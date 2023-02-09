Moses Feagin Elected Executive Vice President, CFO Alabama Power

alabamanewscenter.com

Moses Feagin has been elected executive vice president, chief financial officer (CFO) and treasurer of Alabama Power. The appointment is effective March 1.

Feagin will be responsible for overseeing the Finance, Accounting and Treasury departments, replacing Phil Raymond, who announced his retirement in December 2022.

Feagin returns to Alabama Power from Mississippi Power, where he has served as senior vice president, treasurer and CFO since 2010, and as chief diversity officer since 2016.

He began his Southern Company career with Alabama Power in 1987 as a junior accountant, working his way up to positions of increasing responsibility and leadership. In 2000, Feagin moved to Southern Company Services as Generation Accounting manager. He was elected comptroller of Mississippi Power in 2005 and vice president and comptroller of Alabama Power in 2008.

Feagin is a native of Montgomery and earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Alabama. He is a Certified Management Accountant and also completed the Executive Finance and Accounting Program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is a graduate of Leadership Birmingham and Leadership Gulf Coast, as well as a member of the Institute of Management Accountants and 100 Black Men of America.

