Sharpe-Jefferson: A Gift That Flows Like Melted Butter

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

It’s often the easiest thing to miss or take for granted. What can you do or are you doing that comes second nature to you?

I’m talking about that particular item that comes so naturally that you just seem to flow? I’m asking you to take a step back and think of that talent, skill or gift that puts you in the flow. Because there, success will come easily and naturally for you.

You see, when you’re in the flow, you won’t have to search for supporters. They find you and support you to confirm you’re in the flow. Because no one can compete with you when you’re walking in the purpose you were created to do. That thing is the flow.

It produces contentment for you and enjoyment on some level for others. It’s your gift and you do it so smoothly, people are compelled to take note. But here’s a subtle suggestion: Just know the flow doesn’t demand attention from you in order to be seen.

This gift, that flows like melted butter, sits quietly behind the scenes waiting to be unwrapped. You’ll be tempted to overlook it and even contemplate leaving it on the shelf.

But in this season, I’m asking you to take the time to uncover that talent, skill or invention that will make all of us better because you discovered it.

One example I think of is Michael Jackson.

The superstar pop singer lived in the flow, and although he’s no longer here physically, he will always be with us theoretically because he tapped into the flow.

All Jackson controversies aside, his music and dance movements touched us in a way that few artists have and will be enjoyed for generations to come because he tapped into the flow.

I’m sure he was tempted to ignore his gift of song and dance, or better yet, perhaps contain it to small showings attended by only family and close friends. But, because he tapped into his flow and was bold enough to share it, others used their time, talent, money and resources to help his gifting grow and expand for an entire world to enjoy. That in itself is pretty heavy.

So my question today is simply this.

What gift, talent or idea are you sitting on that comes as easily and seamlessly as blinking your eyes? And then, are you walking in it?

Furthermore, are you making preparations or utilizing resources for others to be able to enjoy and support?

The flow – your gift – is where your true success and fulfillment lies in this life.

No knock to anything else you’re doing, but my heart is to encourage you today to not sit on your gifts any longer. The world is waiting for you to uncover it, and then share.

Know that, as always, I’m rooting for you to win and uncover the gift that only you can share with the world.

As always, know that I’m cheering for you and I am just an email away.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

