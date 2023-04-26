Shipt Announces $1 Million Commitment to The Birmingham Promise

dcwins.com

On Tuesday, Shipt announced an investment of $1 million over the next five years to The Birmingham Promise to reduce barriers to funding for college and increase access to mentoring for students as they progress from high school through college and into their early careers.

The announcement comes as Shipt also shares progress on the company’s ambitious goal to be the most diverse company in tech in their 2022 Diversity Equity and Inclusion Report.

Shipt’s investment will support The Birmingham Promise in its long-term plan to ensure that local students have access to funding for higher education and training, the opportunity to explore career paths through apprenticeships, and a comprehensive network of support to increase college persistence and workforce readiness.

Part of this investment will go toward launching The Magic City Mentorship program, which is being developed to increase students’ job readiness by pairing them with Shipt team members. Mentorship can have a big impact on success in school and the workplace, and this initiative is part of Shipt’s commitment to help level the playing field for underrepresented communities in Birmingham.

“Every young person should have access to opportunities to pursue their dreams of success – and it is important to us to do what we can to make that a reality in our hometown,” said Shipt CEO Kamau Witherspoon.

“Shipt’s investment will increase access to college and career options beyond high school for Birmingham City Schools students, while also doing our part to support students on their journeys through one-on-one mentorship. While we are building a talented, diverse team and a culture of belonging within our company, it is important to also leverage our hearts, minds, and resources to make a difference within our community.”

Only 35% of Black Americans have associate degrees or higher, which can be important for economic and social mobility, and Black student enrollment has declined over the last 10 years. The Birmingham Promise is the leading organization addressing these challenges in Birmingham, working towards a world in which every Birmingham City School student is supported and prepared to pursue a postsecondary option.

“Access to opportunity can make all the difference in a student’s life,” said Samantha Williams, Executive Director of The Birmingham Promise. “We are thrilled to partner with Shipt to ensure that every Birmingham City School student is supported and prepared to achieve economic security, mobility, and prosperity.”

Shipt is also releasing its second annual DE&I report today, outlining the company’s progress toward its ambitious goals of having the most diverse employee base of all tech companies and being one of the most community-engaged employers by 2025. The report highlights that the company’s senior leadership is comprised of 73% people of color and 64% women. Across all Shipt employees, 47% are women and more than 40% are people.

Last year, the company also spent $13.9 million with diverse suppliers, including minority- and women-owned businesses, awarded $242,000 to 15 local companies through its Community Grant program, and announced three new initiatives to address food insecurity at the White House.

To read the full DE&I report, click here.

