April 20, 2023

Employment

QUALITY ENGINEER (Waiting on confirmation)

Quality Engineer wanted in Birmingham, Alabama to assist in development of quality system processes in records management and document control and work with cross-functional teams in the development of new and existing components to meet critical customer deadlines. 40 hrs/week, M-F. Please send resume to Kimberly Murry, Human Resources Manager, Kamtek, Inc., 1595 Sterilite Dr., Birmingham, AL 35215.

BT04/20/2023

SR. PROCESS ENGINEER (Waiting on confirmation)

Sr. Process Engineer wanted in Birmingham,

Alabama to collaborate with Tooling Engineer

with the design of the runner and cooling

system and to evaluate simulation results

and casting trial results. 40 hrs/week,

M-F. Please send resume to Jennifer Bowers, Human Resources

Manager, Kamtek, Inc., 1595 Sterilite Dr., Birmingham, AL 35215.

BT04/20/2023

PRODUCTION ENGINEER

Production Engineer wanted in Birmingham,

Alabama to Engineer, develop and implement

innovative solutions to manufacturing issues

related to product development or enhancement.

40 hrs/week, M-F. Please send resume to

Kimberly Murry, Human Resources Manager, Kamtek, Inc.,

1595 Sterilite Dr., Birmingham, AL 35215

BT04/20/2023

CAPITAL PROJECTS MANAGER

BJCC, is recruiting for a Capital Projects Manager, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume tocareers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT04/20/2023

MARKETING INTERN

BJCC, is recruiting for a Marketing Intern, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume tocareers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT04/20/2023

RETAIL MANAGER

Manage daily operations. Responsible for retail staffing, inventory control,

pricing policies, prepare displays, manage retail transactions and reports.

Min. 2 yrs. exp. as Retail Manager or Management is required. Mail Resume:

IB LLC; Attn: S. Kassam, 3800 Clairmont Ave. S, Birmingham, AL 35222

BT04/20/2023

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Minority Student Recruiter

Admissions Counselor

GEAR UP Jefferson County Coordinator

Library Assistant III

Assistant Coach, Volleyball

Special Services Technician

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT04/20/2023

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2023-900044

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: EUGUENE W. DICKEY. JR.; ESTATE OF EUGENE W. DICKEY, SR.; JESSICA JOHNSON; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on January 5, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lots 7, 8, 9 & 10, Block 21 F, according to the Survey of Ensley, recorded in Map Book 4, Page 3, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2017097392 as follows: LOTS 7 THRU 10 BLK 21-F ENSLEY PB 4 PG 3

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-31-3-046-003.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 25, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 10:15 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 3rd day of April, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/20/2023

CASE NO. CV-2022-903485

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MOORING TAX ASSET GROUP, LLC; BISTRO ENTERTAINMENT, INC.; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on November 16, 2022, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 16, according to the Survey of W. S. Coopers Addition to Norwood, as recorded in Map Book 13, Page 86, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama.

It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2018073569 as follows: LOT 16 2 S COOPER ADD TO NORWOOD

and assigned Parcel ID No. 22-00-24-3-023-009.000

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for May 19, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 a.m. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Jake A. Kiser at (205) 918-5037.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this case before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 3rd day of April, 2023.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/20/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-900919.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RAY BATAIN; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 22, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 3460 Ellis Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35221

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-19-1-008-007.000

Legal Description: Lot 9, Block 5, according to the map and survey of Parkview, as recorded in Map Book 7, Page 103, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2016132696 as follows: LOT 9 BLK 5 PARKVIEW)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 9, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/20/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-900920

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WASH THOMAS, JR. a/k/a THOMAS WASH, JR. AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WASH THOMAS, JR. a/k/a THOMAS WASH, JR.; ANNIE MAE THOMAS a/k/a ANNIE MAE WASH AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANNIE MAE THOMAS a/k/a ANNIE MAE WASH; SIMON-WILLIAMSON CLINIC, P.C.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 22, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2009 Lee Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-08-4-009-004.000

Legal Description: Lot 8, Block 10, according to the survey of Westhaven, as recorded in Map Book 28, Page 62, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020025281 as follows: LOT 8 BLK 10 WEST HAVEN)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2023, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/20/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-900921

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ADRIAN PINSON; FRANK K. BYNUM, JR., AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF FRANK K. BYNUM; NEW INVESTMENTS, INC.; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 22, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 2005 Lee Avenue Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-08-4-009-003.000

