People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

HAPPY EARTH DAY!!!

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THINK SANITY HUNNIVEGA AND GLOOM GIRL MFG at The Nick.

**ORVILLE PECK at Iron City.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR-Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

FRIDAY…

**HANSEL & GRETEL, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 2:30 p.m. at Dorothy Jemison Day Theater.

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH R&B DIVA DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

**BLACKPOOL MECCA WITH CARPOOL KIDS, ODD POLLY & ZACH PERSON at The Nick.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**BUSH HILLS NEIGHBORHOOD CLEANUP, 8:30 a.m. – NOON at Alma Dennis Parkk, 1801 Avenue Z. Volunteers Needed.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**TYLER TISDALE is at the Elysian Gardens, 9 p.m. FREE

**CALEB’S CRAWFISH KICKBACK, 3-8 p.m. with music by JASON GRUBBS & DJ SUAZE and improv comedy game show at Elysian Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**WILCO, 8:30 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Co.

**R&B TRIBUTE featuring JASMINE AND NEICY at Perfect Note.

**FRACTURED AND SILVERSEL w/INCLINATION OF DIRECTION- THE LIGHT IT UP & BURN IT DOWN TOUR at The Nick.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**WHIMMSY’S GARDEN PARTY ART SHOW, noon – 5 p.m. with music by ROBERT HUFFMAN at Elysian Gardens.

**SUNDAY/HAPPY HOUR, 2-5 p.m. at Sidewalk Film Fest.

**HANSEL & GRETEL, 2:30 p.m. at Dorothy Jemison Day Theater.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY WITH TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH Every 4th Sunday at the Nick.

**FORD CHITTOM with RAMBLIN” RICKY TATE at The Nick.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY with SHERRY REEVES at Perfect Note.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**OVERTIME AND CRUCIFIX with AUSTIN MARTIN, LONG CUT and SEAN P. EAST at The Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**BONE ZONE with The USETAS at The Nick.

**BONE ZONE with The USETAS at The Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**FLUTIST ALEXANDER ZONJIC featuring JAMES LLOYD from PIECES OF A DREAM at Perfect Note.

**THE DREADED LARAMIE with ODD POLLY AND PENNY CIRCUS at The Nick.

**LONG LIVE: A TAYLOR SWIFT INSPIRED DANCE PARTY at Iron City.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…

**IN ALABAMA…

SPOT LIGHT –

**SATURDAY…NASCAR BUBBA WALLACE in Alabama with Walmart, 23XI Racing, and community health leaders, for families and general public bringing GoLiveBetter Community Health to Talladega, this Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. at the Talladega County Health Department (1004 South Street E, Talladega, AL 35160) the free event will bring fun, informational, and impactful community health activities directly to the local community. Family friendly activities will include: special guests, DJ, games and more. Activities, also, include Walmart’s mobile wellness clinic, where guests can access basic health care, such as blood pressure and diabetes testing, vaccinations and vision screenings. This Saturday, professionals in medicine, fitness and mental health will share best practices for personal and community health; powered by Walmart and supported by 23XI Racing and Bubba Wallace. NASCAR star Bubba Wallace will share his story and experience with attendees. The GoLiveBetter campaign continues Walmart’s community health work alongside initiatives from Walmart and Walmart Foundation Center for Racial Equity and Health.

**GEICO 500 WEEKEND – RACING AT TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY…

Talladega Superspeedway announced their partnership with General Tire will continue for the 2024 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series spring race, the General Tire 200. General Tire is also the official tire supplier of the ARCA Menards Series and has been the entitlement partner of the General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway since 2016. This year’s spring action at Talladega kicks off Saturday with a doubleheader featuring the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 later that same day. Then the sun sets and the party starts with Cole Swindell’s performance in the Saturday Night Infield Concert Presented by Cabo Wabo Tequila. Saturday’s excitement continues into Sunday with the return of the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, as drivers prepare to tackle the iconic 33-degree banking.

…MORE: UAB MEDICINE is named the Official Medical Provider for Talladega Superspeedway for three years to provide care for competitors and fans.

