People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU

TODAY…

**JOE BRANTLEY & JARED HILL at The Nick.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**MOVIES EVERY THURSDAY at Sidewalk Fest.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR-Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

FRIDAY…

**TRIBUTE TO MICHAEL JACKSON featuring DALEN MINNIFIELD at Perfect Note.

**STEPH AND THE WEB, BED HEAD AND BRUNCH WITH ROSIE at The Nick.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8-11 p.m. EVERY FIRST FRIDAY, at 7611 First Avenue North with OBEAH, NINO BLACKNEZ, and hosted by TMBUK DA POET.

**RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**TRIBUTE TO MORRIS DAY, MINT CONDITION and ALEXANDER O’NEAL featuring R & B VOCALIST TONY TATUM at Perfect Note, 7:30 p.m.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**COUNT PARIAH, BIG JEDS BIG RIGS, THE RUFF’TONS & CAVENDER at The Nick.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**SUNDAY/HAPPY HOUR, 2-5 p.m. at Sidewalk Film Fest.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY WITH TAYLOR HOLLINGSWORTH (Every 4th Sunday) at The Nick.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY with SHERRY REEVES at Perfect Note.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY with KYLE KIMBRELL at the Nick.

**OVERLOOKED UNDERRATED TOUR with FRED COLE, STREET SCHOLAR, Q DOT DAVIS, FATBOY DA SAUCE GOD, CUTTDOGG & MORE at The Nick.

MONDAY…

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND with Guest Appearance by SCATTERED HAMLET at the Nick.

TUESDAY…

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hours introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**TITO’S TUESDAY at Dirty Ash’s 8 p.m. with DAVID TALLEY IV

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**ARKANGELA with AS A NATION DIES & MOTHER OF DEMONS at The Nick.

**IRATION at Iron City.

WEDNESDAY…

**VESTAVIA HILLS FARMERS MARKET, every Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Scout Square.

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m.,

Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

**VERICOSE at The Nick.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**FORREST ISN’T DEAD with THE MUMMY CATS & ETHAN OSWALT at The Nick.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**TRIBUTE TO JILL SCOTT featuring R&B VOCALIST SHARRON COLLINS at Perfect Note.

**BLOOD AND BRUTALITY, MOCEAN, MOTHER OF DEMONS & AGE OF FIRE at The Nick.

**STEEL PULSE at Iron City.

IT’S 2023! NEWS TO USE…IN ALABAMA…

SPOTLIGHT- MARCELL DAREUS FOOTBALL & CHEER CAMP, this SATURDAY. Registration (Day Of, On-Site Only) begins at 8 a.m. and Camp is 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Huffman High School, 950 Springville Road.

FOR TENNIS LOVERS..

**JAMES LEWIS TENNIS CENTER RED CUP & FISH FRY, (with a twist) June 16, 6 p.m. at the James Lewis Tennis Center. Call 205-215-1712 for more.

FOR FOODIES, FARMERS MARKETS AND HEALTHY FOOD LOVERS…

**D6 SUMMER FARMERS’ MARKET, EVERY 2nd Saturday, June – August, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Park.

**JUNE, JULY AND AUGUST – WEST HOMEWOOD FARMER’S MARKET, Opening Night is June 6 with Country Artist STEVEN CADE and the GIVING GUITARS TOUR, 160 Oxmoor Road in Homewood.

THIS JUNE…

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…

**TODAY – MASTERMIND DINNER, 7 p.m. at Birmingham City Club for all that you need to know.

JUNETEENTH EVENTS…PLUS…

**FRIDAY – COLD RANK PARTY – GEMINI SEASON with LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, JERNERAL BELL – JEREMY FLYY at Carmichael’s, 1157 Bankhead Hwy West, 8 p.m. Call 205-5221-44956 for more.