Legal Description: Lot 9, in Block 10, according to the survey of Westhaven, as recorded in Map Book 28, Page 62, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020025276 as follows: LOT 9 BLK 10 WEST HAVEN)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for July 14, 2023, in Room 340, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/20/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-900922.00

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SHERRI LYNN BROOKS a/k/a SHERRI LYNN MARTIN-BROOKS a/k/a CHERRY LYNN MARTIN, HAL CHRISTOPHER MARTIN a/k/a H. CHRIS MARTIN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HAL CHRISTOPHER MARTIN a/k/a H. CHRIS MARTIN, ELOISE H. MARTIN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELOISE H. MARTIN, RONALD STEVEN MARTIN a/k/a ROLAND STEVE MARTIN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RONALD STEVEN MARTIN a/k/a ROLAND STEVE MARTIN, as heirs of HAL C. MARTIN AND MARGARET ELOISE MARTIN a/k/a MARGARET H. MARTIN; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HAL C. MARTIN; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGARET ELOISE MARTIN a/k/a MARGARET H. MARTIN; NCEP, LLC; MIDLAND FUNDING, LLC; PROFESSIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES OF ALABAMA, LLC; 1ST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION; ALABAMA DENTAL ASSOCIATES, P.C.; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 22, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 308 20th Street Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-08-4-009-023.000

Legal Description: Lot 13, in Block 10, according to the map and survey of West Haven, as recorded in Map Book 28, Page 62, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020025279 as follows: LOT 13 BLK 10 WEST HAVEN)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 9, 2023, in Room 670, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:30 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/20/2023

CASE NO. CV-2023-900923

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: SHERRI LYNN BROOKS a/k/a SHERRI LYNN MARTIN-BROOKS a/k/a CHERRY LYNN MARTIN; HAL CHRISTOPHER MARTIN a/k/a H. CHRIS MARTIN a/k/a HAL CHRIS MARTIN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HAL CHRISTOPHER MARTIN a/k/a H. CHRIS MARTIN a/k/a HAL CHRIS MARTIN; ELOISE H. MARTIN a/k/a ELOISE MARTIN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELOISE H. MARTIN a/k/a ELOISE MARTIN; RONALD STEVEN MARTIN a/k/a ROLAND STEVE MARTIN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RONALD STEVEN MARTIN a/k/a ROLAND STEVE MARTIN; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HAL C. MARTIN; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGARET ELOISE MARTIN a/k/a MARGARET H. MARTIN; NCEP, LLC; MIDLAND FUNDING, LLC; PROFESSIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES OF ALABAMA, LLC; 1ST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION; ALABAMA DENTAL ASSOCIATES, P.C.; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on March 22, 2023, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Property Address: 304 20th Street Southwest, Birmingham, Alabama 35211

Tax Parcel ID No.: 01-29-00-08-4-009-024.000

Legal Description: Lot 12, in Block 10, according to the map and survey of West Haven, as recorded in Map Book 28, Page 62, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, situated in Jefferson County, Alabama (It appears said legal is the same as that certain legal described in Instrument No. 2020025278 as follows: LOT 12 BLK 10 WEST HAVEN)

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for June 26, 2023, in Room 360, Jefferson County Courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama at 9:00 A.M. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th St., Birmingham, AL 35203. The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Cherokee W. Wooley, Law Offices of Thomas J. Skinner, IV, LLC, at (205) 802-2545.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT04/20/2023

NOTICE of COMPLETION

In accordance with chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that MJS CONTRACTING LLC

(Contractor ) has completed the Contract for Lister Hill Ground Floor Testing Lab Renovation in Birmingham AL for UAB, and have made a request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify UAB Planning, Design & Construction 801 6th Ave South Bham AL 35233.

MJS CONTRACTING LLC

P.O Box 161

Cook Spring, AL 35052

BT04/20/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for the removing and replacement of the boiler at the Allen Library on purchase order #P0003146 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT04/20/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that ICS Inc., 22485 Hwy 11, Steele, AL

35987, “Contractor”, has completed the Contract for UAB REPLACEMENTS OF WEST PAVLIION PLC’S AND ATS’S IN SPAIN WALLACE AND RUSSELL AMBULATORY CENTER AT UAB HOSPITAL FOR UAB HEALTH SYSTEM, UAB# H165026,

BPA# 117-17, at 615 18th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233, for the State of Alabama and the City of Birmingham, Owner(s),

and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in

connection with this project should immediately notify BPA, 2805 CRESCENT AVE, STE 200, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35209

(Architect).

