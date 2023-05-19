Mental Health Day in Birmingham’s Linn Park on May 19

birminghamal.gov

The City of Birmingham, Nurture of Alabama, Crystal Mullen-Johnson, BWell Bham and other partners will present Mental Health Day on Friday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Linn Park in recognition of May being Mental Health Awareness Month.

There will be music, food trucks, giveaways and more.

The main stage will feature speakers, low-impact exercises and the Sixth Avenue Sliders.

“Even though we are highlighting the importance of mental health In May, I want to stress that mental health is something that should be discussed throughout the year,” said Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “I encourage people to use this event to learn more about mental health, have conversations with loved ones, connect with experts and help reduce the stigma surrounding behavioral health issues.”

There will also be stations offering chair massages, free mental health resources, a licensed professional counselor providing depression screenings, blood pressure checks, etc. Food trucks will sell food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is a free event.

On the main stage:

10:10 a.m. – Why Mental Health Matters in the Spiritual Community with the Rev. Ken Gordan

10:25 a.m. – Recognizing Addiction and the Recent Fentanyl Crisis with Maggie Banger

10:40 a.m. – How to Deal with Adverse Childhood Trauma with Dr. Larrell L. Wilkinson

11 a.m. – Fun Low-Impact Exercises with Christine Law

12:25 p.m. – Male Mental Health and the Traditional Stigma with Jonathan R. Borden

12:40 p.m. – Conflict Resolution with Earnest Brown

1 p.m. – Performance by the Sixth Avenue Sliders (line dancing)

Food trucks slated to participate include:

Terrific Treats, Kuntri Kitchen, Coco Crabs, Not Ya Average Leaf, Fat Charles, Jolly Cakes, Nawlins Style Po Boys, Hollywood Grille, Lil Bougie, Cakes Southern Fried Eats, Lemonade Junkeez, Lily and Daisy Bakery, Snowie Shaved Ice, The Recipe, Susta’s Food Truck, Ice Junkie and Treats So Sweet

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

