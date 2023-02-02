People, Places, and Things

GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**BOB MARSTON & THE CREDIBLE SOURCES WITH WOODY & SUSHINE at the Nick.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR-Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

FRIDAY…

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**LOVE TRAIN WITH SAXOPHONIST DALEN MINNIFIELD at Perfect Note.

**MEDICINE BUS WITH RUFFINO at The Nick.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**REED STEWART with TENGEN AND THE SLIPPERY DISH at The Nick.

**TRIBUTE TO MARY J. BLIGE featuring R7B VOCALIST SHERRI BROWN at Perfect Note.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**SUNDAY/HAPPY HOUR, 2-5 p.m. at Sidewalk Film Fest.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY WITH SHERRY REEVES at the Perfect Note.

**GREAT WIDE NOTHING with THRONG OF SHOGGOTHS AND VITAL at the Nick.

MONDAY…

**GARY EDMONDS AND JOSH BUTLER SUNDAY FUNDAY at the Nick.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

TUESDAY…

**UAB WELLNESS SCREENING, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Five Points West Library.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

**FAT TUESDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**VINYL WILLIAMS with DESMOND SYKES & RYAN BROWN at The Nick.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**GHOST TOWN REVIVAL AND MOJO CIRCUS at The Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**GRAYSIN SLADE, RUMBLESTEIN & POSEIDON at the Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

*TRIBUTE TO SADE AND FAITH EVANS with VOCALIST SHARRON COLLINS at Perfect Note.

**SUN NOT YELLOW with SUNDAY COMICS AND YANCEY at The Nick.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…

IT IS FEBRUARY… A Little of a Lot Going on…

“BRANDON SMILEY WILL BE MISSED!!”

BLACK HISTORY MONTH!!

**LIFT EVERY VOICE Black History Month Festival – February 10-12 at the Birmingham Children’s Theatre. It is a FREE event open to all ages for three days celebrating and honoring achievements of Black artists in our community through theater, dance, music, poetry, art, literature, panels, talkbacks, and workshops. A variety of performances and workshops will be offered from collaborating Black artists, educators, and organizations with a specific focus on making an impact on how we celebrate Black history.

VALENTINE’S DAY…DON’T FORGET IT!!!

**JAZZI’S ON 3RD VALENTINE’S DAY – Jazzi’s On 3rd Music Gallery is hosting it’s COUNTRY FRIED LOVE celebrating love’s holiday, Valentine’s Day, 6 p.m. with super crooner JAY LAMBERT AND THE SHOW with southern fried chicken dinner from Creative Catering by Ambrosia. Go to tickets@jazzison3rd.com.

**WILL DOWNING and MAYSA + HANK STEWART at Alys Stephens Center.

MARDI GRAS!!

**MARDI GRAS – PHAT TUESDAY EXTRAVAGANZA, February 21, 6 p.m. to midnight at the Boutwell Auditorium.

The city has committed: $1 million to Common Ground, a conflict resolution program utilizing the H.E.A.T. curriculum for at risk youth in Birmingham City Schools, $1 million for a second year to mental health support for Birmingham City Schools students, $2.1 million as a funding-partner with the Jefferson County Department of Health in a hospital-linked violence intervention program and $1 million for Safe Haven programs at Birmingham recreation centers. These investments are enhanced by the City’s support to expand early childhood education through Birmingham Talks and the launch of a financial literacy curriculum for Birmingham City School students with the BHM Financial Freedom program. Combined, these programs are part of an overall engagement to focus on root causes of violence in order to enhance the continuance of care to better address prevention and re-entry.

**VOYAGER SCHOLARSHIP FOR PUBLIC SERVICE – Do you know a rising junior here in the United States interested in working towards positive change with a desire to travel and expand their horizons? Are they bridge builders in their communities and eager to learn from others? Share with anyone you know that would benefit from this program experience. Applications close Wednesday, March 22, 3 p.m. For more info, go to Obama.org. Apply at learnmore.scholarshipsapply.org.

The Voyager Scholarship for Public Service includes: Up to $50,000 in financial aid: Students will receive up to $25,000 per year for their junior and senior years of college. Summer Voyage: Students will receive a $10,000 stipend and Airbnb credit to pursue a summer work-travel experience between their junior and senior year of college. Fall Summit: Students will be invited to a summit. Network of leaders: Students will be invited to an ongoing speaker series. After graduation, they will join the Obama Foundation’s global community, providing them with Foundation resources and programming. 10-year travel stipend: After graduation, Airbnb will provide the students with a $2,000 Airbnb travel credit every year for 10 years, totaling $20,000.