BT04/20/2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the UAB GSB 5th Floor Renovations project, UAB Project #H215022, for the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama on behalf of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 521 19th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact Ghafari Associates, LLC 2170 Highland Avenue, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35205.

P & M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT04/20/2023

REQUEST FOR BIDS (RFB)

The Birmingham Airport Authority is requesting Bids (RFB) for the build and delivery of one (1) commercially produced diesel engine driven Class 1 Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle. Copies of the RFB, including detailed submission instructions and requirements, can be obtained by visiting the airport’s website at https://www.flybirmingham.com/procurement/, or via an email request sent to eseoane@flybirmingham.com.

BT04/20/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Alabama Public School and College Authority and the University of Montevallo at the office of Coty Jones, Director of Physical Plant, University of Montevallo, L. Holland Floyd Physical Plant Conference Room, 75 College Drive, Montevallo, AL 35115, until 2:00 PM CST, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 for:

Univ of Montevallo-Harmon Hall Science & Math Bldg Renov Phase II (Rebid Package)

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The project includes, but is not limited to, interior renovation of eight (8) existing classrooms and two (2) existing storage rooms, including flooring abatement, selective demolition, new finishes, plumbing, mechanical and electrical work. Bid alternates include exterior window replacement, interior wood door and associated hardware replacement, existing elevator modernization upgrades, and renovation of twenty-seven (27) existing offices.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the University of Montevallo, in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds, and insurance in compliance with requirements, will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bid Documents may be obtained from Alabama Graphics digitally or in printed form upon deposit of $200 per set, which will be refunded in full on one set issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents to Alabama Graphics in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution. Drawings will be available on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Drawings may be examined at the office of Studio 2H Design, LLC, 1721 4th Ave. N., Ste. 101, Birmingham, AL 35203 on or after Monday, April 3, 2023 and digitally through Dodge Data and Analytics, Construction Market Data and Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA).

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at the University of Montevallo Physical Plant Conference Room, L. Holland Floyd Physical Plant, 75 College Drive, Montevallo, AL 35115 on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM, for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is highly recommended for Contractor Bidders and Subcontractors. Bidders wanting to visit the project site, contact Coty Jones, Director of Physical Plant at (205) 665-6130.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect and contained in the Bidding Project Manual, or original copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for Contractors must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, and must show such evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by Architect or Owner; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying their current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered and on the Proposal Form. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Owner:

Alabama Public School and College Authority, and

Local Owner:

University of Montevallo Montevallo, Alabama

Director of Facilities: Coty Jones

L. Holland Floyd Physical Plant 75 College Drive

Montevallo, AL 35115

Architect:

Studio 2H Design, LLC

1721 Fourth Avenue North, Suite 101

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

205-264-9988

Program Manager:

TCU Consulting Services LLC 3500 Eastern Blvd.

Suite 200

Montgomery, AL 36116

BT04/20/2023

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Jefferson County Commission will receive bids for the Trafford Fire Hydrant Project Number CD21-030-M04-THP at Meeting Room A-420 of the Jefferson County Courthouse until 10:00 a.m. local time on the 28th day of April, 2023, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Any bid to be delivered by hand or mail prior to the above time or at a different place shall be at the full risk of the bidder. Such bids may be delivered or mailed to the Jefferson County Office of Community Services and Workforce Development, at 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. If for any reason such bid does not reach Room A-420 of the Jefferson County Courthouse prior to the opening, it may be rejected. No bids shall be accepted after the time stated for receipt of bids. This requirement shall not be waived.

All bids must be submitted on bid forms furnished, or copy thereof, and must be in a sealed envelope. The outside of the envelope should contain the following:

(1) “SEALED BID”; (2) “DO NOT OPEN”; (3) PROJECT NAME AND NUMBER; (4) PROJECT OFFICER: “ShaDel Nix”; (5) CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS (6) ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER (7) DUNS #.

Bids are invited upon the following work, but not limited to, as follows:

Installation of Fire Hydrant

Bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bank draft payable to the order of Jefferson County, Alabama negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value) or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the bidder and an acceptable surety, in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the total of the bid amount, for the Trafford Fire Hydrant Project Number CD21-030-M04-THP.