**FRIDAY – TRIBUTE TO MICHAEL JACKSON with DALEN MINNIFIELD at Perfect NOTE.

**MONDAY – THE OFFICIAL NATIONAL JUNETEENTH OF ALABAMA FLAG RAISING DAY, 11:30 a.m. – 12-30 p.m. at 2011 Bessemer Road (Juneteenth Headquarters).

**JUNE 10 – DISTRICT 6 SUMMER FARMERS MARKET, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Park with fresh fruits, vegetables, breads, honey, jams.

**JUNE 17 – REMEMBERING OUR MEN IN UNIFORM WHO SERVED FOR THE GOOD OF THIS COUNTRY, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at StarBucks in Five Points West/Crossplex, 2401 Crossplex Blvd.

**JUNE 17 – The 2nd ANNUAL JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL, 11 a.m. at the Gardendale Civic Center.

**JUNE 17 – JUNETEENTH IN THE MAGIC CITY 2023, 4 p.m. at Club M with the Center Point Food Trucks, fire works, live band African dancers and vendors.

**JUNE 19 – OUR FREEDOM DAY OF THE OFFICIAL NATIONAL JUNETEENTH OF ALABAMA PARADE – Parade Line Up is 8:30 a.m. Parade starts at 9 a.m. Festivities are 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. with a Dove Release at 4 p.m. in the parking lot corner of 16th Street and 6th Avenue across the street from the church.

**JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION is at Kelly Ingram Park. FREE! There will be free food, children stories, prizes, games, tour rides of the city and Kelly Ingram Park with live entertainment, music, dance, guest speakers and much more. For more, call 205-593-7171, leave a message.

AND MORE…IN JUNE…

**TUESDAY -IRATION at Iron City.

**JUNE 9 – STEEL PULSE at Iron City.

**JUNE 10 – THE ANNUAL CARIBBEAN FOOD AND MUSIC FESTIVAL, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. in DeBardeleben Park in Bessemer. The PARADE is at NOON from Bessemer Hall of History to the park.

**JUNE 24 – ELECTRIC AVENUE – THE 80’S MTV EXPERIENCE.

JUNE ROAD TRIPS …AROUND THE SOUTHEAST…

**FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – HANK WILLIAMS FESTIVAL, in Georgiana, AL.

FOR BLUES LOVERS…IN JUNE…

**JUNE 30 – SOUTHERN SOUL BLUES CELEBRATION FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND, 7:30 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre with KING GEORGE, POKEY, SIR CHARLES JONES, J-WONN and WEST LOVE, hosted by MC LIGHTFOOT.

IN THE CARIBBEAN…IN JUNE…

**NEVIS MANGO FESTIVAL is June 30 – July 2 gives visitors a chance to learn about and savor 44 varieties of mangoes that are produced on the island.

AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th(Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision)

FOR ART, PERFORMING ART, FILM LOVERS…

AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…

**WALL-TO-WALL: RICO GATSON through July.

AT SIDEWALK CINEMA THEATER…

**FILMMAKER GRANT APPLICATIONS – THE BLACK LENS FILMMAKER, THE DAVID BROWER GRANT FOR ALABAMA FILMMAKERS and THE SIDEWALK YOUTH BOARD. Go to Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema for more.

**SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL is August 21- 27. See you there!

COMING SOON!!!…

**AUGUST 4 – Look for SLOSS TECH.

**AUGUST 4 – ART ON THE ROCKS at the Birmingham Museum of Art, since 2005.

**AUGUST 19 – JODECI with SWV & DRU HILL at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre.

**AUGUST 22 – 50 CENT “THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023” with BUSTA RHYMES AND JEREMIAH at Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

**AUGUST 21-27 -25th SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL in the Downtown Birmingham’s Historic Theatre District.

**SEPTEMBER 1 – HARDY “The Mockingbird & THE CROW Fall Tour” with LAINEY WILSON & CYLAN MARLOWE at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

**OCTOBER 6 – MAXWELL with MUSIQ SOULCHILD & LEELA JAMES at Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre.

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

