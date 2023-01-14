MLK 2023 Weekend Events in Birmingham

birminghamal.gov

Here is a listing of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities in Birmingham AL.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

Seventh Annual MLK Day 5K Drum Run. This fun run features drumlines from Birmingham area schools and organizations that will line up along the racecourse to keep the beat as the runners and walkers make their way. Each drumline will receive a donation to their band booster association through our nonprofit, The Leftover Energy Foundation Inc. Saturday, January 14 at 7 a.m. The 5K begins at 8 a.m.; the 1-mile fun run/walk starts at 9 a.m. The Fourth Avenue Historic District / History Park, 1700 4th Ave North. Registration is $40 for the 5K and $20 for the 1-mile fun run/walk. Registration ends January 9. For more details, go to MLK Day 5K Drum Run Birmingham AL (mlkday5kbham.com)

Birmingham Squadron to Honor The Morgan Project in Commemoration of MLK Day Saturday, January 14th, at 7 p.m. During the Squadron game against the Salt Lake City Stars, NBA G-League team Birmingham Squadron will recognize the impact The Morgan Project has had in continuing the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and championing for civil rights in Birmingham. Birmingham Squadron – Powered by Spinzo

NAACP Give Back Saturday, January 14, 10 a.m. – Noon at Linn Park. https://www.naacpbirmingham.org

MONDAY, JANUARY 16

Unity Breakfast. The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast will be held on Monday, January 16th at the Boutwell Auditorium, 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd., Birmingham, AL. Doors will open at 7 a.m. Keynote Speaker is Attorney Corey Minor Smith. Tickets are $60/person. For more information email breakfast4unity@gmail.com or call Aaron Carlton 205-585-6463.

King Day Festivities. Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, 520 16th Street North. Free gallery tours and virtual programs. Monday, January 16, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. www.bcri.org

MLK Day of Service. United Way. Monday, January 16. Various service projects around Birmingham. For more information visit: https://uwca.givepulse.com/group/242295-MLK-Day-of-Service

SCLC Feed the Homeless at Boutwell Auditorium, 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd., Birmingham, AL. Noon – 4 p.m.

MLK’s Beloved Community. Sponsored by the UAB and MLK’s Beloved Community honors the memory and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This event provides an opportunity for UAB students to join forces with Birmingham citizens to empower and strengthen our community through service, moving us closer to Dr. King’s global vision of a “Beloved Community.” Monday, January 16, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. MLK’s Beloved Community | The University of Alabama at Birmingham (givepulse.com)

MLK Day Paint Day Monday, January 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Family friendly event! Free to the public! Paint and canvas provided and snacks included. Limited spots! For more information visit https://allevents.in/birmingham/mlk-paint-day/10000460958608607?ref=eventlist-cat

MLK Day of Service at Avondale School sponsored by Hands on Birmingham & YouthServe Monday, January 16, 1 p.m. Join Hands on Birmingham and YouthServe for a variety of service projects for youth volunteers ages 13-18 at Avondale Elementary School. Projects will be inside and outside, so wear appropriate layers to accommodate either. Waivers signed by parents or guardians are required for service and will be sent to all attendees prior to the event. For more information visit MLK Day of Service 2023 – Avondale School, Avondale Elementary School, Birmingham, January 16 2023 | AllEvents.in

MLK Indoor Track Classic #2 at the Birmingham Metro Crossplex, Monday, January 16th. Events take place 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. The address is 2340 Crossplex Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35208. MLK Track Meet (birminghamcrossplex.com)

2023 MLK Virtual Race, Monday, January 16 at 7 p.m. sponsored by the Moon Joggers. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an American federal holiday that celebrates the Civil Rights leader’s life and legacy. This year it is on January 16. We are honoring MLK this year with our third annual “I Have A Dream” virtual race! 2023 I Have a Dream 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Save $2, Around the World!, Birmingham, January 16 to January 31 | AllEvents.in | Online Event

The Second Annual Give More Love Service Day Workshop, which will be held on Jan. 16 via Zoom, will be available for free to interested middle school, high school, and college students and educators. This workshop will help students understand the importance of being a leader and giving back to their communities.

This virtual student workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.. Attendance is open to the first 300 high school and college students who register. Each student will receive Seneca Wilson’s E-Book, TURN ON YOUR LIGHT: Finding the Light Within. There will also be several opportunities for free resources and swag. To register, go to www.senecawilson.com/gml

Jeremiah Brown will be the keynote speaker this year. There will also be eight professional speakers. For more information, please visit the event page at www.senecawilson.com/gml.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

An Evening with Rev. Dr. William Barber sponsored by the UAB Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Friday, January 20 at 6 p.m. For more information visit https://calendar.uab.edu/event/an_evening_with_reverend_dr_william_barber#.Y7X-i3bMKUk

2023 MLK Activities at Birmingham Public Library Locations throughout the month of January. 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information on activities and locations visit www.bplonline.org/calendar/

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22

DeJuan “The Neighborhood Barber” Hall will provide free haircuts for the Birmingham homeless community. 9 a.m. to noon; Kelly Ingram Park

