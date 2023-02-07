Birmingham Housing Authority to Open Mainstream Voucher Waiting List for the First Time Since 2019

BIRMINGHAM, AL – For the first time since 2019, the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) will open its Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List for the Mainstream Voucher Program. The Mainstream Voucher Program is designed to assist non-elderly, disabled individuals or families that have a qualifying, disabled household member.

Currently, disabled renters face significant challenges in obtaining affordable housing. Across the U.S., 18 million disabled people are eligible for housing assistance but don’t receive it due to the lack of funding or readily-available affordable housing. In Birmingham, 18% of residents are considered disabled and at HABD, 16% of households have a member with a disability. By opening the waiting list, HABD is working to make housing more affordable and accessible for disabled Birmingham residents.

HABD’s Mainstream Voucher Program waiting list will open on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10AM and close on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 3PM. Interested applicants should visit www.habdportals.org to apply online. Applications will only be accepted online, with the exception of those requiring reasonable accommodations. When applying, applicants must select the “Mainstream” preference to be added to the waiting list. Applicants seeking reasonable accommodations should contact the Department of Rental Assistance Programs at (205) 521-6373.

