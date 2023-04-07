Grand Opening Held for Food Giant in Birmingham’s 5 Points West

By Ryan Michaels

The Birmingham Times

Birmingham City Councilor Carol Clarke, who represents District 8, raises her hands in celebration of a ribbon-cutting on opening day of Food Giant, a new full-service grocery store in the Birmingham’s Five Points West community, at the former location of a Winn Dixie which closed in 2018.

More than a hundred residents had gathered in line at the opening, as Clarke, neighborhood representatives, Woodfin and some of his team, as well as representatives of the grocer’s parent company Mitchell Retail cut the ribbon.

The store was helped along with $640,000 of city dollars for improvements and modernization at the site.

“I made a promise to bring healthy food options to the residents of Five Points West community,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “I’m proud that we’ve made it a reality.”