The bid security is to become the property of the owner in the event that: (1) the bidder fails to meet any of the qualifications required in the bid specifications stated herein; (2) the bidder misrepresents or falsifies any information required to be provided by the owner; (3) for any reason that the bidder fails to qualify, causing his bid to be withdrawn or rejected and such withdrawal or rejection results in delay or substantial additional expense to the owner; (4) the contract and bond are not executed within the time set forth, as liquidated damages for the delay and additional expense of the owner caused thereby.

Bid documents are on file and will be available for examination at the JEFFERSON COUNTY OFFICE OF COMMUNITY SERVICES & WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N, Suite A-430, Birmingham, Alabama 35203; at the BIRMINGHAM CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY AUTHORITY, 601 37th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222.

The bid package may be obtained by contacting Sentell Engineering, 639 Black Bears Way Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 (Telephone (205)-752-5564 contact: Ed Morris). Plans and contract documents will then be available for purchase at TuscaBlue Printing. The cost from TuscaBlue will be $150.00 plus shipping. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same procedure. Additional Electronic plans and documents will be provided at no additional cost.

Bidders are advised that submitted bids bind the bidders to the “Bid Conditions Setting Forth Affirmative Action Requirements for all Non‑Exempt Federal and Federally‑assisted Construction Contracts to be awarded in Jefferson, Shelby and Walker Counties, Alabama, “also known as the Birmingham Hometown Plan.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as set forth in the contract documents must be paid on this project, and that the contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, sex, age, religion, national origin, disability, or veteran status.

All bidders be advised that this contract is subject to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development act of 1968, as amended, (12 USC l701U) which if it is in excess of $100,000, requires that to the “greatest extent feasible”, opportunities for training and employment be given lower income residents of the project area and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are: (1) 51 percent or more owned by section 3 residents; or (2) Whose permanent, full-time employees include persons, at least 30 percent of whom are currently section 3 residents, or within three years of the date of first employment with the business concern were section 3 residents; or (3) That provides evidence of commitment to subcontract in excess of 25 percent of the dollar award of all subcontracts to be awarded to business concerns that meet the qualifications set forth in paragraphs (1) or (2) in this definition of “section 3 business concern.”

All bidders must be licensed by the State of Alabama Licensing Board of General Contractors, as required by Chapter 8 of Title 34 of the Code of Alabama 1975 as amended.

The Jefferson County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding.

This project will be funded in its entirety (100%) with Federal Community Development Block Grant Funds.

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of the opening of bids to allow the Jefferson County Commission to review the bids and investigate the qualifications of bidders, prior to awarding the contract.

BT04/20/2023

ADVANCED METERING INFRASTRUCTURE (AMI) CONSULTING SERVICES

Subject: Request for Proposal

Prospective Responders:

Sealed technical proposals for consultant services for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI). The Request for Proposal (RFP) package (both hard and electronic copy) must be submitted no later than Monday, June 12, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. CST to the below address:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (BWWB)

Attention: Derrick M. Murphy

3600 First Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35222

The RFP and public notice can be obtained by visiting BIDS AND RFPs | Birmingham Water Works. Mailed submittals must

clearly label the package titled Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Consulting Services and name of the Proposer on the

outside of the delivery package. Ten (10) bind copies must be comb, spiral, or glue style. Three ring binders are not acceptable

as a binding method. The BWWB recommends that the Proposer’s RFP submittals be limited to no more than 30 pages

(not including the cover letter, resumes, etc.). The RFP outlines the schedule for the submission and evaluation of the submittals.These are tentative dates only; the BWWB reserves the right to adjust these dates at its sole discretion.

A mandatory Pre-Proposal Conference will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Proposal will not be accepted from

any prospective Firm who does not attend the Pre- Proposal Conference at the below address:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

Training Room- Ground Floor

3600 First Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35222

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business

(“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm

from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of

BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status. It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among

contractors, suppliers, vendors, and firms that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under

this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in contract awards; rather Firms must demonstrate compliance with the

Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the

City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

The Board right is reserved to reject any proposals submitted, waive any informalities and technicalities, and award to the

proposer it is deemed to serve the “Board’s” interests best and most economically. The Board reserves the right to cancel the

contract due to non- satisfactory performance or if the proposer is found to violate the terms and conditions or does not correct

any violations of the proposal. The Board reserves the right to re-advertise.