…MORE: FRIDAY: NASCAR Cup Series DRIVER RYAN BLANEY to be inducted into the TALLADEGA WALK OF FAME at the Davey Allison Memorial Park. There will be a BLOCK PARTY, 5 – 9 p.m. Festivities will include the induction ceremony, food trucks, vendors and live music. Sponsors include the City of Talladega, Talladega Bottling Works, RK Allen Oil, First Bank of Alabama, and Talladega 500. Admission to the event is free.

…MORE: SATURDAY: GENERAL TIRE 200

…MORE: SATURDAY NIGHT: Multi-Platinum Superstar COLE SWINDELL to perform Saturday Night Infield Concert. His new single, “Drinkaby,” will be one of the three new songs on his upcoming deluxe album Stereotype Broken, available April 28. (Admission to Swindell’s concert is free with purchase of a ticket to Sunday’s race.)

…MORE: SUNDAY: NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500.

For ticketing information and more details about upcoming events, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com. Fans are also encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at Talladega Superspeedway by following along on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as in the NASCAR Tracks App for the latest speedway news.

ROAD TRIPS…AROUND THE SOUTHEAST…

…WINERIES…

**MARAELLA VINEYARDS & WINERY in Hokes Bluff is one of Alabama’s newest wineries and it is the only winery in the state making cabernet from grapes grown on its property. Call 256-494-1000 for more. Tell them Gwen sent you.

FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…

**SATURDAY DAYHIKE AND BIKE RIDE –

DAYHIKE: Meet 9:15 a.m. with Southeastern Outings Dayhike at Chief Ladiga Trail, Piedmont, Alabama- DETAILS: This is an easy 3.6-mile dayhike and picnic on the Chief Ladiga Trail east of Piedmont, Alabama. Walk on Alabama’s first extended rails-to-trails conversion route on an old railroad right of way. Bring a picnic lunch and drink. From the trail you can see Dugger Mountain, one of the newest national wilderness areas in Alabama. There is an optional restaurant dinner close by in Piedmont after the hike. Meet 9:15 a.m. at the Applebee’s Restaurant in Trussville. Depart at 9:30 a.m. or meet 10:50 a.m. at the Eubanks Welcome Center on the Chief Ladiga Trail in Piedmont. Trip Leader and Info: Sean Boogaard, 256/365-6321.

**BIKE RIDE, Meet 9:15 a.m. with Southeastern Outings 11-Mile Bicycle Ride at Chief Ladiga Trail, Piedmont, Alabama- DETAILS: This is a 10.6 mile bicycle ride on the Chief Ladiga Trail in the Piedmont, Alabama area. Ride on Alabama’s first extended rails-to-trails conversion route on an old railroad right of way. The trail is smooth, 8-10 feet wide and even paved. Bring a picnic lunch and drink. There will be an optional restaurant dinner close by in Piedmont after the bicycle ride with an opportunity to wash up and change clothes in the Eubanks Welcome Center restrooms after the bicycle ride where you can clean up and/or change clothes, so bring your soap and towel and/or change of clothes with you. Meet 9:15 a.m. at the Applebee’s Restaurant in Trussville. Depart at 9:30 a.m. or meet 10:50 a.m. at the Eubanks Welcome Center on the Chief Ladiga Trail in Piedmont. Reservations Required: Make a reservation with Dan Frederick, email southeasternoutings@gmail.com or phone 205-631-4680. Also, if you have a bike rack which can hold more than one bicycle, please bring it with you to Piedmont in order to facilitate the required car shuttle and advise Dan that you are doing so.

THINGS TO WATCH OR DO…

**A SHORT FILM – LOVE WITHOUT PAROLE is one of two short films that will be aired April 30, Sunday, 8 p.m. in the program ‘Justice Is A Beginning’ on Alabama Public television World channel (10.4) The film is by GREG WOMBLE & ELAINE WITT.

FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS…

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**WAYS OF SEEING: SPORTS AND GAMES through May 21.

