New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets Coming to Birmingham This Fall

By Pat Byington

For the second consecutive year, the New Orleans Pelicans are returning to Birmingham for a preseason game at Legacy Arena on Oct. 12.

This year’s opponent — Houston Rockets.

Last season’s preseason game between New Orleans and Atlanta was played at Legacy Arena—home to the Birmingham Squadron, the Pelicans’ NBA G League affiliate—and attracted a sellout crowd of 15,486.

“We want to thank the City of Birmingham, the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex, and everyone involved for the Pelicans to make our second preseason appearance at Legacy Arena,” said Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson.

The Pelicans ended this past season with two former Alabama Crimson Tide standouts—Herb Jones, a SEC Player of the Year and Kira Lewis. Jr.

The Rockets feature former Auburn University All-American Jabari Smith, who was named in May to the Kia NBA All Rookie Second Team. He ended the 2022-23 season averaging nearly 13 points a game and 7.2 rebounds a game.

“We are thrilled to once again bring the Pelicans and NBA basketball to the Magic City,” said Birmingham Squadron general manager Leslie Claybrook. “I know Birmingham will bring the same level of excitement and energy as it did for last year’s sold out preseason game and provide the Squadron great momentum going into year three.”

Season ticket membership plans for the Birmingham Squadron’s 2023-24 campaign are on sale now. Tickets for the preseason game will be made available through the Squadron ticket office and Ticketmaster. For additional details, fans can click here or call the Squadron ticket office at (205) 719-0850.

For more information about Pelicans basketball, visit pelicans.com — and about the Squadron, visit birminghamsquadron.com

