The Art of Decorating Homes and Hotel Rooms on Valentine’s Day

Nicole S. Daniel

Birmingham Times

Unsurprisingly, Valentine’s Day is one of the most profitable holidays for Christopher Burson, owner of Christopher Lauren, an Irondale, Alabama-based floral company.

While people around the world shower one another with gifts such as stuffed animals, chocolates it’s about the flowers which are “pretty much 90% of that day,” said Burson, 40. “Red roses have been a symbolization of Valentine’s Day (February 14) … Flowers have always just been a token of love.”

Flowers are symbolic of some powerful emotions and can be used to express almost any and everything, he said.

“Roses have meaning. Red, pink, lavender, and yellow roses all have been symbolization of telling someone you’re my friend or you’re my lover,” he explained.

Although the romantic holiday is meant for love, it can be competitive in some work spaces, he said.

“I’ve heard people in office settings say I have Christopher Lauren Flowers and yours came from a local drug store. So it definitely brings a little jealousy.”

On such busy day, Burson begins his flower deliveries around 6 a.m. “I deliver every hour on the hour. I’ve had a client to pay me to drop off dozens of roses to his wife at 10 a.m. 11 a.m and 12 p.m.”

Burson strongly encourage individuals to book in advance because not only does he deliver flowers but he decorates homes and hotels for couples.

“I always create an extravagant experience. At hotel rooms I have flowers hanging over the bed and the floor completely covered with rose petals and candles everywhere. I’ve done 10 dozen roses before. The more impressive and jaw dropping the better it will be because Valentine’s Day is really a competition.”

Though Burson would like his clients to book in advance he always anticipates large orders leading up to the day of.

Asked whether the deliveries become overwhelming he said, “Not at all. It’s expected every year because people procrastinate but, I try to accommodate everybody even the ones that place orders the day of.”

When it comes to being romantic and picking flowers, most men are tuned in with what their significant others like however, there are those who are indecisive.

“You would be surprised but Valentine’s Day is sometimes the only day some men purchase flowers therefore some of them will purchase what I recommend,” Burson said. “But it does help when they are specific because I can take it from there and work my magic.”

When it comes to being romantic, Burson suggest individuals to do something out of the norm.

“Red roses are so common. Color roses and a mixture of flowers are always nice. Also incorporate things such as stuffed animals, chocolates, special liquor and even an engagement ring,” he said.

Every year, returning customers or new ones will have the option to choose packages on Bursons website. The Valentine’s Day packages can range from $35 to $2000.

To view Christopher Burson’s gallery or to book him for an event, the Christopher Lauren Flowers website at clflowers.org.

