Emergency And Important Numbers in Birmingham AL

Here’s a listing of dozens of city, county, state and federals officials and their contact info as well as agencies that represent residents throughout the metro area.

Local Government

Randall Woodfin, Mayor

City Hall, 3rd Floor

(205) 254-2771

City Council

Find your district online here:

https://www.birminghamalcitycouncil.org/residents/find-your-district/.

1st District – Clinton Woods (205) 254-2349

2nd District – Hunter Williams (205) 254-2348

3rd District – Valerie Abbott (205) 254-2355

4th District – Jonathan “J.T.” Moore (205) 254-2464

5th District – Darrell O’Quinn (205) 254-2679

6th District – Crystal Smitherman (205) 254-2358

7th District – Wardine Alexander (205) 254-2498

8th District – Carol Clarke (205) 254-2304

9th District – LaTonya Tate (205) 254-2302

Jefferson County Commission

District 1: Lashunda Scales (D) (205) 214-5507



District 2: Sheila Tyson (D) (205) 325-5074

District 3: Jimmie Stephens (R) (205) 325-5555

District 4: Joe Knight (R) (205) 325-5070

District 5: Steve Ammons (R) (205) 325-5503

State Government

Governor Kay Ivey (R)

600 Dexter Avenue

Montgomery, AL 36130

(334) 242-7100

Governor’s Advisory

Alabama Office of Minority Affairs

Stacia Robinson, Director

100 North Union Street, Suite 360

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

(334) 353-2113

info@goma.alabama.gov

Al. Senators

Greg Reed (R) (District 5) Suite 722 Alabama State House

Capitol: (334) 261-0894

greg.reed@alsenate.gov

Dan Roberts (R) (District 15) Suite 729 Alabama State House

Capitol: (334) 261-0851

dan.roberts@alsenate.gov

J.T. ‘Jabo’ Waggoner (R) (District 16) Suite 726 Alabama State House

Capitol: (334) 261-0892

jabo.waggoner@alsenate.gov

Shay Shelnutt (R) (District 17) Suite 731 Alabama State House

Capitol: (334) 261-0794

District: (205) 413-9022

shay.sd17@gmail.com

Rodger Smitherman (D) (District 18) Suite 736 Alabama State House

Capitol: (334) 261-0870

District: (205) 396-3213

rodger.smitherman@alsenate.gov

Merika Coleman (D) (District 19) Suite 737 Alabama State House

Capitol: (334) 261-0793

merika.coleman@alsenate.gov

Linda Coleman-Madison (D) (District 20) Suite 737 Alabama State House

Capitol: (334) 261-0864

District: (205) 798-1045

lcolemanmadison926@yahoo.com

State Representatives

Leigh Hulsey (R) (District 15) Suite 427-K Alabama State House

Capitol: (334) 261-0474

leigh.hulsey@alhouse.gov

Kyle South (R) (District 16) Suite 410-B Alabama State House

Capitol: (334) 261-0482

District: 205-932-4700 ext. 101

repsouth16@gmail.com

Arnold Mooney (R) (District 43) Suite 400-C Alabama State House

Capitol: (334) 261-9512

District: (205) 620-6610

arnold.mooney@alhouse.gov

Danny Garrett (R) (District 44) Suite 410-A Alabama State House

Capitol: (334) 261-0524

dannygarrett44@gmail.com

Susan DuBose (R) (District 45) Suite 528-A Alabama State House

Capitol: (334) 261-0527

District: (205) 612-2433

susandubose2@gmail.com

David Faulkner (R) (District 46) Suite 400-D Alabama State House

Capitol: (334) 261-0442

District: (205) 870-9577

david@davidfaulkneral46.com

Jim Carns (R) (District 48) Suite 400-D Alabama State House

Capitol: (334) 261-0429

District: (205) 967-3571

jwcarns@gmail.com

John W. Rogers (D) (District 52) Suite 523-A Alabama State House

Capitol: (334) 261-0387

District: (205) 925-3522

jwrogers@uab.edu

Neil Rafferty (D) (District 54) Suite 532 Alabama State House

Capitol: (334) 261-0543

reprafferty@gmail.com

Fred Plump (D) (District 55) Suite 540-A Alabama State House

Capitol: (334) 261-0452

District: (205) 616-3309

fredone6050@att.net

Ontario Tillman (D) (District 56) Suite 540-D Alabama State House

Capitol: (334) 261-0529

ojtillman@gmail.com

Patrick Sellers (D) (District 57) Suite 540-B Alabama State House

Capitol: (334) 261-0589

District: (205) 370-5370

sellersfor57@yahoo.com

Rolanda Hollis (D) (District 58) Suite 536-D Alabama State House

Capitol: (334) 261-9520

rolanda.hollis@alhouse.gov

Mary Moore (D) (District 59) Suite 539-D Alabama State House

Capitol: (334) 261-0508

District: (205) 229-9966

mamoor48@bellsouth.net

Juandalynn Givan (D) (District 60) Suite 528-F Alabama State House

Capitol: (334) 261-0584

District: (205) 433-6132

juandalynn.givan@alhouse.gov

Federal Government

U.S. Senators

Katie Britt (R) (202) 224-5744

B40A Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

321 Federal Building, 1800 5th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

(202) 224-5744

Tommy Tuberville (R) (202) 224-4124

