Sharpe-Jefferson: Patience Pays Off

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

For The Birmingham Times

I know we don’t like to talk about it, nor do we really like to do it. But there are seasons in life in which we must wait. This means at times we have to forgo skipping steps, rush orders and moving prematurely to get to the front of the line.

And there are benefits. Your development will happen in the waiting. Your determination will be established in the waiting. And your success will be solidified there as well. When you wait, you leave no room for deception. When you wait, you leave no room for false hope. And when you wait, you leave no room for mass ignorance.

Trust me, I’ve put my time in the waiting room and I empathize. You’ve been single for longer than you’d like, but in order to receive the right spouse, you may have to continue to wait. You’ve been wanting to start a family for some time, but you are still building your career and/or business while getting to know your mate. Waiting is likely what’s best for you, too.

And if you’ve long desired a new vehicle, but financially it’s just not feasible right now, waiting allows you to save more money and pay off bills to make room for that new bill. Are you getting the picture?

It’s constant, needful and beneficial. And here’s the thing. We’ll go in and out of the waiting room through seasons of our lives. It’s unavoidable if we want to make wise, informed and profitable decisions.

Now, because I’m a coach, I must present a balanced viewpoint. Am I saying that in every situation and decision we get to wait? Certainly not.

I am an entrepreneur and as such, we survive by our inherent ability to be nimble (read my previous Times article) – the ability to think quickly on our feet and pivot when needed.

Success and failure can rest in our ability to make quick decisions.

Just think about driving your car. Sometimes you get to cruise and enjoy the scenery, while other times you have no time to waste when getting there. Same principle here.

We certainly don’t always like to wait, but it can produce some great results in decision making. That’s why it pays to keep a positive perspective.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

