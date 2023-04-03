Birmingham Airport Marks Milestone With First Cargo Flight from Germany

flybirmingham.com

On Sunday, Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) and Kuehne+Nagel, a global logistics company, welcomed the first cargo flight from Stuttgart, Germany to the Eastern U.S.

This milestone comes on the heels of announcing Kuehne+Nagel and Birmingham Airport Authority are partnering to expand air cargo business in the Southeastern Corridor of the U.S. Starting this week, Kuehne+Nagel will conduct two weekly flights with international cargo coming from Stuttgart to Birmingham.

“As the number-one air freight forwarder worldwide, we are always looking for ways to contribute to the business success of our customers who trust us to manage their logistics,” said Greg Martin, Senior Vice President, Air Logistics at Kuehne+Nagel. “Our vision is to make Birmingham into a long-term gateway to and from the Southeastern Corridor of the U.S. and we’re pleased to be able to provide customers with alternative options that support their supply chain needs.”

An official ceremony Sunday attended by local elected officials along with BHM and Kuehne+Nagel representatives was held on the airport apron to commemorate the inaugural flight. The Boeing 747-8F “Inspire” aircraft was met with water cannons and applause. As the cargo was making its way to the warehouse, VIP attendees toured the plane.

“We are thrilled to welcome this inaugural flight from Stuttgart, Germany and will work hard to build on this moment,” said Darlene Wilson, Chair of the Birmingham Airport Authority. “This partnership with Kuehne+Nagel represents a new era of business development at the airport and a realization of our long-term vision of expanding air cargo activity and making Birmingham and Central Alabama more prominent in the Southeastern Corridor.”

Kuehne+Nagel will leverage Birmingham Airport Authority’s new Air Cargo Facility and subcontract warehouse management to AGI, Alliance Ground International, which is a ground handling company that currently operates at more than a dozen airports in the nation. Kuehne+Nagel will utilize a temporary hangar on the airfield from Kaiser Aircraft Industries while the Birmingham Airport Authority is building this new Air Cargo Facility.

With over 80,000 employees at almost 1,300 locations in close to 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world’s leading logistics companies.

As Alabama’s largest commercial airport, Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport has served as a gateway to the sky for more than 90 years. Governed by the Birmingham Airport Authority, the airport continues to be a catalyst for growth and economic development for the entire region.

