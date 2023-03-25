Birmingham Promise Deadlines Loom in April as Students Embark on Spring Break

dcwins.com

Birmingham City Schools students are being urged to take advantage of extra time during spring break which begins the week of March 26 to finalize their applications for college scholarships and paid internships offered through Birmingham Promise.

Two critical deadlines are approaching:

–April 7 is the deadline for Birmingham students who are in 11th grade this year to complete their applications for Birmingham Promise internships during the fall semester next year.

–April 15 is the deadline for Birmingham seniors to complete their applications for Birmingham Promise scholarships.

“These are great opportunities that are available only for students in Birmingham City Schools,” said Samantha Williams, executive director of Birmingham Promise. “Tuition-free college and paid work experience offer our students a great head start on a successful future. But they need to complete the application to get the benefits of Birmingham Promise.”

Applications can be found at www.birminghampromise.org.

Since 2020, Birmingham Promise has provided college assistance to 1,000 Birmingham graduates, and it has provided 200 internships.

The Birmingham Promise scholarship provides up to four years of tuition for Birmingham graduates in any public two-year or four-year college or university in Alabama. The program also provides students with coaches to help them succeed in college.

“Even if seniors aren’t sure what they are going to do after graduation, we encourage them to complete the application,” Williams said. “They may ultimately go in a different direction, but it’s good to keep this option on the table.”

Part of the scholarship application process is completing the Free Application for Student Aid form, which is commonly referred to as FAFSA, which is more detailed than the Birmingham Promise application itself. That’s why students shouldn’t wait until the last minute to get started, Williams said.

There are no grade requirements for the scholarship program.

But in the internship program, students who participate must have a 2.0 grade average, be on track to graduate on time, and be recommended by an educator in their school. There is an application, training and interview process.

Once students apply and a counselor verifies they meet program requirements, Birmingham Promise will provide a resume template and help the interns with resume writing to move forward with the application process.

It’s worth it for students to complete the internship application, Williams said.

As interns, they earn $15 an hour while gaining valuable work experience and job skills at more than 80 local employers in high-demand fields such as healthcare, engineering, business and technology. Having an internship through Birmingham Promise yields lifelong dividends, Williams said.

“Experience has demonstrated that paid internships provide students with long-lasting benefits, including higher earning power over the course of their career,” Williams said.

About Birmingham Promise

Birmingham Promise provides up to four years of tuition assistance for graduates of Birmingham City Schools who attend public colleges and universities in Alabama. It also manages a paid internship program that allows high school seniors to build valuable work experience. For more information on Birmingham Promise, visit http://www.birminghampromise.org/ or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

