DONE this 3rd day of January, 2023.

/s/ PATRICK D PINKSTON, JUVENILE JUDGE

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Alabama Securities Commission, under the authority of Title 8. Chapter 6, Code of Alabama (1975), hereby gives notice that a formal Cease and Desist Order has been issued upon Demarcus Leon Hill (“Hill”) in connection with the solicitation of an

unregistered investment involving the purchase and expansion of a Bank while Hill was acting as an unregistered agent, in violation of §8-6-4 and §8-6-3 (a), Code of Alabama (1975), respectively. Service of said Cease and Desist Order was attempted

by registered mail upon Respondent at the following addresses: 408 Summerchase Drive, Hoover, AL 35244, which service was returned “ATTEMPTED- NOT KNOWN” after two attempts. Accordingly, PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that Demarcus Leon

Hill is ordered to immediately CEASE AND DESIST from further solicitations in the offer or sales of securities into, within, or

from the State of Alabama, and that this Order shall become permanent within thirty (30) days from the date of the last

publication of this Notice. Respondents may request a hearing pursuant to §8-6-32, Code of Alabama (1975), by written

notice to the Alabama Securities Commission, P.O. Box 304700, Montgomery, AL 36130-4700. prior to the expiration of

thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this Notice. A copy of the Cease and Desist Order No. 2021-0007

may be obtained from the Alabama Securities Commission website, www.asc.alabama.gov.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

City of Birmingham, Alabama

Community Development Home for All Operational Capacity Building Opportunity

INTRODUCTION

In the department of Community Development at the City of Birmingham (CoB CD), we envision a Birmingham where all communities thrive. Home is at the heart of this. Thus, we are excited to launch our new pilot program, Home For All, to serve our most chronically unhoused who may be seeking alternative options for safe sleeping that include wrap-around services to prepare for more transitional or permanent supportive housing options. This pilot will also build the capacity of local providers to manage safe sleep while sharing resources to create the conditions people need to move toward sustainable housing. We will work with selected providers to create and operationalize this pilot program to house and support participants to get on a pathway to home. Applicants will propose a 12-month operational budget, and a programmatic and design plan to support the number of residents and micro shelters they are requesting.

PROGRAM GOALS

The CoB CD’s goals for this program include the following:

Meet an immediate need for safe sleeping for our neighbors hardest hit by housing challenges

Strengthen the capacity of public service providers to create proven operational and programmatic partner-led interventions

Create a pathway to permanent housing with consistent case management which research presents leads to the best long-term outcomes for individuals and communities

Assess the efficacy of our pilot and leverage lessons learned for future sustainable housing opportunities

Support a community of practice for providers to learn together

BACKGROUND

This pilot is one step in our journey, but it is a critical one. On any given night there are around 900 people in shelters or unhoused in Jefferson County. Over two hundred and sixty of which are chronically unhoused experiencing at least two episodes of shelter living and have a substantiated need for long term case management and supportive services. On those freezing nights, the difference between no shelter and shelter can mean life and death. Many more are at risk. A financial survey in 2019 shared that 59% of Americans were one paycheck away from experiencing homelessness. The pandemic’s impact over the past two years has only exacerbated that risk and made homelessness a reality for many more. Our pilot supports meeting an immediate need while exploring opportunities to find effective operational and programmatic models that can be an example for cities across the nation.

OVERVIEW

Funding: The City has currently identified funding to potentially support the operation of several Home for All sites for 12 months estimated to begin May 2023, ending May, 2024. Additional funding may become available.

i. Funds for this solicitation may become renewable annually, depending on the availability of funds, successful performance of contract obligations, and compliance with City of Birmingham mandates. Annual funding may increase or decrease depending on availability of funding.

ii. All Providers must be willing to comply with grant funding laws and regulations and have the operational capacity to do so. These requirements may include federal record-keeping, reporting and financial requirements and record keeping and data collection that may be required by the City.

iii. In addition to the City funding currently available, Providers may include other sources of grant funding that may be available to their organization to assist with the cost and implementation of services. Other anticipated sources of funding should be identified in the proposed project budget.

Candidates: Ideal candidates are non profits, religious institutions, community based organizations with a community focused mission, or any 501 c3’s working in the field to support neighbors experiencing homelessness and who are interested in expanding their capacity. Partnerships across multiple organizations and with multiple sectors is encouraged. However, one primary applicant should apply and must be a nonprofit.

PROPOSAL SUBMITTAL DEADLINE Proposals must be received no later than 4:00PM CST, Tuesday, January 31. An e-mail transmission of the Proposal in PDF may be submitted to housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov. No proposals received by fax shall be accepted. All submitted proposal materials become the property of the City. Proposals received after this deadline will not be opened and will be disqualified from further evaluation.

Proposing entities must address the email with their proposal package:

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS CITY OF BIRMINGHAM DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CAPACITY BUILDING CONSULTANT

SELECTION PROCESS AND CRITERIA

Evaluation: The proposals received will be fully reviewed by an evaluation team, and responses will be considered in the following categories:

i. Responsiveness 10%

Quality of the information submitted in the proposal based on completeness, relevance, conciseness, and organization of material presented.

ii. Experience 25%

Team members have experience completing projects of a similar size and scope, experience with working with municipalities.

iii. Site Location, Design and Operations 30%

Site location, design and quality of proposed operations.

iv. Completed Project Value 25%

Proposal maximizes the use of funds.

v. Project Timeline 10%

A complete and realistic project schedule to completion.

Selection Timeline

i. Information Session 1: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 5:00 pm

ii. Information Session 2: Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 10:00 am

iii. Proposals due by: Tuesday, January 31, 2023

iv. Finalist notified: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

RULES GOVERNING COMPETITIVE EVALUATION

Examination of Request for Proposals: Applicants should carefully examine the entire RFP, any addenda, and all related materials and data referenced in the RFP. Applicants should become fully aware of the nature of the work and the conditions while performing the work.

Questions and Comments: Any Requests for Information (RFI) regarding this RFP must be submitted by email to Meghan Venable-Thomas at housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov. RFIs shall be accepted no later than Monday, January 23, 2023, at 12:00 pm. Final Supplemental Instructions shall be issued no later than Friday, January 27, 2023, at 12:00 pm concerning any RFIs received.

All proposals must be received by Tuesday, January 31, 2023, by 4:00 pm at the email address shown above. Please submit 1 copy of your proposal with all attachments in a digital Portable Document Format (PDF). The email subject line should read: REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS CITY OF BIRMINGHAM DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CAPACITY BUILDING CONSULTANT

YOU MAY ACCESS THE FULL REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL AT https://www.birminghamal.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Home-for-All-RFP_Draft.pdf

