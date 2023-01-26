People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**BILLY BRONCO with PLAYTO at the Nick.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR-Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

FRIDAY…

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**TRIBUTE TO BOBBY BROWN with DONALD SHIPMAN at Perfect Note.

**CRYPT 24 with 2DN and DIRTY HOLLY at The Nick.

**COREY SMITH at Iron City.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**VIVIAN, TREES ON THE MOON, LOWER HYBRID AND GONE at The Nick.

**TRIBUTE TO OLD SCHOOL FUNK WITH DENO POSEY at Perfect Note.

**DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE: ASPHALT MEADOWS TOUR at Iron City.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**2023 VISION BOARD WORKSHOP AND CONFERENCE, 3 p.m. at 109 19th Street N., Bessemer. Call 205-962-2490 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**DESTROY LONELY at Iron City. Destroy Lonely makes every flex feel like an adventure. Fusing colorful melodies with labyrinthine flows and playful braggadocio, the Atlanta rapper has built a career by pushing himself to try new things—and pushing at rap’s boundaries in the process. The 21-year-old weaves together video-game synths, elastic vocals, off-kilter rhythms, and his inborn mystique and charisma to craft stylish soundtracks for a high-wire lifestyle that’s getting more luxurious by the day. His daring approach is on fuller display than ever on “NOSTYLIST,” the mesmerizing first single from NO STYLIST, his debut mix tape on Playboi Carti’s record imprint Opium. CHECK HIM OUT!!

**MAGIC CITY BLUES SOCIETY BIRTHDAY BASH, 4 p.m. at Ranelli’s Deli & Café.

**WANDA SYKES, 7 p.m. at the Lyric Fine Arts Theatre

**SUNDAY/HAPPY HOUR, 2-5 p.m. at Sidewalk Film Fest.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH SHERRY REEVES at the Perfect Note.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

TUESDAY…

**UAB WELLNESS SCREENING, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Five Points West Library.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

**FAT TUESDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**NOAH KAHAN at Iron City.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**BOB MARSTON & THE CREDIBLE SOURCES WITH WOODY & SUSHINE at the Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**LOVE TRAIN WITH SAXOPHONIST DALEN MINNIFIELD at Perfect Note.

**MEDICINE BUS WITH RUFFINO at The Nick.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…

THIS WEEK/NEXT WEEK…

**TOWN HALL EVENTS IN DISTRICT SIX – Council President Pro Tem Crystal Smitherman will be hosting a series of Town Hall events for District 6 residents. The first Town Hall, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, TODAY, 5:30 – 7 p.m. and will be focused on the following neighborhoods: North Titusville, South Titusville, Woodland Park and Five Points South. The Second District 6 Town Hall is Monday, at New Hope Baptist Church, 5:30 – 7 p.m. and will be for the neighborhoods: West End Manor, Arlington West End, Oakwood Place and Mason City. Topics for discussion will include updates on street paving throughout the district, sidewalks, traffic calming, code enforcement and more. Light refreshments and snacks will be provided for attendees.

**CITY HOSTS FREE MOM’S NIGHT OUT EVENT – The City of Birmingham and The Penny Foundation are hosting a free event, Monday, 6:15 p.m. to celebrate the resiliency and tenacity of mothers with its Embrace Mothers Mom’s Night Out, Monday. Area mothers are invited to attend an evening featuring a film screening and fellowship at the Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema, located at 1821 2nd Ave. North. The event begins at 6:15 p.m. with complimentary beverages and popcorn with a 7 p.m. screening of the movie “Waiting to Exhale,” a film about four women navigating family, love and career life. Registrants will also receive a voucher for up to $30 off babysitting services in the Wyndy app. Sign up to attend here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/embrace-mothers-moms-night-out-film-screening-tickets-520019621687.

THEN, IT’S FEBRUARY! BLACK HISTORY MONTH!!

A Little of a Lot…HAPPENINGS AROUND…

**7TH ANNUAL TRIBUTE TO THE KING OF REGGAE BOB MARLEY, February 4th, 8 p.m. at L.I.T. on 8th Bar. TRINI FRESH 7 DJ PUMPKIN are playing the best Dancehall, Reggae, Soca, Afro-Caribbean and a little Hip Hop. Tell RICH MUZIC and LISA D that you read about it in PPT in the Birmingham Times. …Gwen told you!

**2023 BLACK HERITAGE FAIR – The Birmingham African American Genealogy Group presents a one day event featuring speakers, exhibits, vendors, musical acts, poetry and more February 4, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Linn Henley Research Library. For more go to: baagroup.org.

**TITUSVILLE LIBRARY SENIOR RESOURCE DAY, February 6, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

**LIFT EVERY VOICE Black History Month Festival – February 10-12 at the Birmingham Children’s Theatre. It is a FREE event open to all ages for three days celebrating and honoring achievements of Black artists in our community through theater, dance, music, poetry, art, literature, panels, talkbacks, and workshops. A variety of performances and workshops will be offered from collaborating Black artists, educators, and organizations with a specific focus on making an impact on how we celebrate Black history.

**MARDI GRAS – PHAT TUESDAY EXTRAVAGANZA, February 21, 6 p.m. to midnight at the Boutwell Auditorium.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH…

**AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: THE FILMS OF ZORA NEALE HURSTON – Check out PBS to learn about the influential author, Zora Neale Hurston, whose work reclaimed and honored Black life. Meet the influential author and key figure of the Harlem Renaissance. Also a trained anthropologist. Hurston collected folklore throughout the South and Caribbean – reclaiming, honoring and celebrating Black life on its own terms. Filmmaker Tracey Heather Straub talks about Zora Neale Hurston and her interest in capturing the rural Black folk in her writings and ethnographic work. In multiple trips to the south, Hurston shot 16mm film of rural Black people, culture and customs amassing 85 minutes of footage that she shot and/or directed.