BT04/20/2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS AND CONTRACTOR/SUBCONTRACTOR PRE-QUALIFICATION

Sealed proposals will be received by Madison County Executive Airport Authority, at the office of Mr. Tom Sharp, Jr.,

Chairman, Madison County Executive Airport Authority, 360 Clyde Shelton Road, Meridianville, Alabama 35759 until 2:00 p.m. CST May 2, 2023 for the

JET A 25K Gallon Fuel Tank

AIG PROJECT No. 3-01-0087-036-2023

At the Huntsville Executive Airport

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A Pre-Bid Conference is scheduled for April 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the conference room of the

Huntsville Executive Airport Terminal Building, 360 Clyde Shelton Road, Meridianville, Alabama 35759.

Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is MANDATORY for all General Contractors intending to submit a proposal.

The project consists of installing a Jet A 25k gallon fuel tank, grading, drainage, concrete paving, lighting, electrical, etc.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Madison County Executive Airport Authority in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal.

Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing

of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be obtained or examined at the office of Sain Associates, Inc.,

5021 Technology Drive, Suite B2, Huntsville, Alabama 35805; Phone 256-947-4770.

PDF sets of the plans and specifications can obtained at no cost. See email request to hwilson@sain.com.

Hard copies of the bid documents may be obtained from the Engineer upon deposit of $150.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first 2 sets issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bona fide bid, upon return of documents in good

condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be

obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All contractors bidding in amounts

exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of

Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or

considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the

outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals andto waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

All prospective contractors and sub-contractors must comply with the provisions of the Code of Alabama,

Section 31-13-9 (a) and (b) (Beason-Hammond Alabama Taxpayer and Citizen Protection Act).

Nonresident bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney at law licensed to practice

law in such nonresident bidder’s state of domicile, as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of that state to its

own business entities whose principal places of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts.

Madison County Executive Airport Authority

(Awarding Authority)

Sain Associates, Inc

(Engineer)

BT04/20/2023

REQUEST FOR BIDS

Birmingham Airport Authority is accepting bids for Construction of an Air Cargo Facility” consists of the construction of a

single-story Pre-Engineered Metal Building that is approximately 53,000 square feet (436 feet long by 121 feet wide),

with the construction of concrete aircraft parking apron, and reconstruction of an existing concrete aircraft parking apron,

and related Work improvements.

A complete set of electronic bid documents including plans, specifications, and bid proposal package, will be available

for download in electronic PDF format only on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at questcdn.com.

Reference QuestCDN eBidDoc # 8446319. The cost to download the bid documents is $15.00, payable through QuestCDN.

BIDS shall be received on behalf of the Birmingham Airport Authority, submitted in a sealed envelope and/or container plainly

marked on the outside with the name, address, and license number of the bidder; and the name of the Project

“Bid Package No. 2: Air Cargo Building Two – Construction of an Air Cargo Facility before the time and date due of

2:00 p.m. local time, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Submitted Bids are to be addressed and delivered to the attention of:

Birmingham Airport Authority,

Mr. Ed Seoane, Vice President of Purchasing,

5900 Messer Airport Highway,

Birmingham, Alabama 35212

Electronic Bid submittals are not allowed and will not be considered.

BT04/20/2023

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Chris Hodges on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, May 05, 2023. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Chris Hodges at cjhodges@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB CPM AHU Replacement

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H225035

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the replacement of two roof top air handling units at the UAB Center for Psychiatric Medicine (CPM) building. The scope of work includes architectural, electrical, and mechanical new work and associated demolition to facilitate the installation of new equipment. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $500,000 and $700,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to limit disturbances, coordinate shutdowns, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type healthcare projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, May 05, 2023 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and cjhodges@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about May 12, 2023.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning May 12, 2023:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is June 01, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Chris Hodges, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on June 01, 2023 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on May 17, 2023 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT04/20/2023

NOTICE TO BIDDERS: IFB #23-01 – MAINTENANCE EQUIPMENT – HEAVY BUS

ALIGNMENT MACHINE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS– The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority (BJCTA) is soliciting bids from a person (s) or entities for a MAINTENANCE EQUIPMENT- HEAVY BUS ALIGNMENT MACHINE.

Please go to our website: maxtransit.org/procurement-2/. Select vendor portal. You will be taken to the PlantBids website. We will only accept electronic bids. Please contact Christy Howard – choward@bjcta.org or at (205) 961-5595, if you require any additional information.

