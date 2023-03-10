Birmingham Museum of Art Presents 12th Annual HOLI Festival on March 11

artsbma.org

The Birmingham Museum of Art and the Indian Cultural Society will present the 12th annual Holi Festival on Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sponsored by Medical Properties Trust, this popular event brings communities together for a fun-filled day celebrating Indian culture and featuring music, dance, food, henna, art-making, gallery exploration, and the throwing of the colors.

An ancient Hindu holiday that began in India, Holi festivals now take place all over the world to welcome the changing of the season. Hundreds of visitors come out to the BMA each year to welcome spring at the annual festival, which is free of charge.

After a series of activities and performances, the event culminates with the throwing of color powder. The BMA will have one color powder available for visitors to be able to throw, but guests are welcome to bring their own as well.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. // Main Lobby // Artmaking

Discover your inner artist and create your own Holi-inspired works of art using a variety of materials in our lobby area.

11 a.m.- 2 p.m. // Sculpture Garden // Art activities, Henna & Face Painting

Venture into our outdoor sculpture garden and get a beautiful henna design by Blue Lotus Mehndi or get your face painted by Painted Personalities! Take some time to relax and enjoy the beautiful surroundings of the sculpture garden while getting a henna art design family-friendly face painted design.

12 – 1 p.m. // Auditorium // Dance Performances

Talented local Indian dance troupes will dazzle visitors with traditional and fusion performances in the auditorium. Enjoy their unique styles and the energy and excitement they bring to the festival. Performing local dance troupes include: Aastha’s dance classes, Natyananda, Notinee Indian Dance, Prema and Purnima Bhat, SAI Choir, Creations Kathak Adults and Kids Groups & Folks of Dakshin.

1- 2 p.m. // City Walk Amphitheater (Behind the Museum) // Music, DJ, Dancing, Food Trucks

For the first time, we will partner with City Walk to provide an expanded footprint for our popular festival. Stop by the City Walk Amphitheater for an afternoon of lively Bollywood music by DJ Krish and Dance Performances by Aastha’s Dance Classes.

The group will also be providing a pop-up instructional workshop where you can learn some of the moves and steps of traditional Indian dance to do while you participate in the throwing of the colors.

After you’ve danced up an appetite, enjoy the many delicious food truck options available!

2 – 4 p.m. // City Walk Main Ground (Behind Boutwell Parking Deck) // Music, DJ, Food Trucks, Throwing of Colors!

Join us at the City Walk Main Ground for the most joyous and popular part of the event – the throwing of colors! We’ll provide plenty of colorful gulal for everyone to use, or feel free to bring your own. DJ Krish will provide all the Bollywood tunes for you to dance to while you throw and celebrate this colorful and fun-filled activity with your friends and family.

