Rep. Sewell Delivers $500,000 for Financially-Strapped Birmingham Southern

By Ryan Michaels

The Birmingham Times

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) on Wednesday presented $500,000 to Daniel Coleman, president of Birmingham-Southern College (BSC), to help with student internship programs at the struggling liberal arts institution.

The funding comes from $42.8 million that Sewell has put toward other projects in Alabama’s seventh congressional district.

BSC has been “influential” in creating the workforces of Birmingham, Jefferson County and the state of Alabama, particularly in the area of public service, Sewell said. “I believe that it’s important that we continue to let an institution like this thrive, not just survive,” Sewell said.

Though the money announced by the Congresswoman will not go toward the $200 million the institution is currently seeking to replenish its endowment, Sewell urged other local lawmakers in the state, county and city to support the institution.

“I issue this check and a challenge to others to also do their part. If the city, the county, and the state would just do what it can, instead of insisting on saying they can’t, I think that we will get a lot closer to saving this amazing institution,” Sewell said.

Coleman thanked Sewell for her support and a recent visit to a class at BSC.

“It just shows how she feels about education, the opportunity she had to get to know our students and the opportunities our students have to get to know people like her,” Coleman said.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

