Sloss Tech Conference Returns to Birmingham’s Lyric Theatre on August 4

TechBirmingham, alongside Telegraph Creative, announced Monday that the premier tech conference Sloss Tech will take place on Friday, August 4. Downtown Birmingham’s historic Lyric Theatre will serve as the conference hub, with breakout sessions taking place at Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema, and satellite experiences nearby.

After four sold-out conferences, audiences with attendees from 47 states, millions of online impressions, and keynotes such as renowned entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, and top tech marketing executive Bozoma Saint John (Netflix, Uber, Apple), the COVID-19 pandemic led the event hosts to postpone the conference. It returns this year greeting the overflow of demand in Birmingham’s tech community.

“There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask when we’re bringing back Sloss Tech,” said TechBirmingham CEO Deontée Gordon. “There has been so much growth in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial and tech communities over the last few years. Now it’s time to take it to another level. This year’s Sloss Tech is going to be a reflection of how far we’ve come and set the stage for where we’re going.”

Attendees can expect a full day of programming with content across cutting-edge topics in tech, such as AI, biotech, Extended Reality (XR), sports tech, and more. Devon Townsend, Cameo Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, will join the lineup as one of the conference’s keynote speakers.

Additionally, this year Sloss Tech will debut its “Next in Tech” program, which will offer a limited number of complimentary tickets to students and early tech professionals, with an emphasis on HBCU-affiliated individuals. Next in Tech recipients will be accepted by application on a rolling basis.

The conference and its programming is already backed by deep community support. The City of Birmingham will serve as an official community partner and host of this year’s conference, further cementing their dedication to Birmingham’s growth as an exciting and accessible technology hub.

“Birmingham is a growing tech hub in our region and events like Sloss Tech keep us in the forefront of the conversation,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. “From training and recruitment to new innovations, we’re positioning ourselves as leaders in the tech space. We look forward to welcoming the industry’s best minds to the Magic City.”

TechBirmingham will also partner with Endeavor, the leading global community for high-growth entrepreneurs. The two are collaborating to bring several key speakers to Sloss Tech, including previously mentioned Endeavor Entrepreneur, Devon Townsend.

“This year’s Sloss Tech is going to be the largest and most impactful yet,” said Telegraph’s Chief Creative Officer Seth Griffin. “Alabama is getting serious about attracting and retaining world-class talent. We’re going to get behind great entrepreneurs. We’re going to keep building great companies that create better jobs. And Sloss Tech is going to be a catalyst for bringing people together to make it happen.”

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, May 16, at 10 a.m. CT. Interested parties can visit https://sloss-tech.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.