BT04/20/2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF HARRISON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF THE MINOR CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION

CAUSE NO. 23-ad-21-MA

RULE 81 SUMMONS

(SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION)

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: “The alleged father, Nick, unknown father or other interested party of a male child born on January 27, 2023 in Gulfport, Mississippi, to E.B.J., not to be found on diligent inquiry, and his last known post office or residential address not being known after diligent search and inquiry”

You have been made a Defendant on a Petition for Determination of Rights and Termination of Rights filed in this Court which will terminate your parental rights to the above referenced child if the proof by clear and convincing evidence warrants such. Your rights as a parent and your rights to inheritance will be terminated and held for naught if the termination of parental rights is granted. Your rights in this matter and at the hearing in this cause include the right to have legal counsel, the right to remain silent, the right to subpoena witnesses, the right to confront and cross-examine witnesses and the right to appeal, including the right to a free transcript of the proceedings.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition in this action at 9:00 a.m. on the 6th day of June, 2023, in the Chancery Courtroom of the Harrison County Courthouse, Gulfport, Harrison County, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 11th day of April, 2023.

By: Katie Barq, Clerk

JOHN MCADAMS, Chancery Clerk of

Harrison County, Mississippi

BT04/20/2023

FINAL PY 2023 (JULY 1, 2023-JUNE 30, 2024) ACTION PLAN-ONE YEAR USE OF FUNDS SUMMARY

30 DAY COMMENT PERIOD CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

In accordance with 24 CFR Part 91, the City of Birmingham’s (“the City’s) Community Development Department is hereby publishing its Program Year (PY) 2023-2024 (July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024) Action Plan One Year Use of Funds Submission for citizen comments for a period of at least Thirty (30) calendar days from the date of this publication. The summary is published in order to afford affected citizens an opportunity to examine contents and to submit comments relating thereto.

All activities’ proposed allocations will be proportionally increased or decreased from the estimated funding levels to match actual allocation amounts.

Copies of the City’s Final PY 2023-2024 Action Plan-One Year Use of Funds are available for review in the City’s Community Development Department, 710 North 20th Street, Room 1000, Birmingham, Alabama from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, except legal holidays and is posted on the City website-Community Development Department webpage at www.birminghamal.gov/community-development.

All interested parties who desire to submit written comments regarding the City’s development of its Final PY 2023-2024 Action Plan-One Year Use of Funds submission may do so by mail addressing them to Dr. Meghan V. Thomas, Director; Community Development Department; 710 North 20th Street, 10th Floor City Hall; Birmingham, Alabama 35203 or by email at housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov. Persons needing special assistance (such as translated materials or a draft copy of the report) or a reasonable accommodation to provide comments, please contact the City of Birmingham at housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov or (205) 254-2309. Please include, “Action Plan Request”, in the e-mail subject line.

ALL WRITTEN COMMENTS MUST BE RECEIVED IN THE CITY’S COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT AT THE REFERENCED ADDRESS NO LATER THAN May 15, 2023 BY 4:00 P.M. TO BE CONSIDERED IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE CITY’S FINAL PY 2023 ACTION PLAN-ONE YEAR USE OF FUNDS SUBMISSION.

RECOMMENDED ACTION PLAN BUDGET

July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024

PY 2023 Community Development Block Grant

$ 5,897,999.00

PY 2023 $5Anticipated Program Income:

$ 50,000.00

CDBG Total:

$ 5,947,999.00

PY 2023 HOME Grant:

$ 1,438,242.00

PY 2023 Anticipated HOME Program Income:

$ 100,000.00

HOME Total:

$ 1,538,242.00

PY 2023 Emergency Shelter Grant (ESG):

$ 519,755.00

PY 2023 HOPWA Grant:

$ 1,759,938.00

TOTAL

$ 9,765,934.00

PROJECT: COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG): $5,947,999

PLANNING & ADMINISTRATION: $1,189,599.80

Administrative Funds (20% cap)

$ 1,149,599.80

One Roof

$ 40,000.00

PROJECT: REPAYMENTS OF SECTION 108 LOAN: $60,000

Section 108 Loan Principal

$ 60,000.00

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: $980,000

Rev Birmingham

$ 120,000.00

Urban Impact

$ 220,000.00

Small Business Loan

$ 250,000.00

TruFund – Disadvantage Small Business

$ 100,000.00

Façade Improvement Program

$ 290,000.00

HOUSING REHABILITATION: $2,765,820.35

Program Cost

$ 890,000.00

Single Family Rehabilitation Program

$ 875,820.35

Christian Service Mission

$ 200,000.00

HouseProud

$ 80,000.00

Metro Changers

$ 150,000.00

Protecting Good

$ 200,000.00

Disability Rights and Resources

$ 200,000.00

Build Up

$ 120,000.00

Titusville Development Corporation

$ 40,000.00

Acquisition

$ 10,000.00

PUBLIC SERVICES (15% cap): $892,199.85

Homeless Programs: $267,357.85

Men: $55,300

Cooperative Downtown Ministries

$ 55,300.00

Women: $212,100

First Light, Inc.

