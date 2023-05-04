Sharpe-Jefferson: The Trait of Champions

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

We admire this trait when we see it in our favorite athlete. But we sometimes resist when we have to apply it in real life. It’s that ability to be nimble and move quickly in another direction.

One online definition describes nimble as the ability to be light or quick in action. You can switch it up quickly. It’s an ability to pivot when, and as needed, with no fear. Now it’s the heart of spring, and for the most part, some football aficionados are taking a break – those not watching the United States Football League or the XFL.

But how many of us have watched our favorite player – whether a running back, wide receiver or defensive end – make a play by being nimble. When it appeared the play was over and all hope for scoring or advancing was lost, a quick turn, a sudden shift in movement, or a tiny pause shifted momentum and breathed life into a play that seemed dead.

Get where I’m going?

There are times in life when it appears that all hope is gone when it comes to: starting your own business; getting and staying out of debt; being married and having a family; completing that degree program; or, being promoted after serving faithfully in that department for so many years.

So instead of continuing to wait for your change, why not create it? Before you roll your eyes, think back to the sporting analogy. In my opinion, luck favors the bold. I can’t say for certainty, but I’m pretty sure there comes a moment when those players realize that unless they go off the traditional script they must make a bold move in a different way.

So the issue isn’t that they were faced with failure, it’s simply that they didn’t accept it at that particular moment.

How often do we see what appears to be the end or what we perceive as failure, and just allow it to come our way with no resistance or any attempt to change the outcome?

We can’t always avoid it, but we don’t always have to accept it either. That’s the message: Failure isn’t always a certainty.

Sometimes life is simply asking us to be nimble – to move quickly, to change directions or to pause for a bit. And then move again. I believe, as the situation arises, you will have the wisdom to discern the difference and move appropriately. Be nimble my friends, and as always, know I’m cheering for you and I am just an email away.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

