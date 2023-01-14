Negro Southern League Museum hosts MLK Meet a Mentor Day

Birminghamal.gov

The Negro Southern League Museum (NSLM) and the City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office will host its second annual Meet a Mentor Day in partnership with The Omega Lamplighters, a Birmingham youth leadership organization on Monday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

The Negro Southern League Museum is located at 120 16th St. South, Birmingham, AL 35233.

Families and their youth are encouraged to attend. NSLM’s leadership is proud to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by hosting the MLK Meet a Mentor Day and open the museum to serve the community on a day of the week they are normally closed. The public and families will receive valuable resources and opportunities from the Omega Lamplighters and other local mentoring organizations.

With January National Mentoring Month, NSLM Executive Director Alicia Johnson-Williams encourages families to visit the museum with their youth to learn about the rich history of the Negro League baseball players and the great examples they are to our community.

“Here at the Negro Southern League Museum, our goal is keeping Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream alive by passing down important lessons to diverse members of the community visiting us from all around the world,” Johnson-Williams said. “When guests finish touring here, we want each of them to thrive in their own way. We also want them to return to their respective communities and share how the men and women of the Negro Leagues broke through racial barriers and limiting beliefs with both tenacity and talent during their baseball careers.”

Omega Lamplighters’ Robert Averhart stresses the importance of youth connecting with positive role models.

“The Omega Lamplighters is delighted to partner with the Negro Southern League Museum during National Mentoring Month to celebrate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” Averhart said. “Mentoring presents the greatest opportunity to make the biggest difference in the community. It is imperative that young people have role models they can see and touch. Being an inspiration and bridge can help our youth reach the next phase of their lives.”

The day will include a panel discussion on the positive effects mentor relationships have on youth, their academics, and how it prepares them professionally. There will also be a Q&A with the panel and a chance to win Birmingham Squadron Game Tickets.

The mission of the NSLM is to present the history of African American baseball in an unsurpassed manner by maintaining a world-class facility that recognizes the League’s impact on Birmingham, Alabama and the world of professional baseball.