**APPLICATIONS FOR SUMMER 2023 INTERNS WITH REP SEWELL – U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell’s Washington D.C. and district offices are now accepting applications for summer 2023 interns. College students and recent graduates interested in government and public service are invited to apply for a chance to spend the summer learning about Congress and the inner workings of a congressional office. Throughout the summer, interns will work closely with Rep. Sewell’s staff on a variety of important legislative, communications, and administrative tasks. Applicants must be enrolled in a college or university (rising juniors and older) or have recently graduated. Throughout the summer, interns will have the opportunity to research legislation, draft letters, compile media clips, answer constituent calls, and attend legislative hearings, briefings, and seminars. Candidates should be proactive, professional, dependable, and have an interest in federal policy and the legislative process. Candidates should also possess strong written and oral communication skills, the ability to multitask, attention to detail, and a willingness to learn. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 31, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. CT / 6:00 p.m. ET. For more information including how to apply, visit https://sewell.house.gov/internship-opportunities.

FOR DISASTER ASSISTANCE…

**STORM RECOVERY DISASTER ASSISTANCE – Central Alabama Redevelopment Alliance (CARA) in partnership with the Small Business Administration (SBA) will serve as the SBA Disaster Recovery Center. The SBA offers disaster assistance in the form of low interest loans to businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters located in regions affected by declared disasters. SBA also provides eligible small businesses and nonprofit organizations with working capital to help overcome the economic injury of a declared disaster. The business community can visit the center located at 2300 Summerfield Road, Selma, AL 36701 in the GTC Administrative Building that began Wednesday, January 18. Affected businesses can apply online or visit the center to apply. For more information: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ or call (334) 872-0888.

FOR LOVERS OF HEALTH…

**PACK HEALTH EXPANDS IN BIRMINGHAM – Pack Health, a health coaching and patient engagement firm that was acquired last year by Quest Diagnostics, has announced plans to double its space and add 200 employees in Birmingham. In recognition of the new jobs, the firm expects to receive some $27 million in local and state tax credits over the next five years. Founded in 2013, Pack Health uses patient engagement — such as monitoring and motivating — to help patients mitigate the effects of chronic conditions, mental health, lifestyle choices and other social determinants of health.

Clients include pharmaceutical companies, employers, health plans and others. Pack Health saw an expansion in its services when people turned to virtual health care delivery during the pandemic. Now plans call for nearly doubling the size of the headquarters facility to 46,000 square feet.

**UNITED HEALTH CARE NAMES BRYAN PALMER CEO – United Health Care has named Bryan Palmer chief executive officer of its Employer and Individual Health Plans of Georgia and Alabama. Palmer has more than 25 years of health care experience, including 20 years with UnitedHealthcare working with commercial plans in Florida. As CEO, Palmer will be responsible for UnitedHealthcare’s commercial business growth and management in Georgia and Alabama.

FOR MUSIC LOVERS…

**LITTLE BIG TOWN: FRIENDS OF MINE TOUR – The tour will kick off in Birmingham at the BJCC Concert Hall on April 13 with Emmy Award-winning group, Little Big Town consisting of members KAREN FAIRCHILD, PHILLIP SWEET, KIMBERLY SCHLAPMAN and JIMI WESTBROOK.

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…IN ALABAMA…

**APPLICATIONS FOR SINGING RIVER TRAIL BUSINESS COMPETITION – Applications are now being accepted for the second Singing River Trail Launch Tank business competition. The competition is open to entrepreneurs in eight counties: Colbert, Jackson, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. Singing River Trail Launch Tank is a collaboration between Singing River Trail and the Launch2035 Entrepreneurship pillar. Applications will close on Feb. 24. To learn more and to apply, go to http://launch2035.org/launch-tank.

**INNOVATE ALABAMA – Dr. Michael Chambers talks about Innovate Alabama, including how it began and how people can apply for supplemental grants through the group. The second round applications for those grants opened Tuesday, Jan. 17. Dr, Chambers is Associate Vice President at University of South Alabama. He is helping others become an entrepreneur as a board member of Innovate Alabama, the public-private partnership created to spur startups and entrepreneurship in Alabama. Listen to his podcast wherever you find your podcasts.

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**NOTINEE DARSHAN DANCE PERFORMANCE, February 26, 2 – 4 p.m.

**HAND-HELD: THE FOUR SEASONS IN CHINESE PAINTING through March 5.

**WAYS OF SEEING: SPORTS AND GAMES through May 21.

**WALL-TO-WALL: RICO GATSON through July.

AT OPERA BIRMINGHAM…

**HANSEL & GRETEL – Hansel and Gretel is April 21, 7:30 p.m. and April 23,2:30 p.m. at Alabama School of Fine Arts.

FOR FILM LOVERS…

AT SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL…

**THIS WEEK…SKINAMARINK, INFINITY POOL, SPACEBALLS, COLLEGE NIGHT (Today), RU PAUL’S DRAG RACE SEASON 15 WATCH PARTY FREE (Friday), BAD MOVIE NIGHT (Friday)

**25th SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL is AUGUST 21-27 in the Downtown Birmingham’s Historic Theatre District.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