FOR FOOD LOVERS…

**BIRMINGHAM RESTAURANT WEEK WINEOLOGY 2023 is February 7, 4:30 p.m. at Avenue D. For more go to: bhamrestaurantweek.com/event.

FOR OUR YOUTH…

AT GIRL SPRING…

**DISCOVER YOUR DREAM CAREER – Girl Spring hosts the Free Virtual Career Workshop for Girls on February 4, 1-3 p.m. where you can explore your interests, skills, and values and meet mentors from a variety of sources.

**COLLEGE APPLICATIONS 101: Peer to Peer, Sunday, 2 p.m. on a virtual panel and Q & A led by fellow high school students. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/college-applications-101-peer-to-peer-tickets-516217940757?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

AT CHILDREN’S THEATRE…

**DON’T TELL ME I CAN’T FLY is February 11 and 25. Nine-year-old Tonia Bridge is growing up in a working-class, African-American home in Milwaukee in 1964. Her artistic soul is at odds with her parents’ fears and pragmatism – she tries to please her mother by wearing safe, but drab, clothing and she tries to please her father by making a beautiful science project she thinks will make him proud. But in the end, Tonia finds her way, the only way possible: by allowing her parents to see her true self with all her flaws, beauty and possibilities. Tickets and information can be found at https://www.bct123.org/fly.

AT THE YWCA FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER & GIRLS INC. …

GIRLS MENTORING – YWCA FRC in partnership with Girls Inc. of Central AL will provide girls mentoring to equip participants with practical tools for positive personal development. They are accepting young ladies in grades 8th-12th. These in-person sessions will be held on the 2nd Saturday each month from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Mentoring lasts through March 2023. Registration is required and seats are limited.

IN THE CITY…

**DIVINE INTERVENTION – This is a FREE Girl Talk for girls ages 10 – 18 on Saturday, February 4 with several activities in lieu of a seminar focusing on Self Care. Lynda Price is guest speaker. Activities include giveaways for first 50 girls, free clothes drive, Tik Tok Challenge, Skin care routine and lunch is provided. For more: RSVP at http://evite.me/jFWKUFRN4J.

**BIRMINGHAM PROMISE APPLICATIONS ARE OPEN – Tuition Assistance Scholarship opens now through October. Deadline for Birmingham City School seniors to apply is April 15.

**STUDENT SUPPORT SERVICES offering Tutoring for homework help, enrichment and mentorships are available. For more, www.navigation2success.comor call 205-683-5216.

**MKS FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIPS – THE MARSHA KELLEY-SUTTON FOUNDATION has many scholarship opportunities to meet your scholastic needs while providing resources and networking opportunities. Apply for the 2023 school year. For more: https://www.mksfoundation.net.

**KIDS PLAY ALABAMA – Kids Play Alabama help families with the cost of sports registration and associated expenses. They are committed to making sure every kid has the chance to play. Visit kidsplayabama.org.

**SAVE MONEY ON YOUR HOME INTERNET – Connect 99 is an awareness campaign to inform citizens about Affordable Connectivity Program (ACPI). It is a federal subsidy that provides up to $30 a month towards your family’s Internet service. Visit GetACP.org to see if you qualify, what you will need to apply and how to connect to plans that are free with ACP

AT ARTPLAY…

**4th ANNUAL POWERED BY GIRLS CONFERENCE, March 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center for middle school aged girls. Get more info at cinman@yab.edu or alysstephens.org.

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…

**TOP 40 UNDER 40 – Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ) is honoring up and coming individuals who will be the leaders in Birmingham’s economy on February 16, 5-7:30 p.m. For more go to the BBJ website to register your suggestions.

FOR ART LOVERS…

**15th ANNIVERSARY HARLEM FINE ARTS SHOW – CELEBRATING ART AND CULTURE IN AMERICA – The Harlem Fine Arts show returns to New York City to celebrate the 15th Anniversary, February 24-26th at The Glass House. It is the largest traveling African Diasporic art show in the United States. This three-day event serves as an economic platform for the multicultural, general market and arts communities to empower and increase market share in numerous regions throughout the United States.

**SPACE ONE ELEVEN presents “In Case of Emergency, Break Glass, a new work by John Fields and Surplus in Pantomime curated by Y. Malik Jalal. The exhibition opens next Friday, 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Anne Arrasmith Gallery in Space One Eleven.

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**NOTINEE DARSHAN DANCE PERFORMANCE, February 26, 2 – 4 p.m.

**HAND-HELD: THE FOUR SEASONS IN CHINESE PAINTING through March 5.

**WAYS OF SEEING: SPORTS AND GAMES through May 21.

**WALL-TO-WALL: RICO GATSON through July.

FOR FILM LOVERS…

AT SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL…

**25th SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL is AUGUST 21-27 in the Downtown Birmingham’s Historic Theatre District.

COMING SOON…

**MARCH 11 – WOMEN EMPOWERED CONFERENCE AND LUNCHEON, March 11, Saturday with eight dynamic women. The theme is A Lifetime of Transformation.

**APRIL 2 – GOOSE Spring Tour at Avondale Brewing,

**APRIL 5 – STEVIE NICKS at the BJCC Legacy Arena.

**APRIL 22 – JANET JACKSON -Together Again Tour with LUDACRIS at the BJCC Legacy Arena.

**MAY 12 – HANK WILLIAMS, JR. at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.

**MAY 28 – FLASHBACK FUNK FEST starring MORRIS DAY & THE TIME, ZAPP BAND, CONFUNKSHUN and ATLANTIC STARR at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