142 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 915, Hoover, AL 35244

(205) 760-7307

U.S. Representatives

Gary Palmer (R) (District 6) (202) 225-4921

170 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515

3535 Grandview Parkway, Suite 525, Birmingham, AL 35243

(205) 968-1290

Terri Sewell (D) (District 7) (202) 225-2665

1035 Longworth HOB, Washington, DC 20515

2 20th Street North, Suite 1130, Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 254-1960

Housing

Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD)

1826 3rd Ave South (205) 521-0774

https://www.habdportals.org/

Jefferson County Housing Authority

3700 Industrial Parkway

(205) 849-0123

https://www.jcha.com/

City of Birmingham Department of Community Development

710 20th Street North, City Hall, 10th Floor

205-254-2309

housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Birmingham Field Office

417 20th Street North, Suite 700

(205) 731-2617

Neighborhood Housing Services of Birmingham

(Provides housing counseling and access to affordable housing)

601 19th Street North

(205) 328-4292

https://nhsbham.org/

One Roof

(Jefferson County continuum of care agency for homelessness. Connects people to housing and other services.)

1515 6th Avenue South, 5th Floor, Cooper Green Mercy Services

(205) 254-8833

https://oneroofonline.org/

Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) Birmingham Office

(Provides housing counseling, mortgage service and other assistance)

529 Beacon Parkway West, Suite 204

(205) 942-8111

Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama (¡HICA!)

(Provides access to citizenship materials and services, education and mentoring for financial literacy, business mentoring and civic engagement, as well as housing counseling.)

117 Southcrest Drive, Homewood

(205) 942-5505

https://hicaalabama.org/

United Way of Central Alabama (UWCA) Financial and Housing Education

(205) 458-8969

https://www.uwca.org/fhe/

Legal Assistance

Birmingham Bar Association Lawyer Referral Service

(205) 251-8006, ext. 1

https://birminghambar.org/page/Public_LawyerConnect

Office location: 2021 2nd Avenue North

Magic City Bar Association

(Promotes professional advancement for African-American attorneys and civil rights.)

contact@magiccitybarassociation.org

https://magiccitybarassociation.org/

Volunteer Lawyers Birmingham

(Provides free legal services for low-income families.)

2021 2nd Ave N

(205) 250-5198

ghewitt@vlbham.org

Legal Services Alabama Birmingham Office

(Provides free legal services for low-income families.)

1820 7th Ave North, Suite 200

(205) 328-3540

https://legalservicesalabama.com

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Birmingham District Office

(Provides enforcement of civil right law and handle complaints.)

1130 22nd Street South, Ridge Park Place, Suite 2000

1 (800) 669-4000

https://www.eeoc.gov/field-office/birmingham/location

Birmingham Municipal Court

bmc.customerservice@birminghamal.gov

David J. Vann Municipal Justice Center

801 17th Street North

(205) 254-2161

Municipal Services Building

808 18th Street North

(205) 254-2161

Birmingham Traffic Citations

801 17th Street North

(205) 254-2161

Civil Rights

Birmingham Urban League

(Provides housing counseling, workforce development and virtual tutoring.)

2101 6th Avenue North

(205) 326-0162

info@birminghamul.org

https://birminghamul.org/

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Metro Birmingham Chapter

Dorothea Crosby, president

205-492-8817

dorothea_crosby@yahoo.com

Carnella Greene-Norman, secretary judge

secretary.naacpbham@gmail.com

NAACP Alabama State Conference

809 US Highway 72 West, Athens, Alabama, 35611

(256) 444-1300

Benard Simelton, president

president@alnaacp.org

Voter Information

City Clerk Lee Frazier

710 North 20th Street, City Hall, 3rd Floor

205-254-2290

Birmingham Non-Emergency Services

311

(Helps Birmingham residents with non-emergency services like pothole repair, blocked storm drains, or broken traffic signals)

https://seeclickfix.com/report

311@birminghamal.gov

311 or (205) 254-2489

For downed trees, call (205) 788-8733

Public Works

Eastern District

307 96th St. North

(205) 254-6316

Ensley/Western District

1044 Avenue W

(205) 254-6316

Northern District

2413 27th St. North

(205) 254-6316

Southside District

501 6th Ave. South

(205) 254-6316

Keep Birmingham Beautiful (KBB)

(Develops education and other programs for environmental and beautification concerns. Provides supplies for resident-organized neighborhood cleanups.)