**WALL-TO-WALL: RICO GATSON through July.

IN APRIL AND MAY… in and around the southeast…

**FRIDAY – SMOKEY ROBINSON at Alys Stephens Center.

**SISTER SISTER featuring NIECY AND JASMINE at Perfect Note.

**SATURDAY – GRAFFICA LIVE! – Celebrating Black Culture Through Arts, Saturday, 4 p.m. at St. John AME Church, 708 15th Street North with African drums, dance, poetry, song, film and more.

**SATURDAY – YOUTUBE MONEYMAKING MACHINE WORKSHOP with DJ STRICK. For more, go to: Icreatevideos.net.

**SATURDAY – JANET JACKSON TOGETHER AGAIN with Special Guest LUDACRIS, Saturday at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

**SUNDAY …in Montgomery – RIVER REGION FASHION WEEK at 2596 Eastern Blvd, with appearances by DJ MEEK, DJ OZ and TOY TOY of 97.9 FM. – 11-6 p.m. Free Admission and 25 Vendors, 1 p.m. is Barber & Beauty Battle and 6 p.m. is Back to the Fashion Runway Show with eight emerging designers, 40 models and more. For more, go to: www.riverregionfashionweek.com.

**SUNDAY – SMOKE ON THE WATER BBQ FESTIVAL, in Florence, AL.

**MONDAY – LIL WAYNE at Iron City.

**WEDNESDAY – JOE P at Saturn.

**APRIL 27-29 – 14th ANNUAL BAMA COAST CRUSIN’ at Orange Beach, Ala.

**APRIL 29 – REGGAE BLOCK PARTY at LIT on 8th/ Rev. Abram Woods Jr. Blvd.

**APRIL 29 – 2023 Bob SYKES BBQ & BLUES FESTIVAL in Bessemer, Ala.

**APRIL 30 – CELEBRATE THE 2ND ANNIVERSARY OF THE BIZARRE T-SHIRT BRUNCH as it presents the T-Shirt Design Bar “THE ATTITUDES”, 2 p.m. at Bizarre the Coffee Bar, in downtown, located at 217 22nd Street north. Choose a B! Attitude and create your personalized B! Shirt. Celebrate the 2nd Anniversary of the B! Mobile T-Shirt Truck. List of attitudes include but not limited to A Blessing, Intentional, Thankful, Positive, Beautiful, Conscious, Focused, Exciting, True, All In, Lucky and Zealous. Gotta B shirt Yet?

APRIL 30 …in Montgomery – LADIES NIGHT, The Stage Play at Davis Theatre for the Performing Arts. Musical Direction is by DEE HILL.

**MAY 7 – OPERA SHOTS AND ANNUAL STREET PARTY – Opera Shots are Opera Birmingham’s annual series of casual pop-up concerts throughout the community, held in unexpected places and designed to break down the stereotypes of opera. Opera Shots concerts feature members of the Opera Birmingham Chorus and surprise guest artists presenting an open-mic-style concert of the greatest hits of opera and musical theater. – MAY OPERA SHOTS STREET PARTY is May 7, 5 p.m. on Second Avenue North in front of The Collins Bar. FREE.

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th(Children’s Church)

6- 12th (Collision)

**SUNDAY – BAPTISM during the 9:30 a.m. Worship Service.

**APRIL 30 – FAMILY ON THE 5TH outing is immediately following worship service. Meet at the Negro Southern League Museum for entertainment, history, food and fun with family and friends.

FOR OPPORTUNITIES…

**BIRMINGHAM AIRPORT AUTHORITY SUMMER INTERNSHIP – The Birmingham Airport Authority has its 2023 Summer Internship applications for high school students. Go to the website for more.

**TITUSVILLE DAY 2023 CALL FOR VENDORS – Titusville is seeking licensed vendors to participate in the Annual event on July 4th, 4-7 p.m. at Memorial Park.

COMING SOON!!!…

**JUNE 9 – Look for SLOSS TECH.

**AUGUST 21-27 -25th SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL in the Downtown Birmingham’s Historic Theatre District.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