$ 60,000.00

Pathways/Day Center

$ 50,000.00

Pathways Stepping Stones/Overnight Shelter

$ 30,000.00

YWCA

$ 72,100.00

Supportive Services: $72,057.85

Bridge Ministries

$ 15,467.00

Jimmie Hale Mission

$ 56,590.85

Other Public Services:

Employment and Housing Assistance: $339,742

Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Center

$ 25,000.00

Birmingham Urban League

$ 50,000.00

Fair Housing Center of Northern Alabama

$ 45,000.00

Help 2 Others Foundation

$ 29,142.00

Jefferson State Community College

$ 35,000.00

Legal Services of Alabama

$ 90,000.00

Offender Alumni Association

$ 40,000.00

Food for Our Journey

$ 25,600.00

Children/Youth Development/Senior Citizens: $213,000

Childcare Resources, Inc.

$ 20,000.00

Children’s Village, Inc.

$ 60,000.00

Girls Inc.

$ 35,000.00

Pathway’s Early Learning Center

$ 20,000.00

Positive Maturity, Inc.-East Lake

$ 27,000.00

Prescott House

$ 26,000.00

Rose Garden Adult Day Services, Inc.

$ 25,000.00

PUBLIC FACILITIES & INFRASTUCTURE: $60,379

Broadband

$ 10,000.00

Public Facilities & Infrastructure

$ 50,379.00

TOTAL

$ 60,379.00

PROJECT: HOME INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM

(HOME): $1,538,242

ADMINISTRATION- 10%

$ 153,824.20

CHDO ACTIVITIES- 15%

$ 230,736.30

Down Payment Assistance

$ 500,000.00

HOMEBUYER/RENTAL

$ 653,681.50

TOTAL

$ 1,538,242.00

PROJECT: EMERGENCY SOLUTIONS GRANT PROGRAM

(ESG): $519,755

Street Outreach Essential Services & Maintenance Operation

Emergency Shelter: $329,689

Cooperative Downtown Ministries, Inc.

$ 54,977.00

Pathways/Day Center

$ 59,977.00

One Roof

$ 20,000.00

Pathways Stepping Stones/Overnight Shelter

$ 39,977.00

Family Connection

$ 75,000.00

First Light, Inc.

$ 44,977.00

YWCA

$ 34,781.00

HOMELESSNESS PREVENTION: $151,084.38

Bridge Ministries

$ 50,978.12

Way Station – AIDS Alabama

$ 30,978.08

Jimmie Hale Mission

$ 48,150.10

Community on the Rise

$ 20,978.08

RAPID RE-HOUSING: $0

ADMINISTRATION (7.5%):

$ 38,981.62

TOTAL

$ 519,755.00

PROJECT: HOUSING OPPORTUNITIES FOR PERSONS WITH

AIDS (HOPWA): $1,759,938

AIDS ALABAMA, INC.: $1,494,777

$ 1,494,777.00

Rental Assistance/TBRA

$ 410,000.00

Rental Assistance/STRMU

$ 70,000.00

Supportive Services

$ 548,598.00

Operating Costs

$ 485,346.20

Resource Identification

$ 70,000.00

Sponsor Administration (7%)

$ 123,195.66

ADMINISTRATION (Grantee) (3%)

$ 52,798.14

TOTAL

$ 1,759,938.00

GRAND TOTAL

$ 9,765,934.00

BT04/20/2023

ABANDONED VEHICLE

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975,

notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and

other interested parties that the following described abandoned

vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash

to the highest bidder at 7a.m. on 5-26-23 at

4705 Nortside Dr., Mulga, AL 35118. Seller reserves

the right to reject any bid and the right

to bid. 2017 Ford Fusion, 3FA6P0HDXHR363212

BT04/20/2023

___________________________

MISCELLANEOUS

