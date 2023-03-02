Sharpe-Jefferson: Make It Happen

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

Here’s some straight up advice for my fellow go-getters: With all the things that come against us to derail our plans, we are still charged with making it happen daily.

And I know that we get distracted; we get discouraged and we even get off course. And you know exactly what I mean as you read this.

I sigh as I share this sentiment because I’ve had a series of tough weeks before. But as soon as a new week comes, I must – we must – lay excuses and emotions aside. It’s time to get up and make it happen once again.

What is it that you’re charged with creating or completing in this season? Trust me, there’s a task on each of our to-do lists. Think about it for a moment.

Billionaires and millionaires must utilize the same 24 hours we are each given to create and sustain their wealth.

So perhaps it’s not about needing more time, it’s simply about how it’s invested.

The example may be extreme, but hopefully my point is well taken.

What step can you take today to move your forward in that one thing that will propel your success forward? I’m getting excited as I type these words because some of you are closer than you think to your destiny. And you simply need to move the needle – I dare say inch the needle forward – just one step.

You should know I’m very practical, so let’s play out how that looks in a few scenarios.

If improved health is your goal, what one step can you take to move you closer? Can you add more exercise, cook more whole food meals at home or eliminate one unhealthy food or drink?

If increasing your savings toward home ownership is your goal, what one step can you take to move you forward? Can you cut out daily fast-food runs or impromptu shopping trips? Or is it as simple as stashing some money as soon as you’re paid?

And, if owning a business is your dream, what one step will forge you forward into entrepreneurship? Have you mapped out your business plan and explored potential avenues of business credit? Or have you test marketed your idea to see where it needs to be tweaked?

From these tips I simply want you to take away one thing. No matter what you have looking to do, the next step you take could be the very item that sets you on a steady path to make your dream come true. It’s time to make it happen.

As always, I’m cheering for you.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