710 20th Street North, City Hall, 2nd floor

(205) 254-2662

Fax: (205) 297-8209

KBB@birminghamal.gov.

Sa’de McClaney Hammond, executive director

(205)-254-2662

sadec.mcclaney@birminghamal.gov

Public Safety

Birmingham Police Department (BPD)

Non-Emergency Line: (205) 328-9311

Central Headquarters

1710 1st Avenue North

(205) 254-1700

North Precinct

2600 31st Avenue North

(205) 254-2860

South Precinct

1320 19th Street South

(205) 254-2793

East Precinct

600 Red Lane Road

(205) 254-2685

West Precinct

2236 47th Street Ensley

(205) 254-2683

Vice Narcotics, (205) 254-6416

Robbery/Homicide, (205) 254-1764

Crimes Against Property, (205) 254-1782

Community Services, (205) 933-4175

Permits

For permit applications, visit: https://www.birminghamal.gov/transportation/permit-applications/.

Christina Argo, Public Space permits

(205) 254-2390

christina.argo@birminghamal.gov

Greg Ogles, Temporary Traffic Control (Barricade) permits

(205) 254-2463

gregory.ogles@birminghamal.gov

Antonio Stewart, Street Blockage and Mobile Food Vendor permits

(205) 254-2922

antonio.stewart@birminghamal.gov

Health Care

Ascension St. Vincent’s

810 Saint Vincents Drive (205) 939-7000

East

50 Medical Park Drive East (205) 838-3000

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

2010 Brookwood Medical Center Drive (205) 877-1000

Children’s of Alabama

Emergency Department

1601 5th Avenue South Benjamin Russell Building (205) 638-9174

Outpatient Center

1208 3rd Avenue South (205) 212-7500

Midtown Pediatrics

1400 4th Avenue South (205) 329-7200

Encompass Health Lakeshore Rehabilitation Hospital

3800 Ridgeway Drive (205) 868-2000

Grandview

Medical Center

3690 Grandview Parkway (205) 971-1000

Cancer Center

3670 Grandview Parkway (205) 971-1800

Hill Crest Behavioral Health Services

6869 5th Avenue South (205) 833-9000

Princeton Baptist Medical Center

701 Princeton Ave SW (205) 783-3000

University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)

Hospital

1802 6th Avenue South (205) 934-3411

Hospital – Highlands

1201 11th Avenue South (205) 934-3411

Women and Infants Center

1700 6th Avenue South (205) 934-3411

Hazelrig-Salter Radiation Oncology Center

1700 6th Avenue South (205) 934-5670

Center for Psychiatric Medicine

1713 6th Avenue South (205) 934-4107

Spain Rehabilitation Center

1717 6th Avenue South (205) 934-4131

Callahan Eye Hospital

1720 University Boulevard (205) 325-8100

Veterans Affairs Medical Center

700 19th Street South (205) 933-8101

Emergency Numbers

Fire and other safety emergencies Dial 9-1-1

Alabama Poison Information Center (800) 222-1222

Alabama Power Outage (800) 888-2726

Alabama Power Customer Service (800) 245-2244

Spire (800) 292-4008

Birmingham Water Works (205) 244-4000

Birmingham Water Works Problem Report https://bwwb.org/reportaproblem

Environmental Emergency Response (404) 562-9900

American Red Cross of Mid-Alabama 205-795-8700

Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham 205-328-2420

Adult Protective Services, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Abused, neglected, exploited adults) (205) 423-4900

Crisis Center Birmingham Hotline (mental health, sexual assault, addiction support) (205) 323-7777

YWCA of Central Alabama Crisis Line (205) 322-4878

One Place Metro Alabama Justice Center (provides services to victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault)

(205) 423-7261

1135 14th Avenue South

oneplacebham1@outlook.com

Safe House (Shelby County) provides services to domestic violence/sexual assault victims (205) 669-7233

Emergency Shelter

First Light (women/minor children) (205) 323-4277

Salvation Army (women/minor children, boys under 10) (205) 328-5656

Family Promise (families/minor children) (205) 918-0246

Interfaith (Two-parent family with children, Single father with a child/children, Single mother with at least one son over the age of 10) (205) 591-4302

Jefferson County Department of Health

1400 Sixth Avenue South (205) 933-9110

AIDS Alabama

3529 7th Ave S

(205) 324-9822

Free HIV Testing

(205) 918-8204, extension 8204

