Birmingham Water Works Customers with Outstanding Bills Urged to Contact the Utility

Birmingham Water Works will resume collections for outstanding customer bills beginning this Wednesday, February 15. Customers are urged to become current with their billing as soon as possible to prevent any service disruptions.

Customers with low and moderate incomes are urged to contact the Customer Care Center to make billing arrangements on outstanding amounts due.

“To our customers who are having payment problems, help us help you. Help is available. We don’t want anyone to be without water, period,” said Rick Jackson, Public Relations Manager for Birmingham Water Works. “Our concern is for low and moderate income customers to maintain their service. Help is available on our customer hotline and there are also many nonprofit agencies in the area who also offer payment assistance. We want to hear from anyone who has problems with payments. Customers can call Birmingham Water Works Customer Service department via phone 205-244-4000 or go online at www.bwwb.org.”

Jackson said the move is necessary because the number of delinquent accounts has reached very high levels. “Our increase helps enable us to continue bringing the highest quality drinking water to nearly 800,000 people in five counties every day of the week. That’s why we have to take this step. Our hope is for no interruptions to that service at all,” he said.

